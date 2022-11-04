OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to clouds across Eastern Iowa as a cold front moves through the region with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The clouds will gradually move east throughout the day and gradually clear throughout the afternoon, ushering in some sunshine to end the weekend. Sunday’s highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s. Winds won’t be as high as yesterday, only ranging from 10-20. Tonight’s temperatures will be cooler than last night’s with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s thanks to a clear sky.

IOWA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO