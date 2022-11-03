Read full article on original website
avlwatchdog.org
Jubilee! Community Church downtown is up for sale? Why?
Before I get to your very first question, a smart-aleck reply, and the real answer, allow me a moment to thank you good readers for such a warm welcome to Asheville Watchdog and avlwatchdog.org. It’s a big change for yours truly, but I’m feeling right at home over here. So,...
Biltmore gets decked out for the holidays
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The holidays have arrived at Asheville’s most famous address. Christmas at Biltmore, featuring hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights, fragrant wreaths, fresh greenery, and thousands of glittering ornaments, is now on display and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. The time-honored tradition dates back more than...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US
If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
'Homesick:' New Art in the Heart display shares Asheville residents' housing experiences
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new lineup of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December. The new displays kick off with "Homesick," an audio visual projection consisting of 12 large floating house structures. The structures are varying heights and reach up to 15 feet tall.
Extreme kayaking on North Carolina's Green Narrows draws thousands of spectators
The only way to watch the Green Race kayak race in person is to hike down a two-mile steep ravine - a trek so strenuous that it parallels the vertical waterfalls the kayakers embark in.
This Is North Carolina's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top foodie spots in America.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Swain County home over the weekend. Deputies responding to a call found the bodies Saturday afternoon in the Timber Estates area of the Alarka community. Emergency crews are on the scene of a wildfire in...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Christmas Parade to light up Main Street after dark this year
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Hendersonville is changing up its annual Christmas Parade this year. Following more public requests than officials can count for a nighttime event, the city is making the switch from a daytime setting to evening this year, calling this year's spectacle "Christmas Lights."
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”
I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
WYFF4.com
Only Hope WNC hosts 'Sleepout' event in Hendersonville to help homeless kids
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Nearly two dozen people camped out in Hendersonville Friday night all for a cause. The annual "Sleepout" event at the Historic Courthouse is put on by Only Hope WNC, a group dedicated to helping homeless kids in the community. School data show hundreds of kids in...
wataugaonline.com
Treasurer Folwell Returns Missing Cash that Will Assist High Country Residents
(Raleigh, N.C.) – WAMY Community Action is a bedrock anti-poverty agency helping less advantaged people in North Carolina’s high country, but the current state of the economy makes its mission financially challenging. State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, found some money in the state coffers belonging to the nonprofit, and was in Boone on Thursday, Nov. 3, to return the missing funds.
WLOS.com
List of resources available to unsheltered population released ahead of winter season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With 130 beds at three facilities being designated as Safe Havens, the City of Asheville has selected ABCCM as the lead agency for those in need during freezing weather for the 2022-23 winter season. A Code Purple is issued when temperatures reach 32 degrees or...
WYFF4.com
'Oprah's Favorite Things' list features Spartanburg, South Carolina, business
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg, South Carolina, business is featured onOprah's Favorite Things list for 2022. Caroline's Cakes Sweet Potato Cake is on the list under food gifts. Caroline's Cakes is a bakery on Beaumont Avenue in Spartanburg. Caroline Ragsdale Reutter died in 2017 after being diagnosed with ovarian...
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
wpde.com
Asheville woman fights to get cat back after it's taken to shelter, adopted by new family
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman has spent the last few weeks fighting to get her missing cat back after it was found, taken to a shelter, and adopted by a new family. Chevelle Griffin last saw her 1.5-year-old cat, Sally, on October 18. “She is very loving,”...
Mount Airy News
School campus security gets $74m infusion
Gov. Roy Cooper tells a crowd at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville about his proposals to help keep students and schools safe. School systems across the area are beneficiaries of nearly $75 million in funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Additional...
WLOS.com
Schools closed in Jackson, Cherokee as students, staff call in sick
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday was a day off from school for students in two mountain districts. Cherokee Central Schools and Jackson County Public Schools kept their doors closed after a large number of students, faculty and staff stayed home sick Thursday and Friday. The lack of adults...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
