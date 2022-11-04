ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Mattress Mack earns historic payout after Astros win World Series

HOUSTON — Who needs Powerball when you can just bet on the Houston Astros?. Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is no stranger to attention-getting bets, but now he's making history with them. The Gallery Furniture owner stands to win $75 million after wagering $10 million between several sportsbooks on the...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Brock Holt Salutes Christian Vázquez After Astros Win World Series

The Astros capped off a memorable 2022 season with a World Series championship, and a former member of the Boston Red Sox was along for the end of the ride. Christian Vázquez, acquired by Houston before the Major League Baseball trade deadline back in early August, helped the Astros put the finishing touches on their Fall Classic triumph Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The veteran catcher knocked in one of his club’s four runs in Houston’s 4-1, series-clinching win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Yuli Gurriel says he'll be ready for Game 6 of the World Series

HOUSTON — Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel said he will be ready for Game 6 of the World Series after leaving Thursday night's game following a fall and collision during a rundown. Gurriel said he had right knee discomfort. Backup first baseman Trey Mancini replaced Gurriel for the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Who is Andy Grammer? National anthem singer at World Series Game 6

HOUSTON — Singer, songwriter and record producer Andy Grammer will sing the national anthem for Game 6 of the World Series. Grammer has several pop hits, including his quadruple-platinum song, “Honey, I’m Good” and platinum singles, “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up on Me,” and “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah).
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

After World Series victory, who's a free agent on the Astros?

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros may have won their second World Series in six years and been a consistent presence in the playoffs, but there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason. Manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click aren’t yet...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series

HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after spraining his right knee in Game 5, an injury that led to the surprise activation of rookie catcher Korey Lee. “He wasn’t crying, but he had tears in his eyes," Astros manager Dusty...
HOUSTON, TX
12up

Astros one win away from World Series glory

The Houston Astros still have a ton of haters out there, but that doesn't matter to any of their fans. Houston, seemingly playing against the rest of the world, was able to take care of business vs. the Phillies on Thursday night. Thanks to late heroics from Chas McCormick, this...
True Blue LA

World Series Game 6 viewing guide

We know the World Series will end at Minute Maid Park in Houston for the third time in four years. It could happen as early as Saturday night, if the home team wins Game 6. The Astros lead the Fall Classic three games to two after capturing two of the three games in Philadelphia. Houston to capture a championship needs to win just one of two games at home, where they were 55-26 during the regular season and are 5-1 so far during the postseason.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy