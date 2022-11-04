ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona HS coaching moves: Miner Webster, state's all-time winningest girls basketball coach, to lead Desert Ridge

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo Sports

Northeast Florida high school sports scores for November 7-12, 2022

Half: 1-1. Records: Bolles 0-0-1, Atlantic Coast 0-0-1. Records: Fletcher 0-0-1, Beachside 0-0-1. Goals: Dancel (E) 2, Slack (E) 2, Villano (E), Belland (E), Ferranti (E), Galani (E). Records: Episcopal 1-0, Hilliard 0-1. Mandarin 3, Bishop Kenny 2. Middleburg 4, Westside 0. Goals: Cochrane (M), Myers (M), Romero (M), Rogers...
FLORIDA STATE
Yahoo Sports

MoDOT staffing shortage could slow snowplows

Nov. 7—Clearing snow could take longer this winter across the state as the Missouri Department of Transportation is down 30% in its maintenance staff. "We're down close to a thousand employees statewide," said Troy Slagle, assistant district engineer in MoDOT's St. Joseph office. "It's a challenge for us specifically on our maintenance side to have enough employees to fill our trucks on that second shift. Whenever a snow event would occur, it'll make it difficult for us to get that second shift covered."
MISSOURI STATE
Yahoo Sports

Second Harvest sees increased demand for food

Nov. 7—Inflation and supply-chain concerns have been impacting everyone from big retailers to local consumers, and one organization is doing its part to try to relieve some of the pressure. Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a mobile pantry pick-up on Monday that allowed people to drive up and collect...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy