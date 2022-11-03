Read full article on original website
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?
Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
apr.org
"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama" An APR news documentary
Alabama voters head to the polls next week for the midterm elections. One ballot item would abolish slavery in the state. The vote takes place one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment ended the practice nationally. Historians say many of the estimated four hundred thousand enslaved people, who were freed in 1865, chose to live out their lives in Alabama. APR spoke to some of their descendants who say they’re still dealing with the impact of the slave trade. The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating one aspect of that. Namely, the effort to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. APR's documentary is titled "No Stone Unturned."
wbrc.com
Pickens County one step closer to getting only hospital reopened
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -After being closed for two years, the Pickens County Medical Center could be a step closer to reopening, but not as a traditional hospital. Carrolton Mayor Mickey Walker and a few other community leaders met with state officials including the governor’s deputy chief of staff. Mayor Walker described the meeting as productive and he’s more optimistic than ever the Pickens County Medical Center will reopen.
Alabama high school football scores: Did your team win or lose?
AHSAA Playoffs – First Round=. Cornerstone Christian 72, North River Christian Academy 51. Patrician Academy 55, Abbeville Christian Academy 13.
Alabama sinks to lowest coaches poll ranking since 2015
Alabama fell out of the top 10 of the AFCA coaches poll for the first time in more than seven years, earning a No. 11 ranking in the latest poll released Sunday. The Tide’s 32-31 overtime loss Saturday to LSU, its second of the season, caused Alabama to fall five spots from its No. 6 ranking in the coaches poll last week.
alabamawx.com
Gravity Wave Forming on Backside of Rain; Gusty Winds Expected
A Significant Weather Advisory has been issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston counties in Central Alabama as a gravity wave looks to be forming on the backside of the rain. Here is the text from the advisory…. …A strong pressure gradient on the back side of...
How West Alabama Teams Fared in Round One of the State Playoffs
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It’s that time of year, folks. The AHSAA postseason began in earnest in Alabama Friday night, and here’s a look at who survived and advanced, and who didn’t. Let’s start with those who won in round one:
Five Things to Know For Your Friday in Tuscaloosa
1) A forum to get feedback from students and parents on how the Tuscaloosa City School System is doing and what it could do to make things better was conducted at Northridge High School. Superintendent Dr. Michael Daria tells news partner ABC 33/40 the meeting was a follow-up to a...
Local Hero To Give Tuscaloosa Families Thanksgiving Meals, Money
This is the one of the most important stories you will read this month. Inflation, supply issues and just much, much higher prices are hurting families in Alabama. Now, we get word on turkey prices going up significantly this Thanksgiving. That's why the news today in Tuscaloosa on local families...
Alabama Leaders Speak On Issues, Goals Going Forward
Alabama players Bryce Young and Will Anderson spoke to the media on Saturday night, following the 32-31 overtime loss at LSU. Young opened with his overall thoughts on the game and how the team looks to move forward. "Obviously this isn't the outcome we want but I'm super proud of...
wbrc.com
Seminar organized to address crime in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A grassroots effort to fight crime and gun violence in Tuscaloosa is growing. People organizing an upcoming community meeting hope to build off past success to address problems in happening new places there. Tommy Woods says his group, Restoration Ministries, once focused on helping to rehabilitate...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced that LSU will face another fine after fans stormed the field on Saturday, Nov. 5. The incident happened following the Tigers’ victory over Alabama, 32-31, in overtime. According to the SEC, LSU will face a fine of $250,000. The university faced...
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in Northport
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police asked for the public's help Friday with locating a woman who was reported missing after she was last seen in Northport Thursday afternoon. The Tuscaloosa Police Department said 49-year-old Wanda Gordon could be disoriented and lost and possibly in the Walker County area. Gordon...
‘May God welcome you into his kingdom’: Tuscaloosa man dies in crash with sheriff’s deputy vehicle
A 24-year-old from Tuscaloosa has died after a pre-dawn crash Saturday. According to a press release, Robert Brooks Robles was driving a Honda Accord around 2:07 a.m. when it collided head on into a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department patrol unit. Robles was traveling north in the southbound lanes of...
Why did Army helicopters land on UA campus this week?
Students strolling to their next classes on the University of Alabama campus may have noticed giant military helicopters swirling over their heads and wondered why they landed and suddenly took off in a matter of minutes Wednesday afternoon. But fear not, UA community. All is well. The Army ROTC at...
postsouth.com
Alabama football vs. LSU: Our final score predictions are in
Alabama football is on the road to face the LSU Tigers in an anticipated SEC matchup on Saturday. The Crimson Tide are coming off a 30-6 win over Mississippi State while the Tigers are coming off a bye week after ending Ole Miss' undefeated streak. Louisiana State will test Alabama's offense, which is struggling to make strides with the rushing game. The Tigers held the Rebels to 117 rushing yards and recorded an interception.
wbrc.com
One man dead, Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department says an accident on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 has left one man dead and a TCSO deputy injured. The accident was reported on Hugh Thomas Bridge around 2:07 a.m. The accident involved a sedan and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
