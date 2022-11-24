Black Friday gaming monitor deals 2022: big-screen, high-refresh, and even 4K discount funkiness

(Image credit: Asus)

The Black Friday gaming monitor deals are here at last. There may be deals rolling on into Cyber Monday, but if you can find the panel you're after today, it's unlikely to get much cheaper and it may just go out of stock.

Now really is a great time to go big, adopt a speedier refresh rate, or grab an HDR display that'll make your games pop. If can you find the trifecta, you're really onto a winner. The good news is that gaming monitors have come a long way recently, meaning you'll get a lot more for your money than you did even just a couple of years ago.

As ever, our guide to the best gaming monitors is a great place to start if you're looking to upgrade your current display. But we've also put together a wee guide so you know what actually makes a Black Friday gaming monitor deal this year.

Right now, the best gaming monitor for most PC gamers is a speedy 144Hz screen at 1440p native resolution. You should steer towards IPS or VA panels since they offer better color and contrast than TN panels (while still nailing those high refresh rates). 4K panels aren't out of the question either, especially if you've managed to upgrade your graphics card recently.

We get that it's not always easy to tell what's a deal, since there are so many monitors and TVs on sale. That's where we come in. We know which screens are worth looking out for, and which are actually bona fide deals.

Below is a constantly curated list of the best gaming monitor deals we've spotted over Black Friday, and when we're not at it, our sleepless deal bots are always scouting for us.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the US

Acer PG241Y | 24-inch | 1080p | VA | 165Hz | $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon (save $60)

Normally retailing for around $150, this is the cheapest we've seen the Acer, and one of the cheapest high refresh rate gaming monitors you'll find this Black Friday. As an entry-level 1080p screen this is an excellent price. View Deal

Acer Nitro XF243Y | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $219.99 $129.99 at Best Buy (save $90)

The Acer Nitro is a budget IPS screen with genuine gaming credentials. It's got a super low response time at 0.5ms and a 165Hz refresh rate. It may only be a 24-inch panel, but there's a lot to like about this bargainous display. View Deal

Gigabyte G24F | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 180Hz (OC) | $179.99 $149.99 at Newegg (save $30)

24-inches might seem a bit small to some, but for a 1080p screen that does give you a really tight pixel pitch. Another good thing is that 180Hz refresh rate. View Deal

LG UltraGear 32GN600-B | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $349 $200 at Walmart (save $149)

OK, the LG UltraGear 32GN600-B has a VA panel. And it's not a Samsung monitor. So, whatever the specs say, it won't be quite as quick as the best IPS gaming monitors. But it's rated at 1ms, it's 1440p and 165Hz. And it's just 200 bucks. It's an awful lot of big-brand gaming fun for the money. View Deal

HP X32 | 31.5-inch | 1440p | IPS | 165Hz | $389.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (save $160)

This is an absolute banger of a monitor deal. I struggle to believe you're going to find an IPS screen with the same size, such a high resolution, and such a high refresh rate for less than the $230 Best Buy is asking. View Deal

Acer EI322QUR | 31.5-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $100)

The challenge this Black Friday is to dig up a decent 1440p panel for under $200. We're not there yet, but this 31.5-inch curved Acer monitor still looks a great price for a VA panel capable of running at 165Hz over the DisplayPort connection. View Deal

LG Ultragear 32GN650-B | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $150)

This big-screen LG gaming monitor has never been cheaper than it is right now, and it's a great price for a genuine known-brand 1440p screen. Yes, it's VA not IPS, but it will still deliver great colors and sports a high refresh rate alongside its AMD FreeSync leanings. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $319.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $69.99)

This monitor has never been cheaper than this, and delivers a lot of screen for the money, too. You're getting a quality Samsung panel with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync support. View Deal

Acer Predator XB271HU | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 165Hz (OC) | $469.99 $279.99 at Amazon (save $190)

First off, I know this is an old monitor now, having launched in 2017, but it's still an outstanding full G-Sync IPS gaming monitor. When it launched it was one of the best screens around and still delivers a great gaming experience and will for years to come. View Deal

Acer Nitro XZ342CK | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | VA | 144Hz | $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $100)

4K gaming monitors aren't necessarily super expensive anymore, but the GPUs that will really allow you to game at decent frame rates still are. But if you want something more expansive than a 1440p panel you want an ultrawide. This VA panel from Acer overs the ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio and a high refresh rate to boot, and has never been cheaper than today. View Deal

Acer Nitro XV273K | 27-inch | 4K | IPS | 144Hz | $499.99 $379.99 at Newegg (save $120 )

A couple of years ago when the Acer Nitro XV273K launched, it was a $899 monitor. It currently has an MSRP of $499. But it's now yours for just $379.99. For a proper 4K, 144Hz, IPS gaming panel. It's also good for 1ms response and 400 nits of brightness. So, the question is, can you afford not to go 4K...? View Deal

LG 32GP850-B | 32-inch | 1440p | IPS | 180Hz (OC) | $599.99 $396.99 at Amazon (save $197)

LG is the originator of the IPS panel technology and its 1ms response is about as fast as you're going to see this sort of screen get. And with a potential 180Hz overclock available on this big screen, 1440p display, the LG Ultragear has a lot to offer for the money, and it's only ever been cheaper than this once before. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G5 | 34-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $549.99 $399.99 at Amazon (save $150)

Confusingly, there are at least two other G5 models. But this, arguably, is the one you want. The 21:9, 34-inch ultra-wide bad boy with 165Hz refresh and 1ms response. It's not a fancy HDR model with a mini-LED backlight. But at this price point, that's pretty much a given. View Deal

GIGABYTE M32U | 32-inch | 4K | IPS | 144Hz | $799.99 $519.99 at Newegg (save $280)

We've been hoping that 32-inch, 4K, 144Hz, IPS gaming monitors would hit $500 for some time. Now, it's finally happening, just about. The GIGABYTE M32U is awfully close to that $500 dollar mark and it's an awful lot of screen. Also worth noting that it supports HDMI 2.1 as well as DisplayPort 1.4, making it ideal for tag teaming a gaming PC with a console. View Deal

Acer Nitro XV322QK | 32-inch | 4K | IPS | 144Hz | $1,099.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

$600 is still a lot of money, but the beauty of spending big on a gaming monitor is that it will likely still be a great screen long after you've moved on from your current gaming PC. And this big screen 4K IPS panel is no exception, with a 1ms response, and the all-important high144Hz refresh rate. It's not a bargain, but it's a good price for a big boi screen. View Deal

SAMSUNG CHG90 | 49-inch | 3,840 x 1080 | VA | 144Hz | $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon (save $300)

OK, it's a little lower res than the monumental G9. But this is still a monster 49-inch panel with a crazy 32:9 aspect and 144Hz refresh. If you want to game on a truly epic scale, this is a much more cost effective solution that will give you 90% of the experience for about one third the cost View Deal

Aorus FO48U | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $779.99 at Amazon (save $720)

If you're looking to go big, check out this Aorus 48-inch OLED 4K 120Hz gaming monitor. Now that a larger model has been announced, this one got another price cut. Indeed, it's been cut even further from $899. Plus it's an OLED, ie. a peak gaming monitor . View Deal

MSI Optix G272 | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | $352.60 $155 at Walmart (save $197.60)

Normally, a $150 IPS monitor would be at best a 1080p 75Hz panel. But this is a proper gaming monitor, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time on its IPS screen. View Deal

Dell G2722HS | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $279.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $130)

I love a Dell panel, they pretty much always look fantastic out of the box, and this gaming focused screen ticks all the boxes. Most especially that combo of 1ms IPS and 165Hz refresh rate. Banging. It's also never been cheaper to bag this 27-inch 1080p gamer. View Deal

Black Friday gaming TV deals in the US

Samsung Q60A QLED | 32-inch | 4K | QLED | 60Hz | $499.99 $399.99 at Samsung (save $100)

This QLED TV makes for an excellent second screen for streaming and playing some games at 4K/60FPS. The picture quality also makes it a good TV for an office or bedroom. Yeah, it's a bummer it doesn't support 120Hz at 4K, but it's not too big of a loss if you don't have the hardware to reach those heights. View Deal

LG OLED55B2PUA| 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,599.99 $996.99 at Walmart (save $603)

A fantastic OLED offering for gamers, with deep blacks, HDMI 2.1, and all the VRR options you could handle. This one offers low input lag and is topped off with a nifty 120Hz refresh rate. Sure, there are higher refresh rate monitors but, a 55-inch gaming OLED sounds pretty great as a giant second monitor for that price. View Deal

Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the UK

Acer Predator X38S | 38-inch | Curved | 3840 x 1600p | IPS | 175Hz | £2,120 £999.99 at CCL (save £1,120.01)

This beautiful ultrawide gaming monitor is one of our top picks. We scored it a 90 in our Acer Predator X38 review , though this is the S model with a slightly tanked refresh rate. Still, both enjoy an expansive resolution, great responsiveness, and an all-over fantastic gaming experience. Topped with Gsync and a nice relaxed 2300R curve, it's certainly worth a look at that price. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 280Hz | £299 £233.63 at Amazon (save £65.37)

The TUF screens have always been good value, and this one is no exception. This IPS panel may only boast a 1080p resolution but comes with an astounding 280Hz refresh rate. Traditionally super-high refresh rates have commanded a high price, even with 1080p TN. But here you're getting a good-looking IPS panel to boot. View Deal

LG 27GN800-B | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | £519.97 £284.97 at Laptops Direct (save £114)

Given the name, Laptops Direct is probably not your first port of call for monitor deals, but this 27-inch LG is a great price right now. Even if the 'saving' looks a trifle generous compared to the level it's been retailing for... But with a 144Hz refresh rate, a genuine LG IPS panel, and a 1ms response time, this will make for a great gaming monitor. View Deal

LG Ultragear 34GP950 | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440p | IPS | 180Hz (OC) | £1,196.98 £699.97 at Laptops Direct (save £497.01)

LG is the originator of the IPS panel technology and its 1ms response is about as fast as you're going to see this sort of screen get. And with a potential 180Hz overclock available on this beautifully curved monitor, the LG Ultragear has a lot to offer for the money, and it's only ever been cheaper than this once before. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G7 Series | 28-inch | 4K | VA | 144Hz | £649.99 £485 at Currys (save £164.99)

This monitor delivers a lot of screen for the money. You're getting a quality Samsung panel, with a smashing resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. You're also getting Nvidia G-Sync and a 1ms response time for a smooooooth gaming experience. View Deal

AOC 24G2SPAE/BK | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | £179.99 £144.95 at Overclockers (save £35.04)

For £5 less you can grab a very similar VA screen, but I'd happily pay that to get a 165Hz IPS panel instead. And with a 1ms response time, this 24-inch screen makes for a fantastic entry level gaming monitor. View Deal

LG 32GN600-B | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | £278.99 £199.99 at Overclockers (save £79)

Less than £200 for a big screen gaming monitor makes this LG a bit of a bargain. It ticks pretty much all the gaming boxes, and while I may prefer an IPS panel if given the option, a good VA, especially one that will run at 165Hz, is nothing to sniff at. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | £299.99 £209 at Amazon (save £90.99)

This monitor delivers a lot of screen for the money. You're getting a quality Samsung panel, with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also sporting a tight 1000R curve and a 27-inch display which will just about deliver on the extra immersion that's meant to engender. You're also getting FreeSync Premium support, so low input latency and a smooooooth gaming experience. View Deal

Iiyama G-Master | 34-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | £420 £329.99 at Amazon (save £90.01)

This is a great price for an ultrawide gaming monitor, and it's never been as cheap as this before. I've got the flat-screen version of the screen, and it's been a great purchase for me. And, though I'm not necessarily a fan of curved panels, on a 3440x1440 ultrawide resolution it makes the most sense of any curved screen. View Deal

Black Friday gaming TV deals in the UK

Hisense 55U7HQTUK | 55-inch | 4K | ULED | 120Hz | £849 £549 at Currys (save £300)

A gaming-ready 4K TV for under £600 isn't bad at all, especially at this size. This one comes with a 120Hz refresh for smooth gaming, some wide viewing angles, and HDR10+ for great colour. You even benefit from Game Mode Pro with FreeSync and ALLM (auto game mode). View Deal

Sony Bravia XR55A80JU | 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | £1,399 £999 at Electric Shop (save £400)

4K 120Hz gaming is within reach here, and with a hefty discount to boot. There are even two HDMI ports that support it, so you can have a couple of things plugged in at once to switch between them easier. You get the benefit here of wide viewing angles, and OLED which means deep blacks. Of course, it's a smart TV, too. View Deal

There's something to be said about being able to sit on your couch with a wireless controller and playing your favorite computer games on a massive TV. Our deals bots are working overtime to find the best TV deals on the internet.