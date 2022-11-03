ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years

A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
BRADFORD, ME
Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl possession

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl possession. Court records say officers arrested 31-year-old Patrick Hanson last October after a report of threatening. Officials say after his arrest, Hanson had seven packages of drugs on him, including...
WATERVILLE, ME
Boothbay Harbor police make 4 arrests

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between Sept. 28 and Nov. 2. On Oct. 22, Officer Douglas Snyder arrested Charles Chappelle, 19, of Boothbay for operating under the influence. On Oct. 26, Officer Jennifer Gosselin arrested Stephen Withee of Plaistow, New Hampshire for operating under the influence. On Oct...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Portland man charged in New Gloucester head-on crash Saturday

A man was charged with fleeing the scene after he was found hiding in someone’s nearby basement on Peacock Road following the crash. Cumberland County deputies responded to a call at 12:17 p.m. Saturday of a head-on crash at the area of 1128 Lewiston Road in New Gloucester, and that a man and woman had fled the scene. But when officers arrived, deputies discovered that only the man had fled the scene. A search with a K-9 dog ensued.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings

AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, ME
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?

Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
BANGOR, ME
Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Oct. 20-26. Donovan O. Conary, 25, of Belfast, disorderly conduct (offensive words/gestures) in Belfast May 29, 72 hours in jail. Corey Main, 47, of Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Belfast Aug. 2, 90 days...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing

SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
SIDNEY, ME
Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 23-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 24. Shawn Jones, 35, of Belfast, was arrested for...
BELFAST, ME
Residents file lawsuit against paper mill in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine — ND Paper Mill in Old Town is facing legal trouble after a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Bangor. Two residents in neighboring towns roughly 2.5 miles away are suing the plant, claiming the foul-smelling odors emitted from the plant caused property damage through nuisance, trespass, and negligence.
OLD TOWN, ME
Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV

As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
MAINE STATE
Traffic impacts on Western Ave. in Augusta

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Transportation will be performing work at the intersection of Western Avenue and Armory Street in Augusta that will impact traffic later this week and all next week. The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 9th and end by Friday, November 18th.
AUGUSTA, ME
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized

A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
LEVANT, ME
Jefferson store to host author of ‘The Lobster Lady’ Nov. 12

Lynn Farrin, owner of the Jefferson Market & General Store, has announced that the store will be hosting author Barbara Walsh on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a book-signing. Walsh is the author of “The Lobster Lady: Maine's 102-year-old Legend,” the true story about Rockland...
ROCKLAND, ME
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

