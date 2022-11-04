Read full article on original website
247Sports
Marcus Freeman sees Notre Dame football send message with Clemson upset
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football upset Clemson 35-14 Saturday, a victory that brings the Fighting Irish to 6-3 with three straight wins. After early-season struggles, Freeman sees Notre Dame coming to form. "It's tough because you have some moments in your office when you're by yourself that you got...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Crow: Notre Dame refuses to waver to turn season around
After Notre Dame’s massive upset victory over No. 4 Clemson, after Irish fans stormed the field and after he was met with raucous applause in the tunnels of Notre Dame Stadium, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman was asked a question that initially stumped him. Why — after a season...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Clemson game ends in victory and injury, again
First-year Macy Gunnell entered Notre Dame Stadium this weekend feeding off the crowd’s energy and looking forward to a fantastic game. She left the field in an ambulance. The three-loss University of Notre Dame football team upset the No. 4 Clemson Tigers Saturday night, with a final score of 35-14. This primetime matchup was reminiscent of the 2020 Clemson-Notre Dame game when only socially-distanced students were allowed to watch in person.
Centre Daily
Notre Dame Ranked No. 25 In The Latest Coaches Poll
Notre Dame is back in the Top 25 after a dominant 35-14 victory over Clemson. The Tigers were ranked fifth in last week's USA TODAY Coaches Poll, but they fell to 12th after the whipping that Notre Dame handed them. Notre Dame has not been ranked in the Top 25...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
5 key moments in Notre Dame’s Tiger thrashing
Two years ago, Notre Dame shocked the world by defeating Clemson in South Bend, causing Irish fans to storm the field in celebration. On Saturday, they had that chance again and took it, as the Irish knocked off No. 4 Clemson 35-14 in decisive fashion behind a dominant run game and a strong defensive performance. Here are five of the most important moments that led to an unpredictable Irish team’s biggest win of the season.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘One of those special moments’: Irish knock off No. 4 Clemson 35-14
For the second time in three years, the Irish faithful found themselves celebrating on the field as Notre Dame knocked off an undefeated Clemson squad. When junior quarterback Drew Pyne lined up in victory formation and the clock ticked toward zero, fans and students alike spilled onto the field in jubilation.
WATCH: Pick-6 for Benjamin Morrison; Notre Dame dominating Clemson
Clemson started at its own 25-yard line. DJ Uiagalelei returned at quarterback. On 1st and 10, he was incomplete on the throw but the Irish were called for holding. On 1st and 10 from the Clemson 35-yard line, Uiagalelei ran for 2 yards. On 2nd and 8, Uiagalelei was incomplete to Ngata, but they called pass interference on DJ Brown. Interesting call, to say the least. On 1st and 10 from the ND 48, Uiagalelei threw deep and once again, the Irish were penalized. Pass interference on Cam Hart. On 1st and 10 from the ND 33 with 13:58 left in the game, Uiagalelei hit Shipley for a gain of 7. On 2nd and 3, Uiagalelei rolled right and hit Williams for the first down and a gain of 7 yards. On 1st and 10 from the ND 19, Uiagalelei threw to Allen in the end zone and he was rocked by Ramon Henderson right in the chest. Allen was shaken up on the play. On 2nd and 10, Uiagalelei was picked off by Benjamin Morrison and he returned it for a touchdown. That was a 96-yard interception return for a score.
Defensive player out against Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Clemson will be without a significant contributor along the defensive line tonight against Notre Dame. Defensive end Xavier Thomas won't be available. Clemson has not released its travel (...)
TCI: Taste of South Bend
The Clemson Insider spent the weekend in South Bend for the 2022 edition of Clemson vs. Notre Dame. Despite a tough road loss for the Tigers, TCI enjoyed all of what South Bend had to offer, especially (...)
CJ Carr, Notre Dame's elite quarterback pledge, throws no-look touchdown pass
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish struck gold early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, picking up the commitment of Saline High School (Michigan) junior quarterback CJ Carr. Rated the nation's No. 4 signal-caller, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound passer chose the Fighting Irish over offers from Alabama, Georgia, ...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
A controversial column
An inside column can be many things: Funny, cliche, informational, emotional, controversial or otherwise. When I realized (a bit too late) that I had an inside column due this Sunday, I had a decision to make. I’ve already covered funny-ish when I told the campus that I was using Taylor...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Weather Advisory UPDATE for Irish VS Clemson
When the game kicks off between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers, the area will be entering the tail-end of a Wind Advisory according to the U.S. national Weather Service. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT... South winds 20...
abc57.com
How wind gusts will impact Notre Dame football and tailgating
As the Fighting Irish take on the Clemson Tigers, Notre Dame fans are taking on another beast: the wind and rain. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 55 mph, with a possibility of speeds reaching up to 60 mph.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Gun sense is common sense in this election
After news about the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Hank Milius picked up his wife, a retired fourth-grade teacher, from the airport. He could tell that she had not yet heard the news and made sure that they did not listen to the radio or watch TV. He wanted to give her “one night of blissful ignorance” before he broke the news to her. In the morning he let her know what happened, and she burst into tears.
Inside Indiana Business
Luxury apartment project near Notre Dame begins
A Pennsylvania-based luxury home and apartment builder has broken ground on The 87, a 335-unit, high-end, low-rise apartment complex within walking distance of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) says the four-story structures will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, and four-bedroom rental homes ranging from 420 square foot studios to 2,000 square foot townhomes.
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on W. Edison Road in Mishawaka after a vehicle crashed into the building. Details are limited at this time, but so far no major injuries have been reported. Stay with 16 News Now on-air...
abc57.com
In Rochester $354,500 Hoosier Lottery CAS$H 5 jackpot ticket were sold
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --An entry matched all five numbers on Tuesday night's $354,500 CA$H 5 jackpot drawing, so Hoosier Lottery tickets should be carefully checked. Casey's #2029 at 1811 E. State Road 14 in Rochester is where the winning CA$H 5 ticket was bought, which the CA$H 5 winning numbers for Tuesday, November 2 are: 9-10-18-26-43.
22 WSBT
High winds wreak havoc, power outages throughout the area
A storm brought crazy winds and caused widespread power outages and damage across our area. Indiana-Michigan Power says many of its crews are coming directly to South Bend as more than 24-thousand of its customers are without power, as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The wind advisory was lifted just hours...
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo to miss trips due to staffing shortages
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo will not complete several trips on Friday due to staffing shortages, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. #3A - 6:18 a.m., 7:18 a.m., 8:18 a.m., 9:18 a.m., 10:18 a.m., 1:18 p.m. #3B - 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m.,...
