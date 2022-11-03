Read full article on original website
‘I thought about my life, my kids’: Tampa woman grateful to be alive after she was yanked out of SUV during carjacking
A Tampa woman is grateful to be alive, after she was carjacked in front of her home.
Tampa man sentenced after cyberstalking victims, saying he ‘can’t wait to murder’ them
A Tampa man was sentenced to over three years in prison for stalking people and threatening to kill them, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
St. Pete man accused of beating 14-year-old, pouring detergent into his mouth
A St. Petersburg man was arrested on a child abuse charge Thursday for allegedly attacking a teenager during an argument, according to police.
St. Pete man suspected of killing his mother after body found during welfare check
St. Petersburg police are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
2 women shot in New Port Richey while in car with children, police say
New Port Richey police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon.
Payroll specialist stole over $10K from employee paychecks, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a man who they say allegedly stole thousands of dollars from employee paychecks while working at two different businesses in 2018 and 2022.
Tampa dad who kidnapped son, fled to Lebanon learns sentence
A father who abducted his then 3-year-old son and took him to Lebanon was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison.
Pasco could stop charging residents directly to repave their streets
If you've moved to Pasco County in recent years, you may have been in for a shock when your street was repaved and you got stuck with a big part of the bill.
Man seen stealing $1K in merchandise from small Tampa business, owner says
Surveillance video on Wednesday afternoon shows a robber run out of the Heads and Tails with dozens of hats despite a store employee standing nearby.
Search underway for suspect who shot at 2 people in car in New Port Richey
New Port Richey Police said two people were shot after a gunman opened fire on a car Friday afternoon.
INSIDE LOOK: The NEW Florida Children’s Museum in Lakeland
The Florida Children’s Museum’s grand opening is this weekend (Friday, November 4-Sunday, November 6) and it is a MUST-SEE! We recently got a sneak peek before opening day to learn more about the museum and its exhibits to help you map out your best day ever! There are a lot of pictures in this post because […]
We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road
Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
Missing Hillsborough County teen dies after being found in pond
A missing 17-year-old died Friday night after being found in a pond, according to Hillsborough County deputies.
WATCH: I-4 blocked as motorists wrangle loose dog
Traffic on I-4 came to a halt Friday morning after a dog caused chaos on the interstate.
Bicyclist bludgeoned to death during men’s criminal mischief spree, Clearwater police say
Two men suspected of going on a violent criminal mischief spree that resulted in the death of a Clearwater Beach bicyclist, and left another man injured, are now in custody, police said.
Cancer diagnosis impacts longtime host of Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball
After years of hosting the Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball at his ranch, this weekend’s event impacts David Bunch differently.
Missing Person: Joshua Morris
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Joshua Morris, a missing/runaway 13-year-old. Morris is 6 ft., around 180 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Morris was last seen on Nov. 3 around 2:30 p.m., walking westbound on Roseland Dr. in the New Port Richey area. Morris was last seen wearing a black shirt with a Dolly Parton graphic and text, black shorts, white Crocs and white socks. If you have any information on Morris’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Man found dead at Tampa underpass, police say
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a body that was found early Sunday morning.
2 killed after driver loses control of vehicle, is hit by train in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed Friday night when a motorist lost control of their vehicle and landed on train tracks, where the SUV was hit by an oncoming train, authorities said. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. According to the San...
