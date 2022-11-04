ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Palmerton class reunions

The Palmerton High School Class of 1982 had its 40th Class reunion on Sept. 10. The class held it in conjunction with the Class of 1981 because that class couldn’t have its 40th last year because of COVID. The reunion was a great success as many classmates had friends in the Class of 1981.
PALMERTON, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners

Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Residents hope to win the big ticket

A major record could be tied Saturday night, but many local residents are hoping they can be the one to keep that from happening. If nobody wins the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record of 40 for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Caps for sale at Hat Project, Easton’s newest headwear-only store

With the Phillies in the World Series, a Phils hat is currently a wardrobe essential. And with the weather cooling down, a warm beanie is, too. Fortunately, a new store in downtown Easton is covering all of your hat needs. Hat Project, located at 13 S. Second St., just a few steps from Centre Square, soft-launched in late October and is holding its grand opening on Saturday during PA Bacon Fest.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ryan Kneller

Ryan Kneller joined the 69 News team in October 2022 as a WFMZ.com reporter focusing on regional retail and restaurant happenings. Previously, he worked for 16 years at The Morning Call in Allentown, where he authored the newspaper's Retail Watch column – covering business updates throughout the Lehigh Valley. He also wrote entertainment, lifestyle and profile pieces.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Substation fire knocks out power to thousands in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people and businesses in Allentown were without power Monday morning after a transformer blew at a substation, causing a fire. The PPL Outage Map showed more than 21,000 without power in Allentown's West End just before 9 a.m., not long after the 7:30 a.m. fire was reported.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local NAACP members hold another protest over firing of ASD John Stanford

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District has a new leader, but some people still want to know why the school board parted ways with the last superintendent. Members of the Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton branches of the NAACP were protesting in Allentown again Saturday over the recent departure of John Stanford.
ALLENTOWN, PA
hwy.co

Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA

If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County

On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton Area schools may hire consultant to help fix busing mess. ‘We’re in desperation mode.’

The Easton Area School District needs to explore every possible solution to its school bus crisis, according to its superintendent. Superintendent David Piperato asked the school board for permission to bring in an outside consultant to maximize its new school bus software. He made the request at Tuesday’s school board meeting. You can watch the meeting on YouTube.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Construction in Easton's Centre Square in homestretch, city says

EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton. Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Drive-thru event featuring animatronic dinosaurs at Jim Dietrich Park

MUHLENBERG TWP. Pa. — Berks County is taking a step back in time this weekend. Jim Dietrich Park in Muhlenberg Township is hosting "Jurrassic Wonder." It's a drive-thru event featuring an animatronic dinosaur show where dinosaurs come alive right before your eyes. You can learn about each dinosaur while...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy