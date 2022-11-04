Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Hamburg's Menapace to Werley is the Week 11 Triple Hot Play of the Week
The Hamburg Hawks 49-35 win over Upper Dauphin in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs is still making waves with the voters as they chose the opening score of the second half as the Triple Hot Play of the Week for Week 11 of the scholastic football season. Hamburg broke...
Times News
Palmerton class reunions
The Palmerton High School Class of 1982 had its 40th Class reunion on Sept. 10. The class held it in conjunction with the Class of 1981 because that class couldn’t have its 40th last year because of COVID. The reunion was a great success as many classmates had friends in the Class of 1981.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
Times News
Residents hope to win the big ticket
A major record could be tied Saturday night, but many local residents are hoping they can be the one to keep that from happening. If nobody wins the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record of 40 for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.
Caps for sale at Hat Project, Easton’s newest headwear-only store
With the Phillies in the World Series, a Phils hat is currently a wardrobe essential. And with the weather cooling down, a warm beanie is, too. Fortunately, a new store in downtown Easton is covering all of your hat needs. Hat Project, located at 13 S. Second St., just a few steps from Centre Square, soft-launched in late October and is holding its grand opening on Saturday during PA Bacon Fest.
WFMZ-TV Online
Thousands in Allentown have power back after outage prompted schools to close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people in Allentown have power back after losing it for hours earlier Monday. It caused a lot of problems in the city, including forcing schools to dismiss early. "It was just like everything flickering on and off," said Laury Gonzalez of Allentown. Gonzalez said she...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ryan Kneller
Ryan Kneller joined the 69 News team in October 2022 as a WFMZ.com reporter focusing on regional retail and restaurant happenings. Previously, he worked for 16 years at The Morning Call in Allentown, where he authored the newspaper's Retail Watch column – covering business updates throughout the Lehigh Valley. He also wrote entertainment, lifestyle and profile pieces.
WFMZ-TV Online
Substation fire knocks out power to thousands in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people and businesses in Allentown were without power Monday morning after a transformer blew at a substation, causing a fire. The PPL Outage Map showed more than 21,000 without power in Allentown's West End just before 9 a.m., not long after the 7:30 a.m. fire was reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local NAACP members hold another protest over firing of ASD John Stanford
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District has a new leader, but some people still want to know why the school board parted ways with the last superintendent. Members of the Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton branches of the NAACP were protesting in Allentown again Saturday over the recent departure of John Stanford.
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
hwy.co
Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA
If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
Power is restored to more than 20,000 Allentown residents Monday morning (UPDATE)
More than 20,000 Allentown residents lost power briefly Monday morning, according to PPL Electric Utiltiies. The outages were widespread throughout the city around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to an outage map on the PPL Electric Utilities website. By 9:40 a.m. the number of outages was down to about...
WFMZ-TV Online
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County
On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving superintendent
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
Philly frustration: Philadelphia first city to lose 2 major sports titles on same day
It has been a golden year for sports in Philadelphia, but even with its success, the City of Brotherly Love set a dubious sports record on Saturday. Philadelphia became the first city to lose two major sports championships on the same day, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Philadelphia...
Easton Area schools may hire consultant to help fix busing mess. ‘We’re in desperation mode.’
The Easton Area School District needs to explore every possible solution to its school bus crisis, according to its superintendent. Superintendent David Piperato asked the school board for permission to bring in an outside consultant to maximize its new school bus software. He made the request at Tuesday’s school board meeting. You can watch the meeting on YouTube.
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction in Easton's Centre Square in homestretch, city says
EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton. Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little...
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
WFMZ-TV Online
Drive-thru event featuring animatronic dinosaurs at Jim Dietrich Park
MUHLENBERG TWP. Pa. — Berks County is taking a step back in time this weekend. Jim Dietrich Park in Muhlenberg Township is hosting "Jurrassic Wonder." It's a drive-thru event featuring an animatronic dinosaur show where dinosaurs come alive right before your eyes. You can learn about each dinosaur while...
wrnjradio.com
National Kitchen & Bath Association moving its headquarters out of Hackettstown after 59 years
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) headquarters is moving from its longtime home in Hackettstown to Bethlehem, Pa on November 8. The headquarters has been at its 687 Willow Grove Street location for 59 years. Everything was great before the pandemic, but afterward,...
