Netflix Has Rolled Out New Feature That Customers Have Wanted For Ages
Netflix has announced a new feature that people have been waiting a long time for.
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Netflix Subscription: The Plans, The Price And What’s Included
Here is everything you need to know about Netflix subscriptions, even if you just want DVDs...
Netflix Account Sharing Crackdown Results In Surge Of Netflix Subscription Cancelations
With Netflix’s plan to start cracking down on password sharing in 2023, many frustrated Netflix users are trying to figure out how to cancel their subscriptions. The streaming giant has not had the best year, but Reed Hastings and company are trying to turn things around. First, Netflix has announced their plan to roll out a new ad-supported subscription plan in November which will be $6.99 per month ($3 cheaper than their current basic plan). But, that hardly compared to the inflation subscribers have seen over the last decade. In 2019, Statista reported on Netflix’s price hikes which shows basic plans increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 over five years (currently at $9.99), standard plans increasing from $7.99 to $12.99 over nine years (currently at $15.49), and premium plans increasing from $11.99 to $15.99 over seven years (currently at $19.99). This begs us to wonder: What gives, Netflix?
I tried Netflix's new cheaper plan with ads to see what it's like — here's what is different
Netflix's new ad-based plan is cheaper, but doesn't come with all the content available on other plans. Here's what else to expect.
Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It
If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
Netflix's New Ad Tier Is Officially Here. What That Means for Viewers
The service will have commercials for the first time in its 15-year history.
CNET
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Coming. Here's What to Know
Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. After years of being relatively lax about...
The Verge
Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live
Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
CNET
Netflix Adds a Cheaper Plan With Ads: Prices and Everything Else to Know
The era of Netflix with advertising has arrived. Thursday marks the launch of Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported tier in the US and eight other countries, after it rolled out in Canada and Mexico on Tuesday ahead of an expansion to Spain next week. The world's biggest subscription video service, Netflix grew...
Netflix Renews ‘The Sandman‘ For Season 2
The Sandman premiered on Netflix way back in early August, and spent most of that month at or near the top of Netflix’s most-watched shows list. (In its first week on the air, Netlfix users watched 69.4 million hours of the series. In its second week, they watched 127.5 million more.) But for whatever reason — maybe the budget, maybe the fact that unlike most Netflix originals, the material is owned by another massive media company, that being Warner Bros. Discovery, whose DC Comics is the literary home to the Sandman character (and whose HBO Max is home to almost every other DC TV series) — they were very slow to order a second season of the show.
Android Authority
YouTube is letting you add your favorite streaming services to your account
YouTube's new feature aims to streamline your viewing experience. YouTube is bringing over 30 streaming services to its platform. Primetime Channels will include Paramount Plus, Starz, AMC Plus, and more. The feature will make it possible to access your streaming services without having to leave the platform. These days it...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
Don’t Worry Darling generated more headlines than just about any movie this year. Admittedly, those headlines were not always positive. Some were about rumored relationships between members of the cast and crew; others involved allegations of spitting at lavish movie premieres. When people are debating whether your stars spit on each other, that’s maybe not a great sign about a film’s buzz.
Netflix Basic with Ads launches on Thursday – without some of Netflix’s best shows
Netflix will launch its Basic with Ads plan on Thursday. That’s about a month before Disney will offer an ad-supported plan for Disney Plus. Netflix confirmed earlier this year that it’d offer customers a cheaper $6.99 monthly subscription that will play commercials. The hope is that customers will choose the cheaper tier instead of leaving Netflix. Also, advertising revenue might help the streamer’s bottom line.
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
Phone Arena
Disney Plus, Hulu raising prices in December
Disney Plus announced back in August that it will launch its own ad tier service in December. One of the few streaming services that didn’t give customers the option to pay less for its services and see ads, Disney Plus is aligning its offering to the market. Unfortunately, along...
BritBox vs Netflix — which streaming service is better for you?
BritBox vs Netflix — which is right for you?
Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier Debuts in the U.S. — And It's About Time
"The day is finally here: Netflix with ads has arrived in the U.S., and for people looking for a cheaper option to stream, it may give them the push to stay subscribed to the streaming giant."There appears to be a real desire from a significant set of the population for a Netflix ad model," said Dallas Lawrence, Samba TV head of communications and brand. "Less than half of U.S. households subscribe to Netflix today, and when you look at the viewing patterns of those non-Netflix subscribers, what you see is that they watch a lot of advertising-supported streaming content."Netflix added...
HBO Announces ‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere Date
Naughty Dog really are the kings of cinematic games. Their Uncharted series was obviously inspired by films like Indiana Jones and Romancing the Stone, and then got a movie of its own earlier this year starring Tom Holland. Next, their epic zombie saga, The Last of Us, will be turned into a sprawling TV series on HBO. After months of anticipation, the show now has its official premiere date. The Last of Us (the TV show) will premiere on HBO on Sunday, January 15 at 9PM ET/PT.
ComicBook
Netflix's Dahmer Series Crosses Major Streaming Milestone
Nielsen's latest streaming ratings have arrived, revealing that the hit Netflix series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has crossed major milestone. The third party ratings system has revealed their data for the week of October 3 to October 9th, the third week in a row that Dahmer was the top title in all of streaming. According to Nielsen, Dahmer was watched over 2.345 billion minutes in that one week span, and when added with its previous two weeks totals for the series (4.37 billion minutes from 9/26 to 10/2, 3.658 billion minutes from 9/19 to 9/25) the series has been watched over 10 billion minutes in this three week timeframe.
