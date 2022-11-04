ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, MI

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Man, 62, stabbed at business on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in downtown Dearborn. According to Dearborn police, the stabbing took place on Nov. 3 on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Officials say that the victim was found inside the business covered in blood and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.
DEARBORN, MI
whmi.com

Brighton Man Awarded Millions In Suit Against Trucking Company

A Brighton man injured by a commercial truck tire in a 2018 freeway incident has been awarded millions by a jury in a civil lawsuit. Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Oakland County Circuit Court, Vincent Doa was awarded a $7.7 million verdict. He was injured after being struck by a 450-pound tire that detached from a commercial truck on August 13th, 2018 as he was driving eastbound on I-96 near Wixom. Doa sued the trucking company for poor inspection and maintenance that caused tire dislodgement.
BRIGHTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect behind Farmington shooting of man who reported tires were slashed arrested

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man behind a shooting in Farmington that police suspect was targeted has been arrested. Sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that a male suspect was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Friday after a man was shot near his home last week. The victim previously called police about his tires being slashed before calling back minutes later to report he had been shot.
FARMINGTON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Don't veer for deer: Police urge drivers to be extra cautious on roads

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year where drivers will notice more deer darting into the roadway. According to statistics, Oakland County leads the state in most deer-involved crashes with 1,853 reported in 2021. Rochester Hills is one of those areas where deer-related crashes are frequent....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit

Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Reckless driver cited

TAYLOR — A 29-year-old Riverview man was cited for reckless driving the afternoon of Oct. 25 after a police officer saw him speeding and making multiple unsafe lane changes on Goddard Road near Troy Street. The man was driving 72 mph in a 40-mph zone and changing from lane...
RIVERVIEW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police search for man, woman after 21-year-old carjacked

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for two people after a 21-year-old woman was carjacked. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 1) at an unspecified location. A man and a woman approached a 21-year-old who was sitting in her blue 2020 Ford Fusion, according to authorities. The...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

‘Fentanyl kingpin’ nabbed after Novi raid pleads to drug, conspiracy charges

A California man described by officials as a “fentanyl kingpin” who had distribution hubs throughout the United States including in Novi, pleaded guilty recently in federal court to a drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy. Maurice Mountain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, faces at least 15...
NOVI, MI
fordauthority.com

Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman

While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
DEARBORN, MI

