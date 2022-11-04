ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Morton Grove spruce selected by Chicago for official Christmas tree

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbVgO_0iyX1sHc00

A tree belonging to a Morton Grove family has been chosen as Chicago's official Christmas tree for 2022.

A few weeks from now, a 55-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce will be strung up with lights in downtown Chicago.

And that's all thanks to the generosity of Vesna Glisovic and her husband Mike for donating the tree.

The tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 in Millennium Park near Washington Street and Michigan Avenue.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
we3travel.com

14 Festive Events to Celebrate Christmas in Chicago

The holiday season kicks off early in Chicago, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year in the Windy City. When I visited Chicago in November, I was surprised to find so many fun Christmas in Chicago events and activities throughout the city. I...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 injured in extra-alarm fire in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood

CHICAGO — A 69-year-old man is hospitalized after an extra-alarm fire that impacted four homes in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood. The fire started around 6 a.m. Tuesday at a two-flat building in the 2400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue. The flames had affected three neighboring homes, however Deputy District Chief Robert Jurewicz with the […]
CHICAGO, IL
conciergepreferred.com

Chicago’s Best Thanksgiving Menus 2022

Complete with dine-in, carry-out, and phenomenal pie options, this Thanksgiving is bound to be a good one. Whether you are celebrating with a small group or your entire family, these restaurants have you covered, from appetizers to desserts. Let out favorite places do the work for you this Thanksgiving!. Dine-In...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Is Chicago Still The Rat Capital Of The U.S When There’s Been A Significant Drop In Stats

Rats are common in any city. In Chicago, they often fall into the Norway rats category– ground-dwelling rodents that can take to living inside structures. A recent report from RentHop, released a 2022 Rodent Complaint Study examining rat complaints in Chicago, along with NYC, Boston, and Washington D.C. Keep reading to see how Chicago fares.  Surprise! We’re actually doing well this year after taking the top spot as the rat capital last year. But, we’ve seemed to clean up our act as this year’s rodent reports are down overall at 23.20% compared to the total number of complaints received by the end of October 2021. Does that still make us the rat capital? Well… yes. Apparently it does as the title hasn’t been awarded to any other U.S. city (yet!). According to Orkin, a pest control company, Chicago is still number one for the eighth year in a row– a title awarded based on ‘the number of new residential and commercial rodent treatments’ conducted between September 2021, and August 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Politics on the menu at these eateries

There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park business celebrates anniversary by donating masks

Orland Park’s EzCloud Solutions turned 10 years old this year and its owner, Victor Kress, is giving out presents rather than receiving them. Kress donated more than $100,000 worth of TR1 Respirators/masks to members of the Orland Fire Protection District, Orland Park and Orland Hills police departments, and senior volunteers in Orland Township. Earlier in the year, he gave out close to $50,000 worth of masks to responders in Tinley Park.
ORLAND PARK, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
111K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy