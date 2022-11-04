Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
4 Great Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
fox44news.com
Lake Belton clinches first ever postseason spot with a win over Ellison
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Lake Belton Broncos are headed to the postseason with a 24-13 win over Ellison. Lake Belton will open up the first playoff run in school history with a matchup against Burleson Centennial on Friday, September 11th at 7:00 pm in Burleson. Meanwhile, the Eagles season comes to an end with a 5-5 record.
The Community News
Bi-District playoff game information
The Aledo Bearcats will face the Killeen Shoemaker Grey Wolves for the bi-district football championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Bearcat Stadium. The Aledo ISD has announced that all playoff tickets are general admission — first-come, first-served — with no reserved seats. Tickets for students...
fox44news.com
Riesel races past Bosqueville to earn spot in the playoffs
RIESEL, TX (FOX 44) — The Riesel Indians are back in the postseason for a second straight season as they beat Bosqueville 70-28. Next up for the Indians is the bi-district playoff round, meanwhile the Bulldogs will end their season with a 3-7 record.
fox44news.com
Player You Can Count On: Rosebud-Lott’s D.J. Hicks
TRAVIS, TX (FOX 44) — The Friday Night Football Fever Player You Can Count on for Week 11 is Rosebud-Lott quarterback D.J. Hicks. Hicks accounted for over 250 total yards, to go along with three total touchdowns, in the Indians win over Moody.
KBTX.com
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center
Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
KWTX
Early voting totals are in. Find out how turnout in Central Texas compares to 2018 midterms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting wrapped up Friday, with more than 12,000 people voting Friday alone between Bell and McLennan Counties. In fact, early voting wrapped up with both counties showing an increase in turnout compared to the 2018 midterms, each by about 500 votes. In Bell County 54,050...
KWTX
Both Bell and McLennan County see roughly 500 more early votes when compared to 2018 midterm election early voting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting wrapped up Friday. Despite the weather more than 12,000 people voted between Bell and McLennan counties Friday alone. In fact, early voting wrapped up with both counties showing an increase in turnout compared to the 2018 midterms, each by about 500 votes. Here’s the...
WATCH: Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington Baylor Postgame
Watch as Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington met with the media following OU's 38-35 loss to Baylor.
lsonews.com
Two last-minute surveillance zones set before general rifle season opener
Some deer hunters are in for a surprise on opening weekend of the general deer season in Texas. Two new surveillance zones for chronic wasting disease were established Nov. 4 by executive order — one day before the opener of the general rifle deer season. Although the executive order...
KWTX
How one Central Texas school district is dealing with the impact of severe weather on students
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Severe weather forecasts like today’s can be nerve-wracking for anyone, but especially for children who’ve been impacted personally by the impacts of bad weather. “We made the decision to make sure, if at all possible, to have our kids off of a bus and...
fox44news.com
Sparkling Ice and Professional Athletes Prepare Waco for First Regatta Competition
Waco, TEXAS (FOX 44) – Well known athletes and companies are putting their hands on Waco to kick off its first regatta this Sunday. It’s a rowing competition, and Sparkling Ice’s “Cheers To You” program is dedicating a new boat to the Waco Youth Rowing Center Team.
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 4, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award. Waco ISD is proud to announce that...
KWTX
Strong wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible with Friday’s afternoon storms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A potent upper-level storm system arrives today and likely sparks a rash of severe storms across North, East, and Central Texas. While not everyone will see severe weather (and potentially even rain), storms could bring all severe weather hazards including tornadoes, large hail, and strong straight-line winds.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In West (West, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in the West on Thursday. The crash happened on northbound IH-35 near mile marker 351, south of West at around 3 p.m.
News Channel 25
Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms
BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
Burning Up The Dance Floor: Unity Line Dancers form bonds while two-stepping their way across Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Line dancing, we've all seen it before. It is when a group of dancers stand side-by-side in one or more lines as they perform a series of dance moves. For one group of Central Texans, it means so much more, as they are taking on the physical and mental benefits of dancing one two step at a time.
Killeen, Texas Skate Park Is Closing, But Not For Good
Greetings, my fellow skate park parents and skater friends. I was made aware that the Condor Skate Park in Killen, Texas is closing. Don't fret, because it won't be closing for good. It will be closing for at least three months, making room for a NEW Conder skate park. While...
Police release name of man killed in Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2. 68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department. The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in...
fox44news.com
Bicyclist killed in Friday night crash
Killeen (FOX 44) — Police are investigating a crash that ended with a 47-year-old man dead Friday night. Officers say the crash happened near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive around 7:30 p.m. They found the victim, Claborn Joiner, lying unresponsive in the roadway. They determined a...
Comments / 1