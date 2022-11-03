Read full article on original website
Star Golfer's Father Is Tragically Dead At 63
Tragedy has struck the golf community this weekend. The father of one of the sport's top players has tragically died at the age of 63. Bryson DeChambeau's dad, Jon, passed away following a battle with kidney disease, according to reports. The star golfer shared the news on social media. “Love...
Golf Channel
Legendary Golfer, Major Champion Has Died At 93
Dow Finsterwald, who is most famously known for winning the 1958 PGA Championship, has passed away. He was 93 years old. Finsterwald passed away at his home in Colorado Springs. His son said he died peacefully in his sleep. "He did all he could for the game," Dow Finsterwald Jr....
golfmagic.com
Has Rory McIlroy just told us when Tiger Woods will be back on the PGA Tour?
Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has hinted that Tiger Woods could return at the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour, an event hosted by the man himself. In an interview with golf&turismo, McIlroy revealed that Woods is still in rehabilitation from the severe injuries he sustained in a car crash in February 2021.
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman REFUSES changes to LIV for OWGR points: "They were NEVER prepared!"
Greg Norman has claimed the Official World Golf Ranking [OWGR] was "never prepared" for LIV Golf as he ruled out making changes to fulfil the current qualifying criteria. Whilst there is an ongoing legal battle between the PGA Tour and the breakaway series - of which the 67-year-old Australian is the commissioner - many believe the most crucial element of this whole saga is world ranking points.
golfmagic.com
Pro labels LIV Golf's Patrick Reed "deranged" after American seeks $1bn payout
Eddie Pepperell labelled LIV Golf's Patrick Reed potentially "the most deranged individual on the planet" after news broke the American filed another defamation lawsuit against members of the media, taking his claims to $1bn. In case the news passed you by, Reed's attorney Larry Klayman announced earlier in the week...
golfmagic.com
Will Zalatoris FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge
Will Zalatoris has been forced to withdraw from Tiger Woods' forthcoming Hero World Challenge. It appears that a back injury Zalatoris sustained during the second leg of last season's FedEx Cup Playoffs appears to still be causing the young American discomfort. Zalatoris, who was previously a PGA Tour Rookie of...
golfmagic.com
One of the "finest artefacts" of Tiger Woods' peerless career is being auctioned
The golf ball Tiger Woods used to make a hole-in-one at the 1996 Milwaukee Open has gone up for auction. This news was first reported by GOLF. In case you need a bit of reminding, Woods made the famous ace at the par-3 14th hole at Brown Deer Golf Park during the final round.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
There is no such thing as a guaranteed winner on the PGA Tour, but Russell Henley was at 22 under par and held a six-shot lead heading into the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. At the very least, history was well on his side as it was the 18th time a player had shot that low a score over 54 holes, and all 17 previous times that golfer went on to claim victory.
Golf instruction: Proper ball position for every club in the bag
All great shots start with the proper setup. If you’re stepping to the ball incorrectly, it’ll be difficult to yield a good result. Depending on what club you’re using, you’ll have to put the ball in a different place in your stance. A general tip — the shorter the club, the further back in the stance it should go. With longer clubs such as driver, the ball needs to move towards your front foot.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy flexes hard with latest "off balance" social media post
Rory McIlroy decided to show off his ridiculous trophy room this week after returning to the World No. 1 spot. McIlroy, 33, rose to the summit of the Official World Golf Ranking for the ninth time in his career with victory at the CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club in October.
golfmagic.com
NEW Golf Driving DISTANCE stats are out! Are you AVERAGE for your handicap?!
Arccos Golf has revealed the latest data when it comes to 'average' driving distances for male golfers, and quite frankly nobody can quite believe it!. So you have recently purchased a TaylorMade Stealth Driver or Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver and have been seeing some huge distance gains over recent months. Out the back of the range, yeah?
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm just came up clutch with a random act of kindness for Max Homa
Jon Rahm was on hand to help new dad and fellow PGA Tour pro Max Homa after he welcomed the birth of his baby boy. Homa, who now has five PGA Tour wins to his name since 2019, was delighted with the arrival of Cam Andrew Homa on October 30.
golfmagic.com
GolfWRX
Scottie Scheffler shoots 62 after making a mid-event equipment change
At the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina, Scottie Scheffler debuted an all-new Scotty Cameron T-5.5 Proto putter to help with his starting lines on the greens. Here’s a look at the custom putter made for Scheffler:. The mallet putter replaced his former Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star Collin Morikawa hires VITAL MEMBER to team in search for form
Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa has employed a new putting coach for the first time in his career as Irish-born Stephen Sweeney joins the team. Speaking to Golfweek, Sweeney said that Morikawa is "excited about the direction they are moving in" as the American looks to return to the form that saw him become an Open champion and US PGA champion both on debut.
Golf Digest
College golfer scores first ace on one of the most iconic par 3s in the world
Pick any of the most famous par-3 holes in the world. Augusta National No. 12. Pebble Beach No. 7. TPC Sawgrass No. 17. The Postage Stamp eighth at Royal Troon. If you could make the first hole-in-one of your life at any of them, which would you choose?. We don’t...
golfmagic.com
Harry Higgs shoots 62 at Mayakoba despite "fighting uphill" in 2022
PGA Tour fan favourite Harry Higgs put three consecutive missed cuts to the back of his mind with a stunning 62 on Friday to contend at the World Wide Technology Championship. After his score of 9-under in the second round at Mayakoba, Higgs admitted he "doesn't know what will happen" when he tees sit up on Tour, attributing bad reactions to bad shots as one of his weaknesses.
golfmagic.com
Joel Dahmen with OUTRAGEOUS finish on day three at Mayakoba
Joel Dahmen narrowly missed out on a rare albatross on the par-4 17th in the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. After just making a birdie-three at the tricky 16th and with the tee box up on the par-4 17th, Dahmen pulled out the driver and took dead aim at the flag.
