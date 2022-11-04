Read full article on original website
Alex Jones claims Sandy Hook families won't get his money, but they could start seizing his assets, attorney says
A jury on Wednesday ordered the Infowars host to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.
Alex Jones Claims Sandy Hook Families Pressured Him to Renounce Guns
Alex Jones was ordered in October to pay $965 million to the families of eight Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent for describing the deadly shooting as a hoax.
Dr. Phil, CBS seek attorney fees from 20-year-old who alleged assault at Utah ranch
A judge threw out the case in August. Hannah Archuleta sued last year, claiming the popular TV doctor recommended she be treated at a Utah camp, where she alleges she was sexually assaulted.
Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction
A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for...
Tennessee AG appeals, seeks to return Lindsey Lowe back to prison
The Tennessee Attorney General is appealing a judge's decision to grant Lindsey Lowe a new trial. The decision comes after Lowe's attorney provided evidence her client did not get a new trial.
Judge Refuses Alec Baldwin’s Request to Dismiss ‘Rust’ Script Supervisor’s Lawsuit: Case Suggests ‘Extreme and Outrageous Conduct’
A California judge on Tuesday determined that a script supervisor attached to the Western film Rust can move forward with many — but not all — of the claims she alleged in a civil lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin. Mamie Mitchell sued Baldwin and his finance company El...
Judge: Negligence Claim Against 2 `Rust' Producers Can Proceed
A script supervisor who was standing next to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when she was fatally shot with a prop weapon fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021 can move forward with her negligence claim against two of the producers, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Epstein Pal Leon Black Alleges Rape Accuser Is Russian Spy
Jeffrey Epstein’s billionaire pal, Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, has filed another lawsuit against the former Russian model who alleges he raped her, claiming she may be a Russian spy and that she and her lawyers attempted to “harm and humiliate him” despite the fact she had already allegedly collected millions in a confidentiality agreement.The suit, filed in New York state Supreme Court on Monday and seen by The Daily Beast, alleges Guzel Ganieva “made false allegations” that Black assaulted and abused her, which he claims was in direct violation of a confidentiality agreement “under which Plaintiff had paid...
Jury finds accused Ponzi scheme operator not guilty of fraud
Cherokee County businessman Jim Torchia, accused by the federal government of fleecing elderly and unsophisticated investors in a Ponzi scheme, has been found not guilty of all criminal charges.
DA begins process of appealing mass case dismissals
The first appellate action to challenge a wave of dismissals by Riverside County Superior Court judges trying to slice through a backlog that accumulated during the COVID lockdowns is underway, the county's top prosecutor announced today. District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the agency wants the case of People v. Jose Luis Tapia returned to the The post DA begins process of appealing mass case dismissals appeared first on KESQ.
Judge tosses hired killer’s lawsuit, clearing way for his execution
A federal judge dismissed an inmate’s claim seeking to block his upcoming execution in Alabama because of reported problems at a recent lethal injection. The judge on Sunday granted Alabama’s request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Kenneth Eugene Smith, agreeing that Smith waited too long to file the challenge. But U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. also warned Alabama’s prison commissioner to strictly follow established protocol when officials attempt to put Smith to death next month.
Trial set for reenactor charged with leaving pipe bomb
A federal trial for a Virginia Civil War reenactor accused of planting a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield and threatening to disrupt other events has been set for next year
Navy Times
Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam
An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
Victims' relatives confront Florida school killer at sentencing
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Grieving relatives of the 17 students and teachers killed in a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, confronted the killer, Nikolas Cruz, with tearful, angry words as his sentencing hearing began on Tuesday.
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge denies immunity to Arvada officer in wrongful arrest lawsuit
An Arvada police officer may be held liable for the unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution of a man after a federal judge determined her alleged actions, if true, would amount to a clear constitutional violation. Officer Samantha Zehner obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Lehmann in December 2019, and he...
Sheridan Media
Federal Court News
A number of individuals were recently sentenced in Federal Court in Wyoming. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson recently sentenced 34-year-old Joshua Michael Archuleta of Cheyenne to 39 months in prison and five years of supervised release for the charge of distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta was also ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Ohio Man Who Wore His Company’s Jacket on Jan. 6 Spouts QAnon Talking Points at Sentencing
A small business owner from Ohio who said he believes Donald Trump is “combatting human trafficking” will spend months behind bars for kicking in a window to the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Troy Faulkner, 41, was sentenced Thursday to five months in jail after pleading guilty...
US News and World Report
Florida School Mass Shooter Sentenced to Life in Prison
(Reuters) -Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff with a semi-automatic rifle at a Florida high school, was formally sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after listening to hours of anguished testimony from survivors and victims' relatives. A jury voted last month to spare Cruz, 24, the death...
Oath Keepers leader testifies in his own defense in Jan. 6 sedition trial
Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers, said in court Friday that he believed the 2020 election was "unconstitutional" and explained why he created his far-right libertarian militia.Testifying at trial in his own defense, Rhodes took the stand after federal prosecutors spent nearly five weeks arguing he and four codefendants committed seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rhodes told jurors he feared the White House would be attacked by anti-fascists in the weeks after the election and anticipated then-President Donald Trump would invoke the...
Missouri appeals court tells judge in Agape Boarding School case to halt almost all action
The Southern Missouri Court of Appeals issued a preliminary writ that prevents Cedar County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Pyle from taking any other action in the state of Missouri's case against a Stockton reform school, except to vacate the order Pyle issued on Oct. 12. On Oct. 12, Pyle mandated...
