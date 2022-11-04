ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Horror News: An OG animated character could receive their own gory slasher while a recent PG-13 rating disappoints the masses

By Taylor Mansfield
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
‘John Wick’ junkies hyped by the spinoff’s star, but discouraged by its director

Like any self-respecting franchise that’s proven itself to be a consistent moneymaker, John Wick is being spun off in multiple directions. Not only does Keanu Reeves return in next year’s Chapter 4, but prequel series The Continental is heading to streaming next year, with Ana de Armas’ Ballerina finally getting in front of cameras next week to kick off production.
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures

Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
David Harbour reveals his intense preparation for portraying Santa Claus

A little-known piece of advice for those in the entertainment industry: if they tell you you’re going to be portraying Santa Claus, keep in mind that you have absolutely no idea what exactly that’s going to entail. Of course, if the title of the project is Violent Night,...
The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming

Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
‘Deadpool 3’ details suggest it could be a surprise sequel to one of the best X-Men movies

As of now, the only official details we know about Deadpool 3‘s plotline are that it will finally see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson share the screen with Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is making his surprise return as Logan in the Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut, but it’s possible that Jackman’s involvement alone gives away the fact that the threequel will actually serve as an unexpected follow-up to one of Fox’s finest X-Men movies.
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’

Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ just took a turn for the funny as Eric Andre and SNL alum Sasheer Zamata sign on

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is taking its comedy deadly seriously, with reports of Sasheer Zamata and none other than Eric André joining the cast of the WandaVision spin-off. Previously described as a dark comedy, Coven of Chaos may have just bolstered its star power considerably with two heavyweights of the television comedy scene signing up to the Disney Plus series. According to Deadline, Zamata of Saturday Night Live fame is expected to join the cast.
A deliriously dumb disaster epic reduces streaming civilization to dust and rubble

Thankfully, nobody goes into a blockbuster disaster epic looking for well-rounded characters and scientific accuracy, especially one directed by Roland Emmerich. Based on a mammoth box office haul of $791 million, it would be an understatement to say cinema’s pre-eminent Master of Disaster encouraged audiences to leave their brains firmly at the door when 2012 landed.
Is ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 the final season of the show?

It is quite rare for a television series, especially lately, to go beyond ten seasons. AMC‘s The Walking Dead began in 2010, back when Andrew Lincoln was playing Rick Grimes, a sheriff who had awoken from a coma to find out that he was in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. The show is based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, with art by Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard.
Zachary Levi looks like he’s farting on the new ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ poster

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi has shared a brand new poster for the DC film while also humblebragging his little heart out about the superhero. The image features the super-powered Billy Batson, AKA Shazam, throwing a “hang loose” gesture while there is some sort of commotion that resembles the ash cloud from a volcanic explosion going on behind him.

