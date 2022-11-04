Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Geoff Blum Reacts to Astros Winning the World Series
The great Geoff Blum joined the Astros 10th Inning Show in the early morning hours to talk about the Astros winning another World Series!
KHOU
'He's such a legend, who (expletive) cares' | Kate Upton on Justin Verlander's elusive World Series win
HOUSTON — One of the storylines of this World Series was Astros’ ace Justin Verlander, and that elusive World Series win. For all that he’s accomplished in his career, this year's favorite to win the Cy Young Award and future Hall-of-Famer had never won a World Series game. That is, until this season.
KHOU
'World Series Grillz' | Houston jeweler makes promise to Astros players after winning it all
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are World Champs, and aside from the normal hardware that comes with a title, a celebrity jeweler in H-town is promising the players something else – World Series grillz!. KHOU 11’s Shern-Min Chow caught up with jeweler Johnny Dang after the clinching Game...
Astros superstitions: Reagan Bregman on why Kate Upton holds baby Knox when Alex is at bat
HOUSTON — Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is on fire this postseason and batting .292. Turns out it's a team effort and Breggy owes some of the credit to his wife Reagan, their baby son Knox and Kate Upton, supermodel and wife of Justin Verlander. Reagan shared the story...
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
Mattress Mack earns historic payout after Astros win World Series
HOUSTON — Who needs Powerball when you can just bet on the Houston Astros?. Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is no stranger to attention-getting bets, but now he's making history with them. The Gallery Furniture owner stands to win $75 million after wagering $10 million between several sportsbooks on the...
Brock Holt Salutes Christian Vázquez After Astros Win World Series
The Astros capped off a memorable 2022 season with a World Series championship, and a former member of the Boston Red Sox was along for the end of the ride. Christian Vázquez, acquired by Houston before the Major League Baseball trade deadline back in early August, helped the Astros put the finishing touches on their Fall Classic triumph Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The veteran catcher knocked in one of his club’s four runs in Houston’s 4-1, series-clinching win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yuli Gurriel says he'll be ready for Game 6 of the World Series
HOUSTON — Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel said he will be ready for Game 6 of the World Series after leaving Thursday night's game following a fall and collision during a rundown. Gurriel said he had right knee discomfort. Backup first baseman Trey Mancini replaced Gurriel for the...
KHOU
Astros clubhouse celebration after World Series win
The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series. This is the Astros second World Series win.
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Who is Andy Grammer? National anthem singer at World Series Game 6
HOUSTON — Singer, songwriter and record producer Andy Grammer will sing the national anthem for Game 6 of the World Series. Grammer has several pop hits, including his quadruple-platinum song, “Honey, I’m Good” and platinum singles, “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up on Me,” and “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah).
After World Series victory, who's a free agent on the Astros?
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros may have won their second World Series in six years and been a consistent presence in the playoffs, but there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason. Manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click aren’t yet...
KHOU
Houston 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series
HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after spraining his right knee in Game 5, an injury that led to the surprise activation of rookie catcher Korey Lee. “He wasn’t crying, but he had tears in his eyes," Astros manager Dusty...
Astros one win away from World Series glory
The Houston Astros still have a ton of haters out there, but that doesn't matter to any of their fans. Houston, seemingly playing against the rest of the world, was able to take care of business vs. the Phillies on Thursday night. Thanks to late heroics from Chas McCormick, this...
True Blue LA
World Series Game 6 viewing guide
We know the World Series will end at Minute Maid Park in Houston for the third time in four years. It could happen as early as Saturday night, if the home team wins Game 6. The Astros lead the Fall Classic three games to two after capturing two of the three games in Philadelphia. Houston to capture a championship needs to win just one of two games at home, where they were 55-26 during the regular season and are 5-1 so far during the postseason.
KHOU
Do it for Dusty! Astros want to close out World Series over Phillies in Game 6
HOUSTON — Dusty Baker has been here before. It’s hard not to think of the last time the Astros’ manager was up 3-2 in the Fall Classic as he leads the team back to Houston Saturday night for Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies needing just one win for a championship.
Comments / 0