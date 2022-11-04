Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
daystech.org
How to Turn Off an Android Phone
Turn off a Samsung Galaxy by urgent and holding the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” Turn off a Google Pixel by holding and urgent the Power+Volume Up buttons or the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” You also can use on-screen buttons to show off your Android cellphone.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
daystech.org
Forest to Pomodoro Timer: The top free Android apps to help manage your time better
In this fast-paced world, one may typically discover it troublesome to give attention to work. This is the place productiveness apps come into play. From managing your schedule to planning conferences and taking notes, these apps are targeted on enhancing every day productiveness and making life easier. But everyone seems to be completely different and there’s no app that may cater to everybody’s wants. If you launch Google Play Store in your Android and head over to the ‘Productivity’ part, you may discover plenty of choices, and determining which one fits your wants might lead to extra unnecessary scrolling. Here we can be itemizing a number of the finest productiveness apps that may you change into extra productive and save time.
daystech.org
Apple might change its ‘Hey Siri’ voice assistant trigger phrase
Switching to a single wake phrase may assist Siri compete with Amazon’s Alexa. American tech big Apple is trying to change Siri’s set off phrase from ‘Hey Siri’, to only ‘Siri’, suggests a brand new report. According to The Verge, the stated report was...
daystech.org
Google’s Wordcraft: An AI Writing Tool Powered by LaMDA | by Alberto Romero | Nov, 2022
Amidst the fast emergence of new AI writing instruments and the consolidation of outdated ones, Google has been testing its personal: Wordcraft. The firm introduced collectively a gaggle {of professional} authors to check out the instrument in a venture known as the Wordcraft Writers Workshop — and…
daystech.org
5 signs you need a new laptop
You may to shocked to be taught that the most reliable Chromebooks have an honest-to-goodness expiration date. Once that date is reached, it’s trash. The Chromebook won’t get any extra patches or updates. Tap or click for a list of 17 Chromebook make and model numbers to avoid...
daystech.org
Google Took the Google Duo Icon Away Again
My spouse messaged me on Friday to ask what the app was referred to as that she makes use of on daily basis to name me as a result of she couldn’t discover it. The app she wanted to search out was Google Duo, which was killed off by Google again in August, solely to be introduced again in icon type a few weeks later as a result of individuals (like my spouse) had been nonetheless looking for it.
daystech.org
How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Google Pixel 7
Google says on the Pixel 7, you will get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is moderately spectacular, however you aren’t going to wish to have it on on a regular basis. If you probably did, why trouble getting a smartphone? Since it does flip off loads of options. But in the present day, we’re going to inform what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how one can allow it. It’s nonetheless a reasonably nifty function and might actually turn out to be useful.
daystech.org
iOS 16.1 on iPhone: All the New Features You Should Try Today
Apple’s iOS 16 got here with a ton of recent options when it was launched in September, together with a approach to unsend messages, additional customise your lock display and rather more. Now, iOS 16.1 is right here and brings one other batch of recent options, tweaks and fixes to suitable iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16).
daystech.org
Telegram’s Latest Update Makes 8 Big Changes
Telegram picked up a Saturday replace at present that introduces a number of tweaks and enhancements to the UI, in addition to new options for each common and premium customers. The greatest improve is a brand new Topics characteristic for group chats. This basically turns your teams into boards, the...
Google Just Launched A Bunch Of Useful Lock Screen Widgets For Your iPhone
Following a previous sneak peek at them, Google has finally launched its widgets for iOS 16, giving many iPhone users new lock screen options.
ZDNet
How to add tab groups to Firefox for a more organized and efficient experience
I make no bones about Opera having the single best tab experience of every browser on the market. And although Safari's new tab management options come fairly close to Opera, it's still a clear runner-up. That doesn't mean other browsers can't compete. And even though they may never achieve the...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
daystech.org
Your Android smartphone could be your biggest Word or PowerPoint helper
Microsoft has introduced a brand new, extra handy option to pull photographs from Android gadgets, resembling smartphones, into paperwork and spreadsheets made with the online variations of Word and Powerpoint present in Microsoft 365. In a post (opens in new tab) on the Office Insiders weblog, the corporate revealed that...
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
techaiapp.com
Google Play Games PC Beta Expanded to More Regions, Minimum Specifications Slashed
Google Play Games for PCs was rolled out to beta testers as part of a limited beta earlier this year, allowing users running on Windows PCs to try out a selection of games designed for Android. Google previously launched an initial open beta of the software on Windows PCs, but it was limited to three regions, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. The search giant has now announced that its open beta test for Android games on Windows has been expanded to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and the US.
Samsung Internet 19 is here and it now plays nicely with Google Chrome
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google Chrome is the best browser for Android, but it is not the only feature-rich option out there. Samsung Internet is another excellent browser that even supports extensions. Like Chrome, the team behind Samsung's browser tests features in the beta channel before rolling them out to the public a couple of months later. In late August, Samsung Internet v19 was released to beta testers with enhanced security against phishing attacks and improved private browsing. Now, the browser is hitting the stable channel, with the most notable addition being able to sync your Google Chrome bookmarks.
