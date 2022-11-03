Read full article on original website
Look: New Video Of Charlie Woods On Range Goes Viral
In football, everyone is waiting on Arch Manning. In basketball, they're waiting on Bronny James. In golf, they're waiting for Charlie Woods to go pro, and every time he goes to the range, the eyes follow. There's a new video of Tiger Woods' son practicing on the golf range and...
golfmagic.com
Has Rory McIlroy just told us when Tiger Woods will be back on the PGA Tour?
Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has hinted that Tiger Woods could return at the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour, an event hosted by the man himself. In an interview with golf&turismo, McIlroy revealed that Woods is still in rehabilitation from the severe injuries he sustained in a car crash in February 2021.
Golf Channel
Jon DeChambeau, father of Bryson, passes away after lengthy bout with diabetes
Jon DeChambeau, the father of Bryson DeChambeau, has died at age 63. Bryson DeChambeau announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday afternoon via social media, saying, “Love you, Dad. I’m sad to see you go, but you've been through way too much pain in this life. I'm so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I'll see you in the next life.”
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
There is no such thing as a guaranteed winner on the PGA Tour, but Russell Henley was at 22 under par and held a six-shot lead heading into the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. At the very least, history was well on his side as it was the 18th time a player had shot that low a score over 54 holes, and all 17 previous times that golfer went on to claim victory.
Star Golfer's Father Is Tragically Dead At 63
Tragedy has struck the golf community this weekend. The father of one of the sport's top players has tragically died at the age of 63. Bryson DeChambeau's dad, Jon, passed away following a battle with kidney disease, according to reports. The star golfer shared the news on social media. “Love...
Joey Logano apologizes for 1 thing after winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano on Sunday won the Cup Series race at Phoenix to clinch his second Cup Series championship. The victory was a big reason for celebration, but Logano acknowledged that area is not his strong suit. He recognized that he doesn’t party as well as some others and therefore is...
golfmagic.com
Bernhard Langer on LIV's Phil Mickelson? "I'm NOT going to comment on that!"
Ageless Bernhard Langer says he misses LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson after he became the PGA Tour Champions' oldest winner but Lefty "made his choice". We are simply running out of superlatives to describe the German after he captured the TimberTech Championship at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club over the weekend.
Scottie Scheffler's putter switch leads to 62, highlights takeaways from the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
After a dreadful putting round on Friday, Scottie Scheffler switched back to old faithful and switched back to making birdies Sunday. The world No. 2 made seven birdies and a hole-out eagle to shoot a bogey-free 9-under 62 at El Camaleon Golf Course at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. It’s the lowest final-round score of his PGA Tour career and lifted him to a five-way tie for third.
Golf instruction: Proper ball position for every club in the bag
All great shots start with the proper setup. If you’re stepping to the ball incorrectly, it’ll be difficult to yield a good result. Depending on what club you’re using, you’ll have to put the ball in a different place in your stance. A general tip — the shorter the club, the further back in the stance it should go. With longer clubs such as driver, the ball needs to move towards your front foot.
Dow Finsterwald, 1st PGA champion in stroke play, dies at 93
Dow Finsterwald became a footnote in history as the first player to win the PGA Championship in stroke play and the last U.S. captain of a Ryder Cup before continental Europe was invited to join. More than a major champion and Ryder Cup player, he devoted his life to golf as the longtime professional at The Broadmoor in Colorado. Finsterwald, a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, died Friday night at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was 93. His son, Dow Finsterwald Jr., said he died peacefully in his sleep. “He did all he could for the game,” said his son, the head professional at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. “He enjoyed his friends and they always remembered. He loved the rules and he cared about the game. He had a wonderful life and he felt like for sure it was complete.”
Golf.com
Collin Morikawa didn’t like an analyst’s critique. His reasoning reveals plenty about pro athletes
Collin Morikawa didn’t appreciate an analyst’s seemingly innocent critique of his golf game, and he made it known. Was it simply a misunderstanding, or a complex issue that involves the stubbornness and competitiveness necessary to be one of the best golfers in the world?. It’s complicated. But first,...
GolfWRX
PGA Tour issues statement following Bubba Watson’s pay-for-play claim
Last week we reported on Bubba Watson’s claims that amongst other players, the two-time Masters champion was “getting paid money behind the scenes to show up at events from sponsors.”. The recent LIV signing was responding to what he sees as hypocrisy from the PGA Tour after criticism...
Weekly Read Fore! Things: Scottie Scheffler's Strong Sunday, Tiger's December and Remembering Dow Finsterwald
Also, changes on the DP World Tour's schedule, LIV golfers play in Morocco and a ho-hum ace at Mayakoba.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer makes 13 ON ONE HOLE in Korn Ferry Tour qualifying event
We have all made one score on one hole that has ruined our round in a weekly medal. When you have a disaster, it is hard to put it out of your mind. If you have this problem, you should give Chris Crisologo a ring as he experienced this very situation while attempting to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: LPGA Tour pro hits WAYWARD tee shot that lands in spectator's bag
LPGA Tour player Saiki Fujita hit an interesting tee shot during the Toto Japan Classic that was won by Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh. Fujita was playing the par-3 12th hole at Seta Golf Club when this transpired. She hooked her tee shot way left and it was hurtling towards the crowd of spectators at great speed.
5 things to know ahead of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the PGA Tour Champions 2022 season finale
PHOENIX — The 28-event PGA Tour Champions schedule crosses the finish line this week. But there will be no repeat champions at Phoenix Country Club in 2022. Just like the PGA Tour, the Champions circuit has a three-event playoff to determine its season champion. Unlike the PGA Tour, where...
golfmagic.com
Best Golf Rangefinder 2022: Lower your scores with these
The best golf rangefinders remove all the guesswork when it comes to your yardages and that ultimately leads to lower scores. That is why they are so important. Golf rangefinders, used in the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, are the most popular distance-measuring products in the game today. They...
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Mayakoba tries on a Henley for size | Gemma of a performance
It was often written, back in the days of colonial celebration, that the sun never set on the British Empire. It can be written today, that the sun never sets on professional golf. Some event takes place each week, given the vast array of professional circuits across the world. On this first weekend of November, 2022, we report in from Mexico, Japan, Georgia, Virginia, and Morocco. It’s a wonderful game, this golf, and we are fortunate to follow it. Let’s run down a quintet of events in this week’s installment of Tour Rundown.
