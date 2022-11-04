RI Department of Education releases RICAS scores. Here's the summary

PROVIDENCE – The long-awaited RICAS scores, whose release has become a major issue in the governor's race, were released Thursday night and showed surprising gains in math and a slight decline in English.

But student performance has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels , reflecting a national trend reported by the recent National Assessment for Educational Progress, a highly regarded test that showed two decades of gains wiped out by the pandemic.

The timing of the release of scores on the Rhode Island Common Assessment System has become a major issue in the increasingly contentious governor’s race, with Republican challenger Ashley Kalus accusing Gov. Dan McKee of deliberately withholding the test results until after Tuesday’s election.

McKee has denied asking the Department of Education to hold onto the results until after the election , but the issue blew up after WPRI reported that the vendor had already provided the data to the department.

Searchable Database RICAS 2022 results: Searchable by School and School District

During Thursday's final debate with Kalus, McKee announced that he had just been briefed on the test scores and they would be made public Friday morning.

On Friday, when told that Kalus was taking credit for the release, McKee said, “Enough is enough. I wasn’t holding onto the scores. I didn’t have the briefing (until Wednesday).”

He said he did not pressure the Department of Education to release the scores ahead of time.

Political Issue: 'Rhode Island's public education system is in crisis,' says local policy nonprofit

RIDE Response: RICAS test results sent to state a month ago are 'not final' – when will they be released?

“The election has nothing to do with it,” McKee said before a news conference in East Providence. Then he accused Kalus of running a “dishonest, shameful campaign,“ adding, “I just hope everyone is as concerned about the issue after the election as they were before.”

A department spokesman said Friday’s release date was in keeping with the general time frame of previous RICAS announcements.

Here's what happened to RICAS math scores

According to the department, math scores saw an increase of nearly 7%, a surprising feat given the state’s historically low performance in the subject. The department said all grades showed an increase in math proficiency.

But scores are still low, with only 26.9% of all students meeting or exceeding the standard, and the scores are lower than their 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Last year, only 20% reached proficiency – almost 10 percentage points lower than in 2019.

The largest increases were seen in grades 3, 4 and 6, ranging between roughly 5.6% in grade 5 to almost 10% in grade 3.

Comparing the numbers RICAS Math Results 2019-2022: Schools and District scores

Here's what happened to RICAS English/Language scores

In English, results dropped across the state by roughly 2%, from 33.2% to 31.1% in 2021. Elementary grades experienced the greatest losses, ranging from nearly 4% in grades 3 and 6 to 6.4% in grade 4.

The department said the pandemic was “particularly disruptive to reading and comprehension with the transition to remote learning and quarantining during critical years for learning and development.”

On a brighter note, more students took the test in both English and math.

Gary Sasse, executive director of the Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership, called the improvement in math scores promising, but said the decline in reading is very discouraging.

"Student proficiency rates have not reached the pre-pandemic levels, which were low to begin with," he said. "It will be a challenge to reach and exceed pre COVID levels, and RIDE needs to approach this with a heightened sense of urgency."

Comparing the numbers: RICAS ELA (English / Language Arts) Results 2019-2022: Schools and District scores

More from the department's summary:

One-third of students in grades 3 through 8 are proficient in English.

English proficiency remains lower than in 2019, when 38% of students reached the bar.

More students participated in both subjects in the testing, reaching 98%, according to the department.

How did different demographics perform?

White students are more than twice as proficient in English as Black students; similar gaps exist between white and Latino students. Students with special needs have scores in the single digits.

Although there was a bump in math scores across all races, Black and Latino students lag far behind their white peers

Justine Oliva, research manager for the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, worries that Rhode Island has accepted both low performance rates and the stark achievement gaps between the haves and the have-nots.

"In math, we're starting to come back," she said, "but we don't want to lower the bar. These are persistent problems that are instrumental to address."

What lawyers say about free speach A teacher's perceived anti-trans views led to protests, but could she be fired?

And Rhode Island's performance continues to lag that of Massachusetts. Both states saw a significant decrease in English scores and similar increases in math performance.

In Providence, less than 10% of students in grades 3-8 are proficient in math, a bump of 3 percentage points from 2021, but lower than pre-pandemic levels. In English, 13% of Providence students reached proficiency, 4 percentage points lower than in 2019.

What does Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green say?

“The 2022 RICAS results show that while a lot of work remains to get our students back up to speed, Rhode Island is on its way to recovery,” said state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “We’re encouraged that some districts have returned to their pre-pandemic levels or exceeded them. And that our statewide focus on math instruction led to a significant jump in math performance across the state.”

Who should live in my neighborhood? Why URI students are in the middle of Narragansett's 'neighbor against neighbor' legal fight

What are the RICAS tests? And who takes them?

The RICAS, taken by students in grades 3 through 8 in March, is the most important gauge of how students are doing on the individual, school and state level. They measure how students are doing over time. And they show how groups of students are performing, including those with special needs, students of color and English language learners.

The National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment said last spring that it would take Rhode Island students three to five years of accelerated learning to recover from the pandemic, the department said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI Department of Education releases RICAS scores. Here's the summary