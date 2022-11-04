Football is a game of adjustments and Minnesota made a bunch of them after Nebraska opened up a 10-0 halftime lead Saturday. On the defensive side of the ball, those changes allowed the Gophers to hold Nebraska to just 14 yards in the third quarter, turn a fourth-quarter interception into a touchdown and hold the Huskers to three total points in the second half.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO