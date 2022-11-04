ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Clemson game ends in victory and injury, again

First-year Macy Gunnell entered Notre Dame Stadium this weekend feeding off the crowd’s energy and looking forward to a fantastic game. She left the field in an ambulance. The three-loss University of Notre Dame football team upset the No. 4 Clemson Tigers Saturday night, with a final score of 35-14. This primetime matchup was reminiscent of the 2020 Clemson-Notre Dame game when only socially-distanced students were allowed to watch in person.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clemson upset loss at Notre Dame opens Playoff discussion, fuels fan reaction, for other contenders

Clemson sent the College Football Playoff projections into the spin cycle with a lackluster effort in a 35-14 upset loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night. DJ Uiagalelei was 27-for-39 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception, as the Fighting Irish built early momentum with a punt block that resulted in a touchdown. The Irish also returned a Uiagalelei interception for a touchdown on a play that went 96 yards.
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

Clemson gets disappointing news before big game

The Clemson Tigers are entering Saturday night’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But when they take on the Fighting Irish on the road on Saturday night, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s squad will be without one of its top playmakers on defense.
CLEMSON, SC
irishsportsdaily.com

Video | Notre Dame's 4th Quarter Light Show | Clemson Game

Notre Dame's 4th quarter light show for Saturday's game against No. 4 Clemson. ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur and ND alum Ge Wang, creates handmade custom clothing for some of Notre Dame’s most famous alumni, including Marcus Freeman. Using the best fabrics from around the world, ESQ curates exclusive suits, sport coats, tuxedos and shirting options for every occasion.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

A controversial column

An inside column can be many things: Funny, cliche, informational, emotional, controversial or otherwise. When I realized (a bit too late) that I had an inside column due this Sunday, I had a decision to make. I’ve already covered funny-ish when I told the campus that I was using Taylor...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy