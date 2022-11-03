ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road

Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Missing Person: Joshua Morris

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Joshua Morris, a missing/runaway 13-year-old. Morris is 6 ft., around 180 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Morris was last seen on Nov. 3 around 2:30 p.m., walking westbound on Roseland Dr. in the New Port Richey area. Morris was last seen wearing a black shirt with a Dolly Parton graphic and text, black shorts, white Crocs and white socks. If you have any information on Morris’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

