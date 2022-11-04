With the Phillies in the World Series, a Phils hat is currently a wardrobe essential. And with the weather cooling down, a warm beanie is, too. Fortunately, a new store in downtown Easton is covering all of your hat needs. Hat Project, located at 13 S. Second St., just a few steps from Centre Square, soft-launched in late October and is holding its grand opening on Saturday during PA Bacon Fest.

EASTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO