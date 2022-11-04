Morton Grove spruce selected by Chicago for official Christmas tree

A tree belonging to a Morton Grove family has been chosen as Chicago's official Christmas tree for 2022.

A few weeks from now, a 55-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce will be strung up with lights in downtown Chicago.

And that's all thanks to the generosity of Vesna Glisovic and her husband Mike for donating the tree.

The tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 in Millennium Park near Washington Street and Michigan Avenue.