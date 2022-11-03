Read full article on original website
Rain Tapers Off In The Early Noon Hours
Rain and thunder have moved through this morning with winds up to 51 mph as the storms crossed the Mississippi River. So far there have been no warnings for the area as storms have stayed below severe criteria. The stronger storms have pushed out the area and some lingering showers will hang around through early noon before becoming partly cloudy and cooler into the afternoon.
Events this week in West Tennessee: Nov. 7-13
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Faith & Family Night (Jackson) City of Jackson to raise new flag at City Hall at 8:30 a.m. Freed-Hardeman University Homecoming Week (Henderson – through Saturday) Tuesday,...
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
Say yes to your wedding vendors!
JACKSON, Tenn. — As couples prepare for their big day, vendors of kinds could be needed. Having a wedding show, like tie the knot, is one place to find an assortment of vendors, items and even venue options for people with many types of taste. Tie the knot Tennessee...
