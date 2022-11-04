SBLive's Central Coast Section Fab 15 rankings: No. 2 Sacred Heart Prep holds firm after resounding win over Menlo-Atherton

A 13-12 opening day loss to Sacred Heart Cathedral in San Francisco might have been the best thing for the Gators of Sacred Heart Prep.

The defending state 5-A champion have breezed to eight straight wins ever since, including last week's resounding 35-14 win over Menlo-Atherton, which looked early this season more like the No. 2 team in the Central Coast Section rather than SHP.

Yes, the Bears have lost 5-star receiver and big difference-maker Jurrion Dickey to injury, but he probably wouldn't have made up the three-touchdown edge the Gators won by on Saturday.

Once up 21-7 at halftime, SHP rode its defense like it has all year, led by CCS Player of the Year finalist Shay O'Kelly, a tackling machine who had 12 against M-A. John Chung added a 54-yard pick 6, two pass deflections and a fumble recover and Andrew Rocha contributed nine tackles.

Offensively, senior quarterback rushed for two touchdowns and completed a 72-yard TD to Carter Shaw, who did most of the work on the wide receiver screen.

The victory ended a seven-game losing streak to Menlo-Atherton, which entered No. 9 in the SBLive Fab 15 CCS rankings. SHP held firm to its No. 2 ranking.

A pair of West Catholic Athletic League games could carry big significance heading into next week's CCS playoffs. They are:

* Riordan (3-6, 1-5) at St. Ignatius (3-6, 2-4) — No, though neither team is ranked (both are on the bubble despite their records) the winner will get the sixth and final CCS playoff berth from the WCAL. Sacred Heart Cathedral, which started 0-5 last year, earned the last spot and reeled off five straight playoff wins to take a state title. St. Ignatius has won four straight in the series, including 24-21 last year following three straight shutout wins, 42-0, 45-0 and 35-0. The losers’ season will be over.

* No. 7 Sacred Heart Cathedral (6-3, 4-2) at No. 1 Serra (9-0, 6-0, 2:30 p.m. — The host Padres go for their first 10-0 regular season, but must deal with the ultra-versatile, two-way duo of RL Miller (Arizona State commit) and Jerry Mixon Jr. (Oregon). Miller (6-3, 180) has scored six defensive touchdowns — three in the last two weeks — and is the team’s top receiving threat, while Mixon is the team’s top tackler and a bullish runner complimented by speedy Kendric Sanders. Serra’s defense, led by LB Jabari Mann and SS Joseph Bey, is one of the best in school history. Serra junior QB Maealiuaki Smith has 10 FBS offers, according to 247Sports.

The other two big contests this week among ranked teams are the PCL's Gabilian Division showdown between No. 8 Palma-Salinas at No. 10 Salinas, and the big Mount Hamilton clash between 14 Christopher-Gilroy (8-1, 3-1) and No. 12 Live Oak-Morgan Hill (8-1, 4-0).

CCS Fab 15 rankings (records through Oct. 29)

1. Serra-San Mateo (9-0 record)

Last week rank: No. 1

Last week game: Beat St. Ignatius-San Francisco 21-7

Next game: FSaturday vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral (6-3)

Jabari Mann (5) is always in hot pursuit of ball carriers. Photo: Dennis Lee

2. Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton (8-1)

Last week: No. 2

Last week: Beat Menlo-Atherton 35-14

Next game: Friday vs. Menlo School-Atherton (5-4)

3. Los Gatos (7-2)

Last week: No. 3

Last game: Beat Mountain View 56-0

Next game: Friday at Menlo-Atherton (5-4)



4. Saint Francis -Mountain View (6-3)

Last week: No. 4

Last game: Beat Bellarmine-San Jose 31-10

Next game: Friday vs. Archbishop Mitty-San Jose (7-2) at Foothill College

5. Wilcox-Santa Clara (8-1)

Last week: No. 5

Last game: Beat Homestead-Cupertino 48-6

Next game: Friday at Santa Clara (3-6)

Wilcox senior quarterback Armand Johnson would love to get back to a state title game. Photo: Todd Shurtleff

6. Archbishop Mitty-San Jose (7-2)

Last week: No. 6

Last game: Beat Valley Christian-San Jose 35-21

Next game: Friday vs. Saint Francis (6-3) at Foothill College

7. Sacred Heart Cathedral (6-3)

Last week: No. 7

Last game: Beat Archbishop Riordan-San Francisco 38-20

Next game: Saturday at Serra (9-0)

8. P alma-Salinas (8-1)

Last week: No. 8

Last game: Beat Santa Cruz 38-3

Next game: Friday at Salinas (8-1)

9. Aptos (7-2)

Last week: 10

Last game: Beat Alisal-Salinas 35-20

Next game: Friday vs. Hollister (5-4)

10. Salinas (8-1)

Last week: No. 11

Last game: Beat Alvarez 44-0

Next game: Friday vs. Palma (8-1)

11. Half Moon Bay (7-2)

Last week: No. 12

Last game: Beat Aragon-San Mateo 36-10

Next game: Friday vs. Terra Nova-Pacifica (7-2)

12. Live Oak-Morgan Hill (8-1)

Last week: 13

Last game: Beat Leland 14-13

Next game: Friday vs. Christopher (8-1)

13. Menlo-Atherton (5-4)

Last week rank: No. 9

Last week game: Lost to Sacred Heart Prep 35-14

Next game: Friday vs. Los Gatos

14. Christopher-Gilroy (8-1)

Last week: 14

Last game: Beat Oak Grove-San Jose 38-0

Next game: Friday at Live Oak (8-1)

15. Lincoln-San Jose (8-1)

Last week: NR

Last game: Beat Santa Teresa 27-24

Next game: Friday at Leland (2-7)

On the bubble: Archbishop Riordan (3-6), Bellarmine (3-6), King's Academy-Sunnyvalle (7-2), Menlo School-Atherton (5-4), Soquel (9-1), St. Ignatius (3-6)

As usual, there were some monumental individual efforts from players last week in the CCS. Among them:

* William Augenstein , a senior quarterback for Branham-San Jose (8-1), accounted for 375 yards and five touchdowns in a 36-33 win at Piedmont Hill-San Jose. Remarkably, Augenstein has almost identical statistics on the ground (1,454 yards, 19 touchdowns) and passing (1,450 yards, 17 touchdowns).

* Andre Latimore , a junior quarterback for Del Mar-San Jose , rushed 23 times for 239 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-8 win over Evergreen Valley-San Jose. Latimore has rushed for 1,705 yards and 20 touchdowns.

* Emiliano Mejia , a 5-9, 180-pound senior running back at Los Gatos , rushed six times for 222 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Mountain View. Mejia has averaged more than 10 yards per carry on the season for nearly 900 yards total and 16 touchdowns.

* RL Miller , a linebacker and receiver for Sacred Heart Cathedral-San Francisco , for the second straight week he scored three touchdowns three different ways — this time rushing, receiving and finally a 43-yard interception return capping a 38-20 win at Archbishop Riordan. It was Miller's fifth defensive touchdown of the season.

* Wills Towers, a senior quarterback at Archbishop Mitty-San Jose , completed 12 of 17 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns and added 48 yards rushing on six carries and another score in a 35-21 win at Valley Christian-San Jose.