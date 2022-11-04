Read full article on original website
satnews.com
Rocket Lab and Inmarsat Government to develop L-Band radio for NASA’s Communications Services Project
Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a launch and space systems company, has been selected by Inmarsat Government as partner to develop and manufacture an L-band radio in support of NASA’s Communications Services Project (CSP). CSP seeks to accelerate the development of commercial near-Earth communications services by partnering with satellite communications (SATCOM) providers. Rocket Lab will help enable Inmarsat’s InCommand, a real-time, near-Earth telemetry, command, and control (TT&C) service for satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) for the CSP with the Company’s new Frontier-L radio connecting to Inmarsat’s ELERA global L-band network in geosynchronous orbit (GEO).
satnews.com
Rocket Lab opens their Archimedes engine test stand at NASA’ s Stennis Space Center
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has now kicked off operations for testing the Archimedes engine with a ribbon cutting ceremony at NASA’s historic Stennis Space Center in Mississippi — the Archimedes Test Complex will be home to engine testing for the 165,000 lbf (pound force) engines to be used on Rocket Lab’s reusable Neutron rocket.
satnews.com
Frontier Precision and Sysnpective’s distribution partnership in North America for SAR satellite-based geospatial solution
Frontier Precision, a large U.S. distributor of geospatial and unmanned solutions, and Sysnpective, a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite data and solutions provider, announce a new distribution partnership for SAR-based solutions across North America. Synspective develops and operates high-frequency, high-resolution SAR satellites to provide efficient data set and solution services....
Rocket Lab fails to catch rocket with helicopter in latest attempt
The first time that Rocket Lab tried to catch a rocket with a helicopter, the results were almost successful. The company, which is striving to create a reusable rocket booster program, technically fumbled the first catch attempt. Now, its latest attempt to catch a falling rocket booster was met with failure once again, as telemetry data caused the catch to be aborted.
satnews.com
Maxar acquires Wovenware, an AI and software company, increasing their machine learning and 3D data production capabilities
Maxar Technologies, provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, geospatial intelligence, has completed the acquisition of Wovenware, an AI and software development company. This acquisition significantly adds to Maxar’s software engineering and AI capabilities and talent. Founded in Puerto Rico in 2003, Wovenware has approximately 150 employees specializing in...
satnews.com
TAP Digital Media Ventures signs with ABS for World Cup 2022 distribution via ABS-2
TAP Digital Media Ventures Corporation (TAPDMV) has selected ABS as the satellite broadcast partner for the distribution of FIFA World Cup 2022 on their World Cup HD TV (WCTV) channel on ABS-2 East Hemi beam. ABS will provide additional bandwidth coverage for the World Cup TV channel, which will broadcast...
satnews.com
Ground Control joins Inmarsat’s ELEVATE program to focus on satellite IoT
Inmarsat has launched a new IoT service plan to drive growth and generate long term business for its distribution partners — this new service plan will be available to distribution partners who have signed up for the company’s ELEVATE program — remote connectivity solutions provider, Ground Control, is the first business to benefit from the offering.
