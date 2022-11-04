Read full article on original website
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
TechRadar
Your Android smartphone could be your biggest Word or PowerPoint helper
Microsoft has announced a new, more convenient way to pull images from Android devices, such as smartphones, into documents and spreadsheets made with the web versions of Word and Powerpoint found in Microsoft 365. In a post (opens in new tab) on the Office Insiders blog, the company revealed that...
New Gmail feature makes sure you don't lose track of your package
Gmail has a new feature that allows you to track the status of your shipment without having to dig through tracking details in your inbox.
CNET
Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free, No Subscription Required
Microsoft 365 is the latest iteration of the Microsoft Office suite, featuring familiar apps that you might use for work, school or your personal life. The most common way to access those apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could get in the way of you using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
Android Headlines
Your Brief Guide To Turning Your Android Phone Into A Security Camera
You most likely have at least one outdated Android phone stashed away in a drawer. Sure, you can sell it or trade it in for a fraction of its original cost. But, if it still works, why not give it a second chance?. Converting an old phone into a home...
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
A Guide to Staying Safe on the Internet
In this ever-expanding digital world, we are more susceptible to unforeseen security breaches by black hat hackers. When it comes to safety in the cyberspace, prevention is better than cure. Now, more than ever, we must remain vigilant of the evolving threats brought about by cunning and mischievous hackers. Who...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
Telegram finally starts rolling out new update after blaming Apple for delay
In another big update made available a few days ago, Telegram is blaming Apple for taking too long to review its new software version. This time, the company’s CEO Pavel Durov said, “we prepared some Halloween surprises for you, but it seems someone doesn’t want us to celebrate.” Telegram is rolling out voice-to-text for video messages, collectible usernames, group topics, and more.
technewstoday.com
How to Reset a OneDrive on Windows
A part of the Office 365 suite, OneDrive is a favorite among many users to store documents and images. Although an incredible application, it isn’t free from issues that sometimes require you to reset it. Many users opt to reset their OneDrive app when they run into errors in synchronization.
The Windows Club
How to create QR code for Microsoft Forms and Google Forms
If you have created a form and want to share it on your website or send it to someone via QR code, you may not be able to do that using in-built options in Google Forms. Although Microsoft Forms has an in-built option, you can also follow this guide to create a QR code for Microsoft Forms and Google Forms. For your information, you need to use the Google Chrome browser to create such a QR code for your form made in those online form builders.
Apple warns that iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be hard to find for Christmas
The iPhone 14 series has seen a mixed reception since Apple’s September launch. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have reportedly sold much better than expected. They’ve been sold out on Apple’s website since soon after launch, with wait times slipping to several weeks. The iPhone 14 and Plus models apparently saw less consumer demand, and you’ll have an easier time finding one in stores.
ZDNet
How to enable end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger chats
Recently, I was chatting with someone via Facebook Messenger on MacOS when I received a warning that the messages couldn't be encrypted in Safari and I should use a different browser or the Facebook Messenger app. Naturally, this piqued my curiosity. I was using the latest version of Safari on...
Samsung Internet 19 is here and it now plays nicely with Google Chrome
Google Chrome is the best browser for Android, but it is not the only feature-rich option out there. Samsung Internet is another excellent browser that even supports extensions. Like Chrome, the team behind Samsung's browser tests features in the beta channel before rolling them out to the public a couple of months later. In late August, Samsung Internet v19 was released to beta testers with enhanced security against phishing attacks and improved private browsing. Now, the browser is hitting the stable channel, with the most notable addition being able to sync your Google Chrome bookmarks.
KTEN.com
What Is a Data Trust Score?
Originally Posted On: https://firsteigen.com/blog/what-is-a-data-trust-score/. Do you trust the data used by your organization? A data trust score measures how much you trust your data and is based on how accurate, up-to-date, and relevant your data is. In the end, the data trust score reflects your data’s quality—high-quality data is more trustworthy than low-quality data.
Chrome’s new features will make your life so much easier
Google brings new features to Chrome all the time, but not all of them are quite as impactful as the three coming later this month. Last week, Google published a blog post detailing all of the biggest features coming to Chrome 108, which is currently in beta. I’d bet that you’ll end up using at least one of them regularly, if not all three.
ZDNet
How to add tab groups to Firefox for a more organized and efficient experience
I make no bones about Opera having the single best tab experience of every browser on the market. And although Safari's new tab management options come fairly close to Opera, it's still a clear runner-up. That doesn't mean other browsers can't compete. And even though they may never achieve the...
8 best VPN services for browsing securely in 2022
A VPN, or virtual private network, is a tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server at an undisclosed location, leading everyone to think you’re browsing from somewhere else.The use of VPNs has grown astronomically in recent years. People in China and Russia have been relying on them to help skirt state censorship, while the rise of home working has seen a surge in usage among employees. ...
Android 13 tips and tricks: 8 features to try after updating
Android 13 is the latest and greatest iteration of everyone's favorite mobile OS, and it's on Google Pixel phones right now and should roll out soon to devices from Samsung and others. Compared to the major overhaul that was Android 12, the newest Android version is a relatively light release as far as new features go. Still, it features many small updates and tweaks to existing functionality. Here are eight tips and tricks for navigating the latest Android release on your Pixel.
How to free up storage in Gmail
If you recently created a Google account, congratulations. You have access to one of the best productivity platforms online and 15GB of free cloud storage to boot. That amount can quickly get limiting, especially since that space is shared by everything Google, including Gmail, Drive, Photos, and other apps. It's not always easy to pin down why you're nearly at the max of those 15GB. A lot of the time, it's Google Drive since your files are backed up in the cloud, even if you have one of the best Android phones in the market. It's also possible a good chunk of it is your email.
