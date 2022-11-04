ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Millions of Americans could receive money from the IRS; the deadline to file is near

By Iman Palm, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jEkR_0iyY9tse00

( KTLA ) — If you recently received a letter from the IRS, don’t ignore it; you could be entitled to extra money.

The tax agency announced , in mid-October, that it would begin sending out letters to more than 9 million people who may qualify for thousands of dollars worth of stimulus payments and tax credits.

The people who may have received the letters were identified by the Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis. Typically, these individuals aren’t required to file their taxes since they have very low incomes.

IRS crime-fighting arm takes on new tasks during Ukraine war

The IRS announced that certain Americans can still claim money for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit , and the Earned Income Tax Credit .

Taxpayers have until Nov. 17 to take advantage of the Free File to claim their benefits. The no-charge software is available on the IRS website until the mid-November deadline.

The tax agency said that people who believe they are eligible for these benefits but haven’t filed a 2021 tax return could do so on the Child Tax Credit website.

Many Americans received stimulus payments to stay financially afloat during the pandemic. The IRS relied on tax returns to determine which people qualified and where to send the payments, but the IRS said millions of Americans also didn’t receive these payments.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

These letters are similar to ones sent out in September 2020 that encouraged non-filers to submit a tax return to qualify for the first stimulus payment, officially known as the Economic Impact Payment.

Make sure to double-check your mail, so you don’t miss out on these payments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police said he was accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy. Lawrence Township Police said they were called by the group 814 Pred Hunters about 42-year-old Mathew Uncles trying to meet up with what he thought was a teenager. According to the police […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
ValueWalk

IRS Letter Says You Are Eligible For A Federal Stimulus Check. What To Do

If you recently received a letter from the IRS, make sure you don’t throw it away or ignore it. You could be one of the nine million people that the IRS says could still be eligible for a federal stimulus check or extended child tax credit, or both. However,...
TaxBuzz

IRS Alerts Millions of Americans They Are Owed COVID Payments

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has alerted millions of low-income American families that they are owed COVID-19-era payments. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) On Thursday, October 13, the tax agency announced that it will send letters to approximately nine million people who seem to be eligible for relief checks but never claimed them.
Dayana Sabatin

Millions of Low-Income Americans Still Eligible For COVID Stimulus

The Treasury and IRS reached out to approximately 9 million people that have not filed their taxes in order to let them know they qualify for stimulus payments. According to a June 2022 GAO report, the IRS and the Treasury have been urged to do more than just reach people who haven't received payments.
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Millions could still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments

Millions of people nationwide could still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments, but time is running out for those seeking to claim financial relief. Between 8 and 9 million people are potentially eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus payment or Child Tax Credit, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Families...
WJCL

New IRS rules mean your paycheck could be bigger next year

WASHINGTON — Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation. Related video above: Understanding the Social Security benefit boost.
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payment is just 13 days away

Although there are no new coronavirus stimulus payments, millions of people are still eligible for a form of relief, but the time to claim the payments is running out. Up to 9 million people are still eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus payment or Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office. The outstanding stimulus payments can amount to as much as $3,200 for some filers.
WTAJ

WTAJ

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy