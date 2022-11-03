With Netflix’s plan to start cracking down on password sharing in 2023, many frustrated Netflix users are trying to figure out how to cancel their subscriptions. The streaming giant has not had the best year, but Reed Hastings and company are trying to turn things around. First, Netflix has announced their plan to roll out a new ad-supported subscription plan in November which will be $6.99 per month ($3 cheaper than their current basic plan). But, that hardly compared to the inflation subscribers have seen over the last decade. In 2019, Statista reported on Netflix’s price hikes which shows basic plans increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 over five years (currently at $9.99), standard plans increasing from $7.99 to $12.99 over nine years (currently at $15.49), and premium plans increasing from $11.99 to $15.99 over seven years (currently at $19.99). This begs us to wonder: What gives, Netflix?

13 DAYS AGO