Buffalo, MN

The Independent

Amazon driver found dead after suspected dog attack outside Missouri home

An Amazon driver has died after a suspected dog attack outside a home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, on Monday, 24 October.Deputies from Ray County sheriff’s office were called out to the house after neighbours reported an Amazon delivery truck left unattended out front for hours.Upon arrival, police found the man dead in the front yard with injuries consistent with an animal attack, according to Fox4.Two aggressive dogs were in the area when officers arrived, and were shot, the local news outlet said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKMan grabbed from behind in street mugging captured on doorbell cameraBoat engulfed by flames before sinking off coast of Florida
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Newsweek

Australian Shepherd 'Herds' Giant Moose in Wild Video

A Utah man went viral after sharing footage of his Australian Shepherd herding a large moose onto a hiking trail. The viral footage was posted to TikTok by user @mike_somtimes_hikes where it received more than 4.4 million views and 1,600 comments. The video can be found here. Moose Encounters. Utah...
MILLCREEK, UT
Whiskey Riff

I Took Too Many Edibles And Was Stalked By a Giant Raccoon While Fishing With My Dog

Fishing, your dog, cold beer, country music, and edibles go together like cocaine and waffles. Few things are more relaxing and peaceful, resulting in an outdoor therapy session much needed on a perfect night. That was my plan recently here at local spot in Colorado – what could go wrong? The wife and baby were out of town for the weekend and I had my moment to let nature speak to me as edibles ran through my system like salmon in a river.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 101.7

Netflix Launches Tier With Ads, But Some Shows Are Missing

Those who cut the cord in favor of Netflix as an alternative to television with ads ... well, you can still pay a few bucks extra and watch that way. But for those wanting to save a few dollars who don’t mind sitting through a couple of ads, Netflix has officially launched a version of their streaming service that is cheaper but does include commercial interruptions. According to Netflix’s official website, it’s called “Basic with Ads — a plan with everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few ads in-between.”
a-z-animals.com

The Camera Catches the Family Dog Simply Loving Life in Their Pool

The Camera Catches the Family Dog Simply Loving Life in Their Pool. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PECtY03xwSo&feature=emb_imp_woyt. Have you ever wondered what your family dog does when you are not watching? Perhaps, your answer is: sleeping, eating, or destroying some stuff. How about having some fun and just loving life?. Dogs know how to...
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota.

