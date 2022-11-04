ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Harbor Police discover unresponsive shooting victim near Poland Ave.

By Raeven Poole
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A man is dead after a shooting in the Bywater area Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Just after 9:30, officers began investigating after the Harbor Police found an unresponsive man on the ground, near the corner of Poland Avenue and Florida Avenue. Investigations revealed that the man had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroners’ office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done ad the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

