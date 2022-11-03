Read full article on original website
Martha Chambers Speaks Out for Disability Voting Rights
In April, a Waukesha County circuit court judge ruled that voters cannot receive assistance mailing or returning their absentee ballot. “They eliminated my ability to vote,” says Martha Chambers, who is paralyzed from the neck down and relies on her caregiver to return her ballot. Since this happened...
The Last Horse Race
Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. The Last Horse Race. “Who will win?” we ask each week Who said what to change some minds?...
Sunstone’s ‘Dutchman’ Gets Unflinchingly Close
One of Milwaukee’s smallest stages serves as an early-1960s New York subway car in Sunstone Studios’ production of Amiri Baraka’s Dutchman. Director DiMonte Henning keeps the drama unwaveringly close to the audience as a young white woman (played by Hannah Ripp-Dieter) confronts a young Black man (played by Denzel Taylor.) The two actors play two strangers in a complex and intricate interplay between class, culture in a deep dissection of race relations in the U.S. Baraka covers a great deal of conceptual ground between the two characters in the course of a single, relentless hour in a very intimate studio theater space. There isn’t much space in the theater to turn away from the intensity of drama Henning and company are presenting.
Milwaukee Ballet's Perfect Rendering of Michael Pink’s Swan Lake
When I last reviewed Michael Pink’s adaptation of Swan Lake a few years back, I wrote that it was “as beautiful as anything could be.” I found the revival last weekend at the Marcus Center even better. Pink’s process when restaging a major work of his own making is to study videotapes of his earlier productions, then work to improve it. He’ll add, cut and clarify. He’ll find the best ways to join his new cast to the characters, adjusting things as needed so that every dancer can do their best work.
