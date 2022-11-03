ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Star Golfer's Father Is Tragically Dead At 63

Jon DeChambeau, father of Bryson, passes away after lengthy bout with diabetes

Jon DeChambeau, the father of Bryson DeChambeau, has died at age 63. Bryson DeChambeau announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday afternoon via social media, saying, “Love you, Dad. I’m sad to see you go, but you've been through way too much pain in this life. I'm so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I'll see you in the next life.”
Legendary Golfer, Major Champion Has Died At 93

Dow Finsterwald, who is most famously known for winning the 1958 PGA Championship, has passed away. He was 93 years old. Finsterwald passed away at his home in Colorado Springs. His son said he died peacefully in his sleep. "He did all he could for the game," Dow Finsterwald Jr....
Has Rory McIlroy just told us when Tiger Woods will be back on the PGA Tour?

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has hinted that Tiger Woods could return at the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour, an event hosted by the man himself. In an interview with golf&turismo, McIlroy revealed that Woods is still in rehabilitation from the severe injuries he sustained in a car crash in February 2021.
Greg Norman REFUSES changes to LIV for OWGR points: "They were NEVER prepared!"

Greg Norman has claimed the Official World Golf Ranking [OWGR] was "never prepared" for LIV Golf as he ruled out making changes to fulfil the current qualifying criteria. Whilst there is an ongoing legal battle between the PGA Tour and the breakaway series - of which the 67-year-old Australian is the commissioner - many believe the most crucial element of this whole saga is world ranking points.
Will Zalatoris FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge

Will Zalatoris has been forced to withdraw from Tiger Woods' forthcoming Hero World Challenge. It appears that a back injury Zalatoris sustained during the second leg of last season's FedEx Cup Playoffs appears to still be causing the young American discomfort. Zalatoris, who was previously a PGA Tour Rookie of...
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

There is no such thing as a guaranteed winner on the PGA Tour, but Russell Henley was at 22 under par and held a six-shot lead heading into the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. At the very least, history was well on his side as it was the 18th time a player had shot that low a score over 54 holes, and all 17 previous times that golfer went on to claim victory.
Golf instruction: Proper ball position for every club in the bag

All great shots start with the proper setup. If you’re stepping to the ball incorrectly, it’ll be difficult to yield a good result. Depending on what club you’re using, you’ll have to put the ball in a different place in your stance. A general tip — the shorter the club, the further back in the stance it should go. With longer clubs such as driver, the ball needs to move towards your front foot.
NEW Golf Driving DISTANCE stats are out! Are you AVERAGE for your handicap?!

Arccos Golf has revealed the latest data when it comes to 'average' driving distances for male golfers, and quite frankly nobody can quite believe it!. So you have recently purchased a TaylorMade Stealth Driver or Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver and have been seeing some huge distance gains over recent months. Out the back of the range, yeah?
Bryson DeChambeau posts emotional message after death of his father

Scottie Scheffler shoots 62 after making a mid-event equipment change

At the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina, Scottie Scheffler debuted an all-new Scotty Cameron T-5.5 Proto putter to help with his starting lines on the greens. Here’s a look at the custom putter made for Scheffler:. The mallet putter replaced his former Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype...
PGA Tour star Collin Morikawa hires VITAL MEMBER to team in search for form

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa has employed a new putting coach for the first time in his career as Irish-born Stephen Sweeney joins the team. Speaking to Golfweek, Sweeney said that Morikawa is "excited about the direction they are moving in" as the American looks to return to the form that saw him become an Open champion and US PGA champion both on debut.
Harry Higgs shoots 62 at Mayakoba despite "fighting uphill" in 2022

PGA Tour fan favourite Harry Higgs put three consecutive missed cuts to the back of his mind with a stunning 62 on Friday to contend at the World Wide Technology Championship. After his score of 9-under in the second round at Mayakoba, Higgs admitted he "doesn't know what will happen" when he tees sit up on Tour, attributing bad reactions to bad shots as one of his weaknesses.
Joel Dahmen with OUTRAGEOUS finish on day three at Mayakoba

Joel Dahmen narrowly missed out on a rare albatross on the par-4 17th in the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. After just making a birdie-three at the tricky 16th and with the tee box up on the par-4 17th, Dahmen pulled out the driver and took dead aim at the flag.

