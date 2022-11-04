City of Plattsburgh holds public hearing on budget

Last month, Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest announced a proposed budget for 2023 of just over $25 million dollars. He said the budget was balanced and stayed under the mandated tax cap, while being able to increase revenues and maintain similar levels of spending, even in a time of record inflation.

“It formalizes the economic development and quality of life project that will impact the livability and attractiveness of our city,” Rosenquest said.

Some of the city’s projects include the Margaret Street project that will begin in 2023, the demolition of the Crete Center, and other improvements to city trails and parks.

At a public hearing Thursday, only a couple of people came out to give their thoughts on the proposed budget. One man was hoping to see more clarification on where city funding is coming from.

“Some of the departments are pure general fund, many of the other departments are a combination of federal funds, rate-setting, and other type things, so how is the department funded,” the resident said.

Another resident didn’t directly complain about the money allocated to demolish the Crete Center, but she made one last effort to save it.

“Tearing down this building without a future plan is ridiculous,” she said. “You have a choice of fixing this rec center, or eliminating it, leaving no space for programs for the children of the county or the city.”

Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs also has a few concerns about the budget, saying it does not make an effort to lower taxes enough or allocate funds for future needs; a problem the city hasn’t fixed in years.

“That’s the reason the Crete is in such disrepair, that’s the reason why City Hall is in disrepair, and we could go on and on and on,” Gibb said. “That isn’t in our budgets, and we can’t continue to lean on borrowing as a way to take care of the city.”

Mayor Rosenquest said there are goals the city has for lowering taxes and investing in infrastructure, but those goals need to be implemented carefully, over a long period of time.

To find out more about the city budget, go to https://www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/

