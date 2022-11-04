Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Clemson game ends in victory and injury, again
First-year Macy Gunnell entered Notre Dame Stadium this weekend feeding off the crowd’s energy and looking forward to a fantastic game. She left the field in an ambulance. The three-loss University of Notre Dame football team upset the No. 4 Clemson Tigers Saturday night, with a final score of 35-14. This primetime matchup was reminiscent of the 2020 Clemson-Notre Dame game when only socially-distanced students were allowed to watch in person.
hometownnewsnow.com
Cougars Pounce on Brickies for Sectional Title
(Hobart, IN) - New Prairie brought home a sectional football title for the second straight year Friday night. On the road at Hobart, the Cougars’ offense struck early and often, scoring all their points before halftime. A fast start has become the Cougars’ calling card. They’ve outscored opponents 91-20 in the first half of their first two playoff games.
WNDU
Marian girls basketball defeats Mishawaka 56-27
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - High school hoops season is descending upon us – and believe it or not, we’re already in the early stages, as some girls basketball teams here in Michiana have started of their regular seasons. The Marian Knights hosted their crosstown rival Mishawaka on Thursday...
Centre Daily
Notre Dame Ranked No. 25 In The Latest Coaches Poll
Notre Dame is back in the Top 25 after a dominant 35-14 victory over Clemson. The Tigers were ranked fifth in last week's USA TODAY Coaches Poll, but they fell to 12th after the whipping that Notre Dame handed them. Notre Dame has not been ranked in the Top 25...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘I pray for moments like this’: Morrison leads Irish defense in rout
Freshman corner back Benjamin Morrison stepped in front of the pass and was off to the races, sprinting 96 yards into the end zone and the national spotlight. “I was just running,” Morrison said of his fourth-quarter pick six, which changed the score to 28-0 in favor of the Irish and effectively sealed the 35-14 upset victory. “Once I hit the end zone, I knew I scored.”
Defensive player out against Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Clemson will be without a significant contributor along the defensive line tonight against Notre Dame. Defensive end Xavier Thomas won't be available. Clemson has not released its travel (...)
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Notre Dame's 4th Quarter Light Show | Clemson Game
Notre Dame's 4th quarter light show for Saturday's game against No. 4 Clemson. ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur and ND alum Ge Wang, creates handmade custom clothing for some of Notre Dame’s most famous alumni, including Marcus Freeman. Using the best fabrics from around the world, ESQ curates exclusive suits, sport coats, tuxedos and shirting options for every occasion.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Crow: Notre Dame refuses to waver to turn season around
After Notre Dame’s massive upset victory over No. 4 Clemson, after Irish fans stormed the field and after he was met with raucous applause in the tunnels of Notre Dame Stadium, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman was asked a question that initially stumped him. Why — after a season...
North Platte Telegraph
How Minnesota adjusted at halftime after throwing plan 'out the window'
Football is a game of adjustments and Minnesota made a bunch of them after Nebraska opened up a 10-0 halftime lead Saturday. On the defensive side of the ball, those changes allowed the Gophers to hold Nebraska to just 14 yards in the third quarter, turn a fourth-quarter interception into a touchdown and hold the Huskers to three total points in the second half.
TCI: Taste of South Bend
The Clemson Insider spent the weekend in South Bend for the 2022 edition of Clemson vs. Notre Dame. Despite a tough road loss for the Tigers, TCI enjoyed all of what South Bend had to offer, especially (...)
Dabo Swinney Reacts Bluntly to Clemson’s Loss at Notre Dame
The Tigers head coach addressed what went wrong on Saturday night in South Bend.
CJ Carr, Notre Dame's elite quarterback pledge, throws no-look touchdown pass
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish struck gold early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, picking up the commitment of Saline High School (Michigan) junior quarterback CJ Carr. Rated the nation's No. 4 signal-caller, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound passer chose the Fighting Irish over offers from Alabama, Georgia, ...
Live from South Bend: Clemson fans predict game
South Bend, Ind. -- Clemson fans are all over South Bend as the Tigers prepare to battle the Irish. TCI caught up with some Clemson fans to get their predictions for the game. (...)
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
A controversial column
An inside column can be many things: Funny, cliche, informational, emotional, controversial or otherwise. When I realized (a bit too late) that I had an inside column due this Sunday, I had a decision to make. I’ve already covered funny-ish when I told the campus that I was using Taylor...
Tigers and Fighting Irish Fourth-Highest Ticket Priced Game of Week 10
With a 8-0 start from the Clemson Tigers and a 5-3 start from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it's no surprise that ticket prices for the two teams' Sunday matchup at TIAA Bank Field are as high as they are.
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on W. Edison Road in Mishawaka after a vehicle crashed into the building. Details are limited at this time, but so far no major injuries have been reported. Stay with 16 News Now on-air...
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
22 WSBT
High winds wreak havoc, power outages throughout the area
A storm brought crazy winds and caused widespread power outages and damage across our area. Indiana-Michigan Power says many of its crews are coming directly to South Bend as more than 24-thousand of its customers are without power, as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The wind advisory was lifted just hours...
Comments / 0