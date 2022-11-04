NBA Fans Brutally Roast Kevin Durant For Leaving The Warriors For Kyrie Irving And The Nets: "KD Really Fumbled Winning More Championships"

Read full article on original website
Shaquille O’Neal Blasts Kanye West For Talking About His Business: “I Got More Money Than You, So Why Would I Listen To You”
Shaquille O'Neal had a big response to Kanye West after the rapper talked about Shaq's business.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
3 Golden State Warriors that could be traded, including Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have found major success by sticking with their core. Many big market teams have already overhauled
Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."
Paul Pierce flames Kawhi Leonard for missing so many games.
How former Pistons star Vinnie Johnson turned his $5m NBA earnings into a staggering $400m fortune
VINNIE JOHNSON might not have been a standout NBA superstar - but he's transformed his $5m career earnings into a fortune to rival Shaquille O'Neal. The two-time NBA champion, 66, was known as "The Microwave" for his ability to score quick points off the bench. Johnson was one of the...
Draymond Green Criticizes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Himself After Embarrassing Loss Against The Magic
Draymond Green is critical of himself, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson following the fourth consecutive loss for the Warriors.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant saving Nets with clutch dagger
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
thecomeback.com
Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement
Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors have won only three games this season before entering a 4-game losing streak. They've been beaten by weaker teams that aren't supposed to put up a good fight against the Warriors, but this season has brought us some big surprises. Following another painful loss to the...
LeBron James reacts to an instantly iconic photo of Kevin Durant
Without Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry or a permanent head coach in place, the Brooklyn Nets had no issues on the floor Friday night in Washington D.C., where Kevin Durant put on a show in his hometown. Durant scored 28 points and the Nets held the Wizards to just...
NBA Fans React To Actress Millie Bobby Brown Attending Her First NBA Game: "Trae Young Saw Her And Went Crazy"
Actress Millie Bobby Brown attended her first NBA game and fans went crazy over it.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
Yardbarker
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"
Jalen Rose apologized after asking for the name of the woman involved with Ime Udoka to be released.
iheart.com
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'
Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
ESPN
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit
LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
thecomeback.com
Suspended Kyrie Irving set to lose shocking amount of money
The Brooklyn Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving on Thursday after Irving refused to explicitly apologize for sharing an antisemitic film during media availability earlier in the week. “I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” was all Irving would say. The Nets announced...
Kevin Durant Has Done Something Incredible
Kevin Durant made his 53rd free throw in a row during Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.
numberfire.com
Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
ASK IRA: Was the Heat’s depth a preseason illusion?
Q: Ira, where’s the Heat’s depth? – Phonz. A: It’s there, but has been in the starting lineup and on the initiative list. Max Strus, for example, already has started three of the first 10 games. He well could otherwise be helping the bench to an even greater degree. Caleb Martin was the definition of reserve energizer last season, but the lack of another option at power forward has him instead ...
