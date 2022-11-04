Will Burlington be next Vermont city to allow non-citizen voting?

The City Council Charter Change Committee voted unanimously Thursday to send a proposal to allow Burlington residents who aren’t U.S. citizens to vote in city elections.

Burlington voters struck down a similar proposal in 2015, but Councilor Ben Traverse said a lot has changed in the last 7 years.

“I think people view democracy, and the ability to participate in elections, differently,” he said.

Montpelier and Winooski allow non-citizen voting. Councilor Gene Bergman, the chair of the Charter Change Committee, said the full council will take up the issue in November.

Meanwhile, ranked choice voting, or RCV, will return to Burlington in the December 6 special election in the East District.

Under RCV system, voters rank candidates in order of preference. If no one receives a majority of the first-place votes, the candidate with the fewest first-place votes is eliminated. The ballots ranking that person first are then counted for the second-choice candidate instead in an instant runoff. The process is repeated, with one candidate eliminated at a time, until one person has more than 50 percent support.

The committee is also considering expanding RCV to mayoral and School Board elections.

The committee voted 2-1 to advance the ranked choice expansion to the full council. Councilor Sarah Carpenter voted no. “My constituents are still very leery of the system, and I want to give them time to see it in action,” she said.

Traverse voted in favor of expanding RCV, but he’s worried Mayor Miro Weinberger will veto it like he did in 2020.

“”I have some concern, particularly given the current makeup of our council, as to whether or not this has a path forward,” he said.

