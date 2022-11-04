ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season

ATLANTA — (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young's absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned...
