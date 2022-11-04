A water war is brewing in the Northern Territory – and the battle centres around a line on a map. Where the line is drawn determines how much groundwater is available for irrigation, mining and gas extraction. The line currently runs through the middle of the resource-rich Beetaloo Basin. There are recent indications that the NT government will effectively move the line, potentially allowing for substantially more water to be extracted by gas and other industries. This could cause long-term and irreversible damage to springs, wetlands and rivers upon which people and ecosystems depend. A region rich in nature – and gas The Beetaloo...

14 MINUTES AGO