How much Russell Henley and others won at the World Wide Technology Championship
Russell Henley picked up his fourth PGA Tour victory at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. It would have been pretty shocking had Henley not claimed the top prize in the $8.2m event considering he had forged himself a considerably healthy lead after three rounds. He had a six-stroke...
Rory McIlroy urges PGA Tour and LIV Golf to "find a compromise" for good of game
Rory McIlroy has called on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to come together for the "sake of the sport" following an interview with Italian publication Golf & Turismo. McIlroy had been particularly vocal in his criticism of the Saudi-bankrolled LIV Golf Tour following its emergence this summer, but the World No.1 has gradually eased his foot off the gas in recent months.
Has Rory McIlroy just told us when Tiger Woods will be back on the PGA Tour?
Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has hinted that Tiger Woods could return at the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour, an event hosted by the man himself. In an interview with golf&turismo, McIlroy revealed that Woods is still in rehabilitation from the severe injuries he sustained in a car crash in February 2021.
Tiger Woods goes all-in caddying for Charlie after latest swing clip goes viral
Charlie Woods carded an opening round of 1-over par 72 at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship with dad Tiger Woods enthusiastically taking to his caddying duties. Dad Tiger was filmed yesterday observing Charlie's tournament preparation for the three-day, 54-hole tournament at Koasati Pines at Coushatta in Southern Louisiana.
Bernhard Langer on LIV's Phil Mickelson? "I'm NOT going to comment on that!"
Ageless Bernhard Langer says he misses LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson after he became the PGA Tour Champions' oldest winner but Lefty "made his choice". We are simply running out of superlatives to describe the German after he captured the TimberTech Championship at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club over the weekend.
Collin Morikawa FUMING after Trevor Immelman's comments about PGA Tour career
Collin Morikawa was fuming during his post-round interview at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba after being told what commentator Trevor Immelman had to say about his golf career thus far. Golf Channel's Todd Lewis was speaking to Morikawa moments after the two-time major champion signed for a third-round...
Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"
It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
PGA Tour star Collin Morikawa hires VITAL MEMBER to team in search for form
Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa has employed a new putting coach for the first time in his career as Irish-born Stephen Sweeney joins the team. Speaking to Golfweek, Sweeney said that Morikawa is "excited about the direction they are moving in" as the American looks to return to the form that saw him become an Open champion and US PGA champion both on debut.
Rickie Fowler "rule" altered as R&A, USGA announce FIVE changes for 2023
The R&A and USGA have announced changes to the Rules of Golf that will take effect starting on 1 January 2023. The two golf governing bodies confirmed the changes on 7 November and in total there are five alterations that have been introduced to "help golfers at all levels of play."
Charlie Woods looks unrecognisable as Tiger Woods returns to caddying duties
Tiger Woods appears to be continuing his part-time career of caddying for his son Charlie Woods in-between his rehab, who appears to be blossoming into a fine young talent. It has to be said it's probably at this point we should stop referring to Tiger's son as "Little Charlie" or "Little Cat".
Best Golf Rangefinder 2022: Lower your scores with these
The best golf rangefinders remove all the guesswork when it comes to your yardages and that ultimately leads to lower scores. That is why they are so important. Golf rangefinders, used in the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, are the most popular distance-measuring products in the game today. They...
Pro golfer makes 13 ON ONE HOLE in Korn Ferry Tour qualifying event
We have all made one score on one hole that has ruined our round in a weekly medal. When you have a disaster, it is hard to put it out of your mind. If you have this problem, you should give Chris Crisologo a ring as he experienced this very situation while attempting to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour.
The Match: Everything you need to know about Woods & McIlroy vs Spieth & Thomas
Golf fans are set to be treated to the most mouthwatering edition of The Match in December when four major champions tee it up in a pairs showdown. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who have been instrumental in the PGA Tour's response to the LIV Golf Tour, will take on the common Ryder Cup partnership of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
Russell Henley marches into SIX-SHOT lead on the PGA Tour
Russell Henley extended his lead from three to six shots after remaining bogey-free through 54 holes at the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Henley, who opened with a pair of 63s, added another flawless round of 65 to move to 22-under par for three rounds. He birdied...
Russell Henley romps to FOURTH PGA TOUR TITLE at World Wide Technology Champs
Russell Henley secured his most empathic victory yet on the PGA Tour with a four-shot win at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico. Things were fairly straight forwards for the 33-year-old at El Camaleon Golf Club on Sunday who picked up the fourth trophy of his Tour career and his first in five years.
Rory McIlroy commits to Dubai Desert Classic on DP World Tour in 2023
Organisers of the Dubai Desert Classic have today announced World No.1 and two-time champion Rory McIlroy will play in next year’s DP World Tour tournament. They have also confirmed free admission tickets and early bird discounts for hospitality packages are now available online. McIlroy, a four-time major champion, is...
Report: PGA increase legal intensity with motion against LIV Golf's "The Boss"
The PGA Tour's legal battle with LIV Golf keeps getting spicier. Despite Rory McIlroy calling for a swift resolution to this enduring saga, attorneys for the warring tours are ploughing ahead. The latest news - first reported by Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel - is that the PGA Tour have...
Immelman needed phone call and meeting with Morikawa after "misunderstanding"
Trevor Immelman says he has spoken to Collin Morikawa after the comments he made about the American during a PGA Tour broadcast, explaining that it was "a complete misunderstanding". Morikawa appeared a little bit stunned when reacting to Immelman's remarks last week during the PGA Tour's stop in Mexico for...
WATCH: LPGA Tour pro hits WAYWARD tee shot that lands in spectator's bag
LPGA Tour player Saiki Fujita hit an interesting tee shot during the Toto Japan Classic that was won by Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh. Fujita was playing the par-3 12th hole at Seta Golf Club when this transpired. She hooked her tee shot way left and it was hurtling towards the crowd of spectators at great speed.
Seamus Power makes HOLE-IN-ONE then holes out another two times!
Seamus Power made a stunning hole-in-one on the par-3 8th as he vaulted up the leaderboard on day three at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Power started the day well off the pace at 7-under par for the tournament but he soon moved into the reckoning on Saturday as he goes in pursuit of consecutive wins on the PGA Tour following last week's victory in Bermuda.
