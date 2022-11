The Houston Astros hope it will not matter much, but they will be without a key player for the remainder of the World Series. The Astros confirmed Saturday that first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been removed from the playoff roster, meaning he cannot return for the remainder of the series. Gurriel suffered a knee injury in a rundown late in Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

