One of Milwaukee’s smallest stages serves as an early-1960s New York subway car in Sunstone Studios’ production of Amiri Baraka’s Dutchman. Director DiMonte Henning keeps the drama unwaveringly close to the audience as a young white woman (played by Hannah Ripp-Dieter) confronts a young Black man (played by Denzel Taylor.) The two actors play two strangers in a complex and intricate interplay between class, culture in a deep dissection of race relations in the U.S. Baraka covers a great deal of conceptual ground between the two characters in the course of a single, relentless hour in a very intimate studio theater space. There isn’t much space in the theater to turn away from the intensity of drama Henning and company are presenting.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO