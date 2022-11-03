Read full article on original website
Carlyle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $280.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.42 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
New Fortress Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $61.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 41 cents per share.
Squarespace: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.1 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
Hain Celestial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) _ The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $6.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Lake Success, New York-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share. The results...
Clear Channel Outdoor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.8 million in its third quarter. The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
Computer Task Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) _ Computer Task Group Inc. (CTG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Amherst, New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 11 cents per share. The...
Pennsylvania Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The Philadelphia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $6.1 million, or $1.13 per share, in the period. Funds from operations is a closely watched...
Essential Utilities Announces Appointment of Two Seasoned Executive Leaders
Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced the appointment of two new members to the company’s executive leadership team: Jeanne Russo joins the company as vice president, communications, and Sumit Nair will assume the role of vice president and chief information officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005377/en/ Jeanne Russo is appointed vice president, communications for Essential Utilities. Russo is a tenured communications leader with more than 25 years of experience developing and executing strategic communications for top global brands across several industries, including technology, media/entertainment and retail. (Photo: Business Wire) “I’m thrilled to welcome Jeanne and Sumit to our growing leadership team,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christoper H. Franklin. “Their expertise and leadership in communications and information technology, respectively, will be instrumental in helping us achieve our growth and operational goals.”
