Virginia Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Championship
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team (13-7) earned one of eight at-large bids into the field of 18 teams for the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship. The Cavaliers will take on Iowa (11-7) on Friday, Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET at Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill. No. 2 seed Northwestern (17-4), the host team, will face the winner of a play-in game between Miami University (13-7) and Rider (15-5) at 1 p.m. on Friday. The winners of the two Friday games will play on Sunday (Nov. 13) at 2 p.m.
Brown Leads Cavaliers Past Pitt, Virginia Advances to ACC Semifinal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On the back of an incredible performance from Holden Brown in goal, No. 14 Virginia (10-4-3, 5-1-2 ACC) kept its eighth clean sheet of the season to advance to the semifinal round of the ACC tournament following a 1-0 victory over No. 24 Pitt (8-4-5, 3-2-3 ACC) on a rainy Sunday evening at Klöckner Stadium.
Virginia Erases Halftime Deficit to Down George Washington 85-59
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball (1-0) team opened the 2022-23 season with an 85-59 victory against George Washington (0-1) on Monday (Nov. 7) at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers trailed 34-30 at the half and by six points early in the third quarter but outscored...
Taylor In a Good Place As Opener Arrives
CHARLOTTESVILLE — She averaged 12.8 points per game in 2021-22, the most of any player on the University of Virginia women’s basketball team. But senior Camryn Taylor remembers few of the highlights, or much of anything else, from her abbreviated first season at UVA. “It’s just a blur,”...
Coach Mox Era Begins on Monday Against George Washington
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team opens the 2022-23 season by hosting George Washington on Monday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. PLEASE NOTE THE 5 PM START TIME. Early versions of the season schedule listed an earlier tip time for the contest. Also note that due to the men’s basketball game later that evening, the stands must be cleared immediately following the conclusion of the game.
Five Cavaliers Grab Titles At Southeast Open
SALEM, Va. – Five freshmen members of the Virginia wrestling team grabbed titles to lead the Cavaliers in action at the Southeast Open on Saturday (Nov. 5) at the Cregger Center. Virginia had 18 members of the squad place at the event. Kyle Montaperto (125), Garrett Grice (133), Michael...
