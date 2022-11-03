Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 timesIngram AtkinsonFairfield, ME
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School LibraryThe Maine WriterLivermore Falls, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Related
theeastcountygazette.com
Philadelphia’s Most Wanted’ Arrested by Police in Maine traffic Stop and the drug Found was Seized
On Tuesday, police in Auburn, Maine, apprehended a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Pennsylvania. Authorities called Earl Hassan, 43, “Philadelphia’s most wanted.” Hassan was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Kittyhawk Avenue at 11 p.m. due to an expired registration. Hassan allegedly provided...
Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years
A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
wabi.tv
Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl possession
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl possession. Court records say officers arrested 31-year-old Patrick Hanson last October after a report of threatening. Officials say after his arrest, Hanson had seven packages of drugs on him, including...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor police make 4 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between Sept. 28 and Nov. 2. On Oct. 22, Officer Douglas Snyder arrested Charles Chappelle, 19, of Boothbay for operating under the influence. On Oct. 26, Officer Jennifer Gosselin arrested Stephen Withee of Plaistow, New Hampshire for operating under the influence. On Oct...
40-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Drug Charges in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Man Facing 30 Months in Prison on Drug Charges. A 40-year-old Bangor man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison (2 and a half years) for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Kristopher Churchill also faces three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on April 21, 2022....
WMTW
Auburn police charge teen in connection with shooting investigations
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager is charged in connection with investigations into recent shootings. The 15-year-old was arrested Friday after, police claim, a gun and ammunition were found during a home search. On Oct. 9, a man called 911 to say he had been shot in the stomach.
ngxchange.org
Portland man charged in New Gloucester head-on crash Saturday
A man was charged with fleeing the scene after he was found hiding in someone’s nearby basement on Peacock Road following the crash. Cumberland County deputies responded to a call at 12:17 p.m. Saturday of a head-on crash at the area of 1128 Lewiston Road in New Gloucester, and that a man and woman had fled the scene. But when officers arrived, deputies discovered that only the man had fled the scene. A search with a K-9 dog ensued.
Guilty Pleas in ‘One of the Largest Seizures in the Greater Bangor Area’
Guilty Pleas in Case Involving “staggering quantity of drugs”. A drug trafficking case involving “one of the largest drug seizures in the greater Bangor area” has resulted in guilty pleas from two men from Michigan. Investigation and Drugs Seized. In March 2021, investigators raided a motel room...
Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Oct. 20-26. Donovan O. Conary, 25, of Belfast, disorderly conduct (offensive words/gestures) in Belfast May 29, 72 hours in jail. Corey Main, 47, of Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Belfast Aug. 2, 90 days...
Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing
SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
WMTW
Maine business owner sentenced for federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months in prison for a bank fraud scheme related to his applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty back in July. He will have three years of supervised release when...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 23-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 24. Shawn Jones, 35, of Belfast, was arrested for...
Residents file lawsuit against paper mill in Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine — ND Paper Mill in Old Town is facing legal trouble after a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Bangor. Two residents in neighboring towns roughly 2.5 miles away are suing the plant, claiming the foul-smelling odors emitted from the plant caused property damage through nuisance, trespass, and negligence.
Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV
As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
foxbangor.com
Traffic impacts on Western Ave. in Augusta
AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Transportation will be performing work at the intersection of Western Avenue and Armory Street in Augusta that will impact traffic later this week and all next week. The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 9th and end by Friday, November 18th.
NECN
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized
A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
penbaypilot.com
Pen Bay, Waldo County General hospitals add new ambulance company for patient transports
BELFAST and ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital are contracting with a second ambulance service, NorthStar, based in Farmington, to transport patients who need to be taken to other health care facilities. Until last week, Pen Bay had been working with North East Mobile...
penbaypilot.com
Jefferson store to host author of ‘The Lobster Lady’ Nov. 12
Lynn Farrin, owner of the Jefferson Market & General Store, has announced that the store will be hosting author Barbara Walsh on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a book-signing. Walsh is the author of “The Lobster Lady: Maine's 102-year-old Legend,” the true story about Rockland...
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1