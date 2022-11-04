Read full article on original website
UAE and U.S. reach deal for $100 billion in clean energy projects
ABU DHABI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States and United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to spend $100 billion on clean energy projects with a goal of adding 100 gigawatts globally by 2035, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: China completes its own space station; see it here
China successfully launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong Space Station on Monday. The space station’s completion comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power and as some U.S. officials believe China has already surpassed the U.S. in some aspects of space technology.
China’s Shadowy Spaceplane Drops Mystery Package in Orbit
The Chinese space program has dropped a surprise—and mysterious—object in Earth’s orbit, driving speculation about the nature of the payload.China launched a spaceplane on Aug. 4 using its Long March 2F rocket, and it has been in orbit for roughly three months, SpaceNews reports. Its trajectory has been closely associated with an unknown payload. The U.S. Space Force initially tracked the object near the spaceplane, after which Space-Track.org, an orbital objects database, logged an entry for it on Oct. 21.The origins of the package are still unknown, and China has yet to make a statement about it. Harvard University astronomer...
TechCrunch
Volocopter raises $182M to bring air taxi closer to certification
Volocopter is currently in full swing testing its two-seater VoloCity air taxi based on the requirements set by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The fresh funds will flow into the company’s testing regime to help bring it closer to Special Condition for small category VTOL aircraft certification and, by extension, commercialization. Volocopter hopes to certify its aircraft by the second half of 2023 and launch initial revenue-generating rides by 2024, the company said.
satnews.com
An RFP for 600 LEO satellites issued by Rivada Space Networks
Rivada Space Networks GmbH has issued a request for proposals for 600 LEO satellites, having released the RFP for the associated, heavy-lift launch services two weeks ago. The company anticipates selecting a prime contractor for the space segment, parts of the ground segment and system integration for the LEO constellation by the end of 2022 in parallel to the selection of the launch service provider.
‘Wonder material’ scrubs CO2 from power plants before it reaches the atmosphere
Scientists have discovered a reusable material that can capture carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US claim that the aluminium formate material, known as ALF, lacks the shortcomings of other proposed carbon filtration methods and is made of substances found abundantly.“What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability and ease of preparation,” said Hayden Evans, a chemist at the...
Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power
MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
satnews.com
Rocket Lab and Inmarsat Government to develop L-Band radio for NASA’s Communications Services Project
Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a launch and space systems company, has been selected by Inmarsat Government as partner to develop and manufacture an L-band radio in support of NASA’s Communications Services Project (CSP). CSP seeks to accelerate the development of commercial near-Earth communications services by partnering with satellite communications (SATCOM) providers. Rocket Lab will help enable Inmarsat’s InCommand, a real-time, near-Earth telemetry, command, and control (TT&C) service for satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) for the CSP with the Company’s new Frontier-L radio connecting to Inmarsat’s ELERA global L-band network in geosynchronous orbit (GEO).
aircargonews.net
WeFreight establishes Africa operations
Global freight forwarder WeFreight has established operations in Africa with the opening of an office in Nairobi, Kenya. The company said it also has plans to establish a presence in Mombasa as its Kenya staff, currently numbering 10, expands. The Nairobi launch establishes a gateway for WeFreight’s air and ocean...
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
satnews.com
Frontier Precision and Sysnpective’s distribution partnership in North America for SAR satellite-based geospatial solution
Frontier Precision, a large U.S. distributor of geospatial and unmanned solutions, and Sysnpective, a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite data and solutions provider, announce a new distribution partnership for SAR-based solutions across North America. Synspective develops and operates high-frequency, high-resolution SAR satellites to provide efficient data set and solution services....
crowdfundinsider.com
UnionDigital Bank in the Philippines, Thought Machine to Support Digital Banking Platform
UnionDigital Bank, the digital banking subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines, recently announced its partnership with cloud-native banking technology company Thought Machine and has “deployed its core banking engine, Vault Core.”. Thought Machine’s next-generation core technology has “enabled UnionDigital Bank to swiftly build its products while offering flexibility,...
daystech.org
Maxar Acquires Wovenware to Strengthen AI Capabilities
Maxar Technologies on Thursday mentioned it acquired Wovenware, which focuses on synthetic intelligence and software program growing, and can make the Puerto Rico-based firm one in every of its software program improvement and AI/machine studying (ML) facilities of excellence. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Wovenware has about 150 workers....
Mining vs rivers: a single line on a map could determine the future of water in the Northern Territory
A water war is brewing in the Northern Territory – and the battle centres around a line on a map. Where the line is drawn determines how much groundwater is available for irrigation, mining and gas extraction. The line currently runs through the middle of the resource-rich Beetaloo Basin. There are recent indications that the NT government will effectively move the line, potentially allowing for substantially more water to be extracted by gas and other industries. This could cause long-term and irreversible damage to springs, wetlands and rivers upon which people and ecosystems depend. A region rich in nature – and gas The Beetaloo...
informedinfrastructure.com
For a Better Built World: Nemetschek Group and The B1M announce the Winner of the Construction Story of the Year 2022
Munich – The Nemetschek Group, one of the leading software providers for the AEC/O (architecture, engineering, construction, operation) and media & entertainment industries and The B1M, the largest video channel for construction, announced the winner of this year’s Construction Story of the Year award: The International Experimental Thermonuclear Reactor (ITER).
daystech.org
Amy Rushall appointed Pure Storage Area Vice President For ANZ
Pure Storage, one of many world’s most superior information storage know-how and companies supplier, right this moment introduced the appointment of Amy Rushall as Area Vice President for Australia & New Zealand (ANZ). Andrew Sotiropoulos, Vice President of Asia Pacific & Japan, will depend on Rushall to generate income...
technode.global
ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022 winners: Startup Leaders of the Year and Corporate Sustainability Champions
TechNode Global is pleased to announce the winners of the following awards categories of the ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022: Startup Leader of the Year and Enterprise Award: Corporate Sustainability Champions. This year, ORIGIN Innovation Awards launched with the theme, Sustainable Innovations, Lasting Impacts. The awards focus on how innovations are...
ValueWalk
The Capital Goods Industry in the US: Different Sectors & Top Companies
Capital goods, or business capital equipment, refer to the long-term physical assets that companies use to produce their goods and services. These can include land, buildings, heavy machinery, and vehicles. So, what companies are in the capital goods field?. Some of the companies that are typically associated with this field...
satnews.com
TAP Digital Media Ventures signs with ABS for World Cup 2022 distribution via ABS-2
TAP Digital Media Ventures Corporation (TAPDMV) has selected ABS as the satellite broadcast partner for the distribution of FIFA World Cup 2022 on their World Cup HD TV (WCTV) channel on ABS-2 East Hemi beam. ABS will provide additional bandwidth coverage for the World Cup TV channel, which will broadcast...
SpaceNews.com
Intelsat orders small GEO satellite from 3D printing specialist
TAMPA, Fla. — 3D printing specialist Swissto12 said Nov. 7 it has sold its first small satellite to Intelsat for a launch to geostationary orbit (GEO) in 2025. Intelsat 45 (IS-45) will be based on Swissto12’s HummingSat satellite platform, which at about the size of a dishwasher is one-tenth the size of conventional GEO satellites.
