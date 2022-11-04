Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What We Learned From Clemson's Demoralizing Loss at Notre Dame
From getting outplayed physically to getting outcoached by a rookie, it was a rough night of lessons for the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium.
Dabo Swinney Reacts Bluntly to Clemson’s Loss at Notre Dame
The Tigers head coach addressed what went wrong on Saturday night in South Bend.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Clemson game ends in victory and injury, again
First-year Macy Gunnell entered Notre Dame Stadium this weekend feeding off the crowd’s energy and looking forward to a fantastic game. She left the field in an ambulance. The three-loss University of Notre Dame football team upset the No. 4 Clemson Tigers Saturday night, with a final score of 35-14. This primetime matchup was reminiscent of the 2020 Clemson-Notre Dame game when only socially-distanced students were allowed to watch in person.
Clemson benches DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik yet again
Clemson is having some major issues at the quarterback position. For the second game in a row, the Tigers benched DJ Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik while hoping for a spark in a game they were trailing. Two weeks ago, Clemson was losing to Syracuse in the third quarter when...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Clemson upset loss at Notre Dame opens Playoff discussion, fuels fan reaction, for other contenders
Clemson sent the College Football Playoff projections into the spin cycle with a lackluster effort in a 35-14 upset loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night. DJ Uiagalelei was 27-for-39 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception, as the Fighting Irish built early momentum with a punt block that resulted in a touchdown. The Irish also returned a Uiagalelei interception for a touchdown on a play that went 96 yards.
Dabo Swinney Shoulders Blame for 'Ass-Kicking' at Notre Dame
The Clemson Tigers got manhandled physically by Notre Dame in a 35-14 loss, and Dabo Swinney knows it. The head coach talked about that and more after the game.
Pollack: Clemson doesn't have 'a great side of the football'
David Pollack talked about Clemson on ESPN’s College GameDay and said he doesn’t think the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC) are elite on either side of the ball. Pollack wonders if Clemson’s offense can (...)
ESPN analyst: Sneaky game for Clemson
One member of the ESPN GameDay crew thinks the Clemson offense needs to figure things out this week or the Tigers could be in trouble. Pat McAfee thinks Will Shipley could be the key for Clemson. "No. 4 (...)
thecomeback.com
Clemson gets disappointing news before big game
The Clemson Tigers are entering Saturday night’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But when they take on the Fighting Irish on the road on Saturday night, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s squad will be without one of its top playmakers on defense.
Going Back to Charlotte: Clemson Clinches Atlantic Title
With Syracuse's loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Clemson Tigers have won the ACC Atlantic Division and will play in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3.
Live from South Bend: Clemson fans predict game
South Bend, Ind. -- Clemson fans are all over South Bend as the Tigers prepare to battle the Irish. TCI caught up with some Clemson fans to get their predictions for the game. (...)
Howard thinks Clemson is Vulnerable against Irish
No. 4 Clemson may be vulnerable Saturday night when they battle Notre Dame at 7:30 on NBC according to one member of the GameDay crew. Desmond Howard make that prediction on ESPN wondering if the QB (...)
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Notre Dame's 4th Quarter Light Show | Clemson Game
Notre Dame's 4th quarter light show for Saturday's game against No. 4 Clemson. ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur and ND alum Ge Wang, creates handmade custom clothing for some of Notre Dame’s most famous alumni, including Marcus Freeman. Using the best fabrics from around the world, ESQ curates exclusive suits, sport coats, tuxedos and shirting options for every occasion.
Tigers and Fighting Irish Fourth-Highest Ticket Priced Game of Week 10
With a 8-0 start from the Clemson Tigers and a 5-3 start from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it's no surprise that ticket prices for the two teams' Sunday matchup at TIAA Bank Field are as high as they are.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
A controversial column
An inside column can be many things: Funny, cliche, informational, emotional, controversial or otherwise. When I realized (a bit too late) that I had an inside column due this Sunday, I had a decision to make. I’ve already covered funny-ish when I told the campus that I was using Taylor...
2 Upstate high school football players involved in crash
The crash happened Friday morning when the two players were headed to school from a team breakfast, according to a statement released by the District Five Schools of Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Two Byrnes High School football players involved in crash, district says
DUNCAN, S.C. — Two Byrnes High School football players were involved in a car accident, according to a Facebook post from District Five Schools of Spartanburg. The crash happened Friday morning on Inman-Lyman Highway when the two players were leaving a team breakfast, according to the Facebook post. This...
10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder in Greenville
In honor of one of Duke's Mayonnaise founders, 10,000 sandwiches were made Thursday morning in Greenville.
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
Comments / 0