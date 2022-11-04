ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘Go back to Africa’: French MP banned after racist outburst in parliament

By Kim Willsher in Paris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wylvI_0iyZ4yl300
Grégoire de Fournas in Assemblée Nationale Photograph: Jacques Witt/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

France’s Assemblée Nationale has banned a far-right MP from parliament for two weeks for a racist outburst after he shouted “Go back to Africa” when a black member of the lower house was speaking about migrants.

Grégoire de Fournas, a member of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN), or National Rally, will also lose half his salary for two months. He said he was not referring to the MP, but to migrants.

The house erupted with outrage after his interjection on Thursday evening. The speaker, Yaël Braun-Pivet, halted proceedings immediately and demanded to know who had made the comment, which came as Carlos Martens Bilongo, of the radical-left La France Insoumise (LFI), was questioning the government.

Bilongo, a teacher, was addressing a request by SOS Mediterranée, a humanitarian organisation, for help in finding a port willing to accept 234 migrants rescued at sea in recent days. He said he was “deeply hurt and disappointed” by De Fournas’s remark but was heartened by the many messages of support he had received.

Immediately following the outburst, the parliamentary speaker said an investigation would focus on whether De Fournas said “he” or “they”, to establish whether the comment was directed at Bilongo or the migrants, before deciding on what punishment was appropriate. In French, “Qu’il retourne en Afrique” (he) and “Qu’ils retournent en Afrique” (they) are hard to distinguish when spoken.

On Friday, it was announced that De Fournas would be banned from attending parliamentary sessions for 15 days and lose half of his MP’s salary for two months – the most severe sanction available to the house.

Braun-Pivet ordered the MP to leave the lower house on Friday. “We must not weaken our democracy,” she said.

De Fournas apologised to Bilongo for “any misunderstanding”, saying he was referring to migrants arriving in France from Africa. He rejected calls to resign.

On Friday, parliamentary transcribers said their notes showed that the phrase De Fournas used was “He should go back to Africa”.

De Fournas’s outburst sparked immediate condemnation, with the prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, saying: “Racism has no place in our democracy.”

Marine Le Pen, the RN president, described the row as “crude”. “Grégoire de Fournas was clearly talking about migrants being transported by NGOs as evoked by our colleague in his question to the government. The row created by our political rivals is crude and doesn’t fool the French,” she tweeted .

However, Gérald Darmanin, the interior minister, called on De Fournas to resign. “I am extremely shocked by what happened in the Assemblée Nationale. I’ve been in the house for 15 years in one way or another and it’s the first time I’ve heard anything so disgraceful,” Darmanin told the news channel BFMTV.

• This article was amended on 7 November 2022 to correct the description of La France Insoumise’s political viewpoint from far left to radical left.

Comments / 499

Super Plush
2d ago

Nope, as long as France is in Africa, Africans can be in France. Don’t be a colonizer if you in turn do not want to be colonized. Turn your brains on people.

Reply(52)
288
r - doggie ?
2d ago

If you French Fry SOB’s along with your thieving English,Dutch and Portagee cousins had left us alone. We’d still be there 😆

Reply(31)
237
Wendell Caleb
2d ago

he'll go back once your government returns all the money and riches they pilfered and still do from Africa

Reply(31)
213
Related
The Guardian

White Labour MP hopeful said he had ‘worst tan possible for a black man’

A white council leader who once joked that he had “the worst tan possible for a black man” has been selected to stand as a Labour MP. Darren Rodwell, the leader of Barking and Dagenham London borough council, fought off selection competition from councillor Josie Channer, a black councillor who has previously run for selection near Bristol.
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Herschel Walker: ‘Just give him a certificate that says honorary senator’

Trevor Noah once again took aim at Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for US Senate in Georgia. The former football star turned Republican anti-abortion candidate’s campaign has been rife with scandal amid news that he paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 (he denies this; she provided a check and signed a “get well soon” card), and that he lied about working with law enforcement. And in a debate last week with Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, Walker dismissed scrutiny on his law enforcement credentials by flashing an honorary deputy’s badge.
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
AOL Corp

Racist incident in French parliament triggers condemnation

Far-left parliament member Rachel Keke attends a rally to support Black lawmaker, Carlos Martens Bilongo, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 outside the National Assembly in Paris. Carlos Martens Bilongo said Friday he was "deeply hurt" after a far-right member of the French parliament made a racist remark during a legislative session, something that has triggered condemnations from across the political spectrum. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The Associated Press

UK minister under fire for calling migrants an ‘invasion’

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister faced criticism Tuesday for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an “invasion,” days after an immigration center was attacked with firebombs. Home Secretary Suella Braverman used the term while defending conditions at a processing center for...
AFP

French far-right MP suspended in 'back to Africa' backlash

France's National Assembly voted Friday to sanction a far-right MP with a rare 15-day suspension and pay cut after he yelled "back to Africa" at a black colleague, a clash that drew outrage across the political spectrum. "It should go back to Africa!"
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Phys.org

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
The Independent

‘Miss Hitler’ beauty queen jailed for being part of neo-Nazi group to be freed early

A convicted extreme right-wing terrorist and Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant who joked about gassing synagogues is to be freed early from jail.The Parole Board said after an oral hearing on Monday that it had “directed the release” of Alice Cutter, who was jailed for three years in June 2020 after her conviction for being a member of banned group National Action.Cutter is reportedly being held at HMP New Hall in West Yorkshire, where serial killer Rosemary West was an inmate.At Cutter’s trial, prosecutors said the 26-year-old former waitress entered the beauty contest as Miss Buchenwald – a reference to a...
TheDailyBeast

60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is

A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

495K+
Followers
113K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy