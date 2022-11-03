Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Family of Garrett Walker files lawsuit against Gray Lady Bar, The Goal Line
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Garrett Walker filed a lawsuit on Nov. 7, 2022 against the Gray Lady Bar and The Goal Line in Tuscaloosa. Twenty-year-old Walker was last seen leaving the Gray Lady in downtown Tuscaloosa just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Security camera footage shows Garrett walking on the sidewalk on Greensboro Avenue, heading north toward the Black Warrior River, at approximately 1:07 a.m.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham PD hosts surprise 50th anniversary party for longtime officer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officer Butch Boackle is celebrating his 50th anniversary with the Birmingham Police Department. BPD hosted a surprise anniversary celebration for Boackle on Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. It clearly wasn't a surprise party Officer Boackle was expecting either. In fact, he had to be coaxed in to walking through the door of his 50th anniversary party.
Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
wbrc.com
Man charged with arson for propane tank fire at Birmingham’s Temple Beth-El
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have made an arrest for the propane tank fire near a Birmingham synagogue. 45-year-old Gregory Fuller is in custody after police found a propane tank wrapped in clothes and set on fire near Temple Beth- El in Birmingham last week. Fuller is being charged...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham expands on-demand transportation service to East side
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is expanding public transportation options for you by adding new routes to its VIA On-Demand service. This is a lot like a ride-sharing service only it’s much more affordable. At $1.50 a ride, this service now includes the East side. That’s...
‘Stood the test of time’: Birmingham’s longest-serving police officer marks 50 years, no plans to retire
George “Butch” Boackle joined the Birmingham Police Department when Richard Nixon was president of the U.S., and the 73-year-old officer is still going strong nine presidents later. Boackle has worked under nine Birmingham police chiefs and seven mayors. He has no plans to retire anytime soon. “I love...
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Birmingham woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jamarria Montgomery, 31, was injured when the Hyundai Santa Fe she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree around 12:29 p.m. She was transported to DCH, where she was […]
wbrc.com
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon resigns at city council meeting
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon resigned Monday night in a surprise during a regularly-scheduled city council meeting. Herndon made the announcement after the council didn’t take action on his request to rename a portion of 28th Street between Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. and 20th Avenue to “Benevolent Way” in honor of volunteers from Northport who have “come together in times of disaster to contribute and distribute goods where needed across 4 states and 17 different cities.”
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on I-65 S near Green Springs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was struck my a car and killed on I-65 S Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was walking in a travel lane on I-65 S at Green Springs when he was hit by a car. He died at the scene.
wbrc.com
Buses catch fire in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Fire Department is at the New Flyer bus depot after several commercial buses caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. Many people say they heard a large explosion. New Flyer buses released the following statement,. “New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”)...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue in Birmingham
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was walking in a travel lane...
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to fire at Temple Beth-El
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An arrest was made in connection to a fire at Temple Beth-El on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:50 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Gregory Earl Fuller Jr., 45, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with arson second degree and has a bond of $30,000. “The […]
wbrc.com
Paper containing threat toward teachers, students found at Inglenook Elementary
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A piece of paper indicating a possible threat for some students and teachers at Inglenook Elementary School was discovered Monday morning. Parents have been notified of the incident. The person responsible will be subjected to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct. The matter still is...
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. votes on low-speed vehicle amendment
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - People living in Shelby County will vote on a low-speed vehicle amendment. What’s right for Helena residents’ may not be right for residents in Pelham or Calera. Which is why, if passed, this amendment will allow local governments to create their own rules...
wbrc.com
Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound. Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB...
Bham Now
Never put these 3 things down the drain + where Jefferson County residents can recycle grease
Never, ever put fats, oils or grease (FOG) down your drain. It’ll clog your pipes, causing overflows and backups. Luckily, Jefferson County residents have some great options for where we can recycle grease. Keep reading for all the details. Stay out of the FOG + recycle grease in Jefferson...
wbrc.com
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
wbrc.com
Crash involving school bus in Calera
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus this morning. It happened at Co. Rd. 16 and Camden Park. No injuries have been reported. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
