Crow: Notre Dame refuses to waver to turn season around
After Notre Dame’s massive upset victory over No. 4 Clemson, after Irish fans stormed the field and after he was met with raucous applause in the tunnels of Notre Dame Stadium, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman was asked a question that initially stumped him. Why — after a season...
‘I pray for moments like this’: Morrison leads Irish defense in rout
Freshman corner back Benjamin Morrison stepped in front of the pass and was off to the races, sprinting 96 yards into the end zone and the national spotlight. “I was just running,” Morrison said of his fourth-quarter pick six, which changed the score to 28-0 in favor of the Irish and effectively sealed the 35-14 upset victory. “Once I hit the end zone, I knew I scored.”
Clemson game ends in victory and injury, again
First-year Macy Gunnell entered Notre Dame Stadium this weekend feeding off the crowd’s energy and looking forward to a fantastic game. She left the field in an ambulance. The three-loss University of Notre Dame football team upset the No. 4 Clemson Tigers Saturday night, with a final score of 35-14. This primetime matchup was reminiscent of the 2020 Clemson-Notre Dame game when only socially-distanced students were allowed to watch in person.
‘One of those special moments’: Irish knock off No. 4 Clemson 35-14
For the second time in three years, the Irish faithful found themselves celebrating on the field as Notre Dame knocked off an undefeated Clemson squad. When junior quarterback Drew Pyne lined up in victory formation and the clock ticked toward zero, fans and students alike spilled onto the field in jubilation.
5 key moments in Notre Dame’s Tiger thrashing
Two years ago, Notre Dame shocked the world by defeating Clemson in South Bend, causing Irish fans to storm the field in celebration. On Saturday, they had that chance again and took it, as the Irish knocked off No. 4 Clemson 35-14 in decisive fashion behind a dominant run game and a strong defensive performance. Here are five of the most important moments that led to an unpredictable Irish team’s biggest win of the season.
A controversial column
An inside column can be many things: Funny, cliche, informational, emotional, controversial or otherwise. When I realized (a bit too late) that I had an inside column due this Sunday, I had a decision to make. I’ve already covered funny-ish when I told the campus that I was using Taylor...
