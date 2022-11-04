Read full article on original website
41-Year-Old Man In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Nov. 6, Sunday. According to the police, a 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was hit by a driver when he was attempting to refuel his car near an exit ramp.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Man, 62, stabbed at business on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in downtown Dearborn. According to Dearborn police, the stabbing took place on Nov. 3 on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Officials say that the victim was found inside the business covered in blood and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.
whmi.com
Brighton Man Awarded Millions In Suit Against Trucking Company
A Brighton man injured by a commercial truck tire in a 2018 freeway incident has been awarded millions by a jury in a civil lawsuit. Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Oakland County Circuit Court, Vincent Doa was awarded a $7.7 million verdict. He was injured after being struck by a 450-pound tire that detached from a commercial truck on August 13th, 2018 as he was driving eastbound on I-96 near Wixom. Doa sued the trucking company for poor inspection and maintenance that caused tire dislodgement.
Michigan man struck, killed by vehicle while refueling his car on I-75
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man died after being hit by another driver while he attempted to refuel his car near an exit ramp. The man was not immediately identified and the driver that collided with the vehicle stayed at the scene Sunday, Nov. 6, according to Michigan State Police.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect behind Farmington shooting of man who reported tires were slashed arrested
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man behind a shooting in Farmington that police suspect was targeted has been arrested. Sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that a male suspect was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Friday after a man was shot near his home last week. The victim previously called police about his tires being slashed before calling back minutes later to report he had been shot.
Tv20detroit.com
Don't veer for deer: Police urge drivers to be extra cautious on roads
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year where drivers will notice more deer darting into the roadway. According to statistics, Oakland County leads the state in most deer-involved crashes with 1,853 reported in 2021. Rochester Hills is one of those areas where deer-related crashes are frequent....
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
downriversundaytimes.com
Reckless driver cited
TAYLOR — A 29-year-old Riverview man was cited for reckless driving the afternoon of Oct. 25 after a police officer saw him speeding and making multiple unsafe lane changes on Goddard Road near Troy Street. The man was driving 72 mph in a 40-mph zone and changing from lane...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cause of fire in golf cart barn at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield under investigation
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Firefighters put out a fire at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield on Sunday morning. The call about flames seen near 8 Mile and Lahser roads came in at around 6:30 a.m. Fire crews searched the area and found the fire was coming from the country club’s golf cart barn.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT – A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the Lodge Freeway early Sunday morning, according to police. Michigan State Police said callers reported that a man in all black clothing was walking in the left southbound lane of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) at around 1:45 a.m. He...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for man, woman after 21-year-old carjacked
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for two people after a 21-year-old woman was carjacked. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 1) at an unspecified location. A man and a woman approached a 21-year-old who was sitting in her blue 2020 Ford Fusion, according to authorities. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
6 Detroit residents accused of kidnapping, beating woman they thought was involved in carjacking
DETROIT – Six Detroit residents have been charged after they kidnapped a woman they wrongly believed was involved in a carjacking and beat her for information about the crime, officials said. An indictment was unsealed Thursday (Nov. 3) and revealed that six people were charged Oct. 12 in the...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
The Oakland Press
‘Fentanyl kingpin’ nabbed after Novi raid pleads to drug, conspiracy charges
A California man described by officials as a “fentanyl kingpin” who had distribution hubs throughout the United States including in Novi, pleaded guilty recently in federal court to a drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy. Maurice Mountain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, faces at least 15...
Redford man shot and killed in his apartment, suspect still at large
Detroit investigators are on the case after a 22-year-old man was killed by an unknown gunman just inside his apartment doorway. This suspect knocked on the victim’s apartment door and shot the young man when he answered.
fordauthority.com
Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman
While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
Guns, drugs, cash seized by Michigan State Police task force in 'Operation Secret Coney'
MSP said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET), an MSP led narcotics task force, raided three Detroit locations following a months-long investigation into illegal drug activity.
Wallaby Found Wandering Around In Michigan, Police Searching For Owner
Police say you should not approach the animal.
Comments / 7