Chilton, TX

fox44news.com

Lake Belton clinches first ever postseason spot with a win over Ellison

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Lake Belton Broncos are headed to the postseason with a 24-13 win over Ellison. Lake Belton will open up the first playoff run in school history with a matchup against Burleson Centennial on Friday, September 11th at 7:00 pm in Burleson. Meanwhile, the Eagles season comes to an end with a 5-5 record.
BELTON, TX
The Community News

Bi-District playoff game information

The Aledo Bearcats will face the Killeen Shoemaker Grey Wolves for the bi-district football championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Bearcat Stadium. The Aledo ISD has announced that all playoff tickets are general admission — first-come, first-served — with no reserved seats. Tickets for students...
ALEDO, TX
fox44news.com

Riesel races past Bosqueville to earn spot in the playoffs

RIESEL, TX (FOX 44) — The Riesel Indians are back in the postseason for a second straight season as they beat Bosqueville 70-28. Next up for the Indians is the bi-district playoff round, meanwhile the Bulldogs will end their season with a 3-7 record.
RIESEL, TX
fox44news.com

Player You Can Count On: Rosebud-Lott’s D.J. Hicks

TRAVIS, TX (FOX 44) — The Friday Night Football Fever Player You Can Count on for Week 11 is Rosebud-Lott quarterback D.J. Hicks. Hicks accounted for over 250 total yards, to go along with three total touchdowns, in the Indians win over Moody.
ROSEBUD, TX
KBTX.com

C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
BRYAN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center

Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 4, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award. Waco ISD is proud to announce that...
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms

BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Police release name of man killed in Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2. 68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department. The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Bicyclist killed in Friday night crash

Killeen (FOX 44) — Police are investigating a crash that ended with a 47-year-old man dead Friday night. Officers say the crash happened near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive around 7:30 p.m. They found the victim, Claborn Joiner, lying unresponsive in the roadway. They determined a...
KILLEEN, TX

