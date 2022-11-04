ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine

ROLAND, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa pastor is back home after spending nine days in war torn Ukraine helping those in need. Pastor John Sheahan, with the Bergen Lutheran Church in Roland, said he knew he needed to go when the call came in. He visited Ukraine in August. The...
Iowa DCI identifies officers involved in fatal Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Investigators have released the names of the officers/troopers involved in a fatal shooting that happened on October 30 following a vehicle and foot chase. Those officers/troopers involved are:. - Trooper Kenneth Voorhees-Iowa State Patrol. - Trooper Dwight Swartz-Iowa State Patrol. - Officer Brandon Askew-Davenport Police Department.
A dry and warm Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to clouds across Eastern Iowa as a cold front moves through the region with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The clouds will gradually move east throughout the day and gradually clear throughout the afternoon, ushering in some sunshine to end the weekend. Sunday’s highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s. Winds won’t be as high as yesterday, only ranging from 10-20. Tonight’s temperatures will be cooler than last night’s with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s thanks to a clear sky.
Muscatine family of four displaced after early morning house fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A family of four in Muscatine has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home and everything inside it early Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Crews said the fire was brought under control...
