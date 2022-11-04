ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

German chancellor Scholz defends controversial China visit: ‘It’s right for me to be here’ OLD

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDTGH_0iyXnBsk00

German chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his much-scrutinised China visit, saying it was “good and right” for him to be in Beijing .

Mr Scholz’s one-day trip to China on Friday has sparked both domestic and international controversy given Beijing’s support for Russia in the wake of Vladimir Putin ’s war in Ukraine , which has affected Germany ’s power supply.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is good and right that I am here today,” Mr Scholz told reporters, sending a strong message in response to the criticism.

“We can now talk concretely and directly with each other to respond to the challenges the world is facing and the bilateral relations between Europe and China,” he said in a statement.

Mr Scholz, who travelled with several top German business leaders, received a formal welcome from Chinese president Xi Jinping, who was recently reappointed head of the ruling Communist Party.

He has become the first leader of a G7 nation to visit China following the Covid pandemic, which reflects Germany’s crucial trade ties with Beijing, particularly in the auto and manufacturing sectors.

The chancellor’s visit also comes shortly after he pushed through a deal to allow Chinese state-owned shipping company Cosco to buy 24.9 per cent stake in a part of the port of Hamburg despite facing opposition from members of his cabinet.

After a meeting with China’s outgoing premier Li Keqiang, Mr Scholz said he called on Beijing to exert its “influence” on Russia.

“I told president [Xi] that it is important for China to use its influence on Russia,” the German leader said.

President Xi told Mr Scholz that he opposed the use of nuclear force in Europe without naming Russia, in his most direct remarks so far on the escalating crisis.

During their first in-person meeting, Mr Xi called on the international community to “reject the threat of nuclear weapons” and advocate against nuclear war to prevent a “crisis on the Eurasian continent”.

Mr Xi “pointed out that China supports Germany and the EU in playing an important role in promoting peace talks and promoting the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework,” according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

During lunch with the chancellor, Mr Xi stressed that it was easy to destroy political trust, but difficult to rebuild it and both sides need to take care of it.

Earlier, while greeting Mr Scholz at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the Chinese president urged the two countries to work more closely on international issues.

“As large and influential countries, in times of change and turmoil China and Germany should work together all the more, to make more contributions to world peace and development”, Mr Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV. “At present, the international situation is complex and volatile,” he added.

Mr Scholz said he raised concerns about stability in Taiwan with his Chinese counterparts while reaffirming that Germany pursues a one-China policy.

“I have... made it clear that any change in Taiwan’s status quo must be peaceful or by mutual agreement,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Belarusian Troops Will Flee 'Immediately' If Sent to Ukraine: Oppositionist

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that Belarus' troops would flee "immediately" if they were sent to join Russians in the war in Ukraine. Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrainska Pravda that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his troops to fight in Ukraine that "the Belarusians will not fight....
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
americanmilitarynews.com

War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup

A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
Newsweek

Russians in Ukraine Preparing To Help Overthrow Putin—Opposition Leader

Volunteer Russian fighters battling their compatriots in Ukraine can be a vanguard in a future revolution to topple Vladimir Putin, a prominent opposition leader has said. Ilya Ponomarev—a member of the Russian parliament from 2007 to 2016 and the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014—told Newsweek Putin has set the stage for a "new Russian revolution" with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Independent

The Independent

912K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy