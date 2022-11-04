Arizona HS coaching moves: Miner Webster, state's all-time winningest girls basketball coach, to lead Desert Ridge

Nov. 7—Clearing snow could take longer this winter across the state as the Missouri Department of Transportation is down 30% in its maintenance staff. "We're down close to a thousand employees statewide," said Troy Slagle, assistant district engineer in MoDOT's St. Joseph office. "It's a challenge for us specifically on our maintenance side to have enough employees to fill our trucks on that second shift. Whenever a snow event would occur, it'll make it difficult for us to get that second shift covered."

