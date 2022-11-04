Clemson started at its own 25-yard line. DJ Uiagalelei returned at quarterback. On 1st and 10, he was incomplete on the throw but the Irish were called for holding. On 1st and 10 from the Clemson 35-yard line, Uiagalelei ran for 2 yards. On 2nd and 8, Uiagalelei was incomplete to Ngata, but they called pass interference on DJ Brown. Interesting call, to say the least. On 1st and 10 from the ND 48, Uiagalelei threw deep and once again, the Irish were penalized. Pass interference on Cam Hart. On 1st and 10 from the ND 33 with 13:58 left in the game, Uiagalelei hit Shipley for a gain of 7. On 2nd and 3, Uiagalelei rolled right and hit Williams for the first down and a gain of 7 yards. On 1st and 10 from the ND 19, Uiagalelei threw to Allen in the end zone and he was rocked by Ramon Henderson right in the chest. Allen was shaken up on the play. On 2nd and 10, Uiagalelei was picked off by Benjamin Morrison and he returned it for a touchdown. That was a 96-yard interception return for a score.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO