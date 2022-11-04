Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
OT threat detection and research benefits for manufacturers
Attacks against operational technology (OT) targets are increasing and more devices and systems are vulnerable than ever. Networks, people, supply chain and cyber-physical systems (CPS) are among the ways the cyber attack surface is growing and an intrusion can happen from any one of them because many vulnerable devices were created before the internet.
Digital trends are transforming industrial landscape
Manufacturing is already shifting from Industry 4.0 to Industry 5.0 and digital trends and transformation are playing a key role. The digital industrial era is about connectivity, data and analytics, which are playing a key role now and will so in the future. The difference is the focus will be less on the machine and more on the consumer.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Nearly Half of U.S. Contractors Believe Training the Next Generation of Workers is the Industry’s Most Critical Need, According to Newly Released DEWALT® Powering the Future Survey
More than half of U.S. contractors (55%) say finding enough skilled workers is one of the biggest barriers to growing their business. Inflation (57%), insufficient labor (51%), and long hours (37%) are the three most significant challenges currently facing U.S. contractors. After training the next generation of workers (48%), more...
Ethernet reliability in the age of IIoT, digital transformation
Ethernet has become the default for industrial manufacturing systems. Users can engineer Ethernet reliability into an application by first knowing what products will be using the network and then coordinating the network’s use. The adoption of Ethernet with time-sensitive networking (TSN) can manage reliability through added bandwidth, communications scheduling...
Platforms launched to enhance asset optimization
Honeywell announced at offerings and enhancements to Honeywell Forge, its enterprise performance management software solution, designed to assist customers in accelerating the digital transformation of their operations. This announcement was made at Honeywell Connect 2022 in Orlando. The Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Industrials | Asset Performance helps customers enhance operational productivity and lower costs by improving asset and process performance.
Cash-Strapped SMBs Tap Digital Tools to Ease Working Capital Challenges
The past few years have put the resilience of Main Street SMBs to the test, and they’re still not out of the woods. When the pandemic hit nearly three years ago, the great digital shift was focused on finding new ways to reach consumers, to find new delivery channels and navigate lockdowns and supply chain disruptions.
DARPA Seeks Abstracts for AI Tools for Adult Learning Program
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is soliciting concepts for a program that seeks to develop artificial intelligence tools meant to improve adult learning of complicated topics wanted for nationwide safety corresponding to cyber protection and AI engineering. DARPA stated Thursday the AI Tools for Adult Learning program seeks to...
Benefits of SDRs for IIoT device testing
Software-defined ratio (SDR) systems use software-based components instead of traditional hardwired components. SDRs can help make Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) systems more flexible. The reconfigurability of SDR platforms allows new IIoT protocols and algorithms to be implemented by changing the software. Software-defined ratio (SDR) insights. Software-defined ratio (SDR) software...
Sustainability platform to help companies meet greenhouse gas targets
Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management and Honeywell Versatilis Signal Scout wireless Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) leak detection sensors are designed to help organizations to monitor and visualize emissions in near real-time. The solution will help customers in the industrials sector as they strive to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and meet their carbon reduction goals. The announcement was made at Honeywell Connect in Orlando.
AI is driving digital transformation in engineering
Engineering firms are using digital transformation to consolidate and connect portfolios of engineering software and technology to help companies make better and more informed decisions. AI-driven digital twin technology captures real-time data of the asset once it is in operation and can bring a lot of value to a company.
How AI and machine learning can drive sustainable 5G
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)’s ability to gather and learn information will play a key role in sustainable 5G. 5G networks have five energy-saving pillars uses can take advantage of to reduce costs and improve efficiency. The reconfigurability of SDR platforms allows new IIoT protocols and algorithms...
Finding value in AI in the age of digitization
This is an age of digitization and funding. Enterprises are investing in AI expertise to remodel their corporations. However, regardless of efforts to digitize and investments in AI expertise, enterprises are nonetheless coping with new challenges practically three years into the coronavirus pandemic. From adjustments in client shopping for patterns to worker turnover to supply chain problems, enterprises are searching for methods to take care of these challenges whereas staying related within the age of digital transformation.
Finance Transformation: The Role Of Technology
Finance transformation is changing your organization's finances to meet your goals and objectives better. Recently, finance transformation has become an emerging trend in finance because it disrupts the traditional system by adopting the efficacy of technology. According to Gartner, a reputable technological research and consulting firm, 69% of business leaders believe digitization initiatives are accelerating and most expect digital technologies to drastically transform the finance industry by 2026. Additionally, Alexander Bant, the Chief of Research for Gartner Finance, opined that CFOs now must invest in digital enterprises, meaning their business models and operations, while at the same time accelerating the digital investments they're making in the finance function itself.
Top 7 Skills to Look For in Candidates For Your Hiring Strategy
89% of HR professionals agree that there's a constant need for employee training. This is a result of many workers lacking basic work skills. No doubt, skilled employees are the cornerstone of a successful business. However, beyond their experiences and accomplishments, there are inherent skills you must look out for before hiring interested candidates.
How to Get a Job in Cybersecurity
This story is a part of Hacker Noon’s **How to get a job in tech **initiative. The series is intended for tech professionals in any field to share their experience of building a career in tech and help bust the common myths beginner techies are facing. If you too...
Why Cosmetic Industry Is A Great Option For Work
The beauty sector offers fascinating and fulfilling employment opportunities. Working in the beauty industry has a variety of exciting and fast-paced components that make each day unique. Your options are many, whether you want to work in skincare, specialize in eyebrow or lash art, or become a teacher after joining...
Innovation Blueprint: 6 Foundational Elements Of An Innovation Ecosystem
Innovation can be defined as novelty that creates value for customers and stakeholders. While more than 80% of executives surveyed by McKinsey in 2021 said that innovation was one of their three key priorities, only 10% are content with their team innovation efforts. If innovation is ubiquitous, why is it so difficult to achieve and sustain? This series of "Innovation Blueprint" articles will explore key elements of cultivating an innovation ecosystem, including measuring and scaling innovation for your organization. This article discusses 6 key elements of an innovation ecosystem.
Startup partners with AI2 to help people access information in research studies
A new startup, Consensus, is partnering with the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence (AI2) to help make the information in research studies accessible to the general public. Consensus is part of a growing ecosystem of applications built on Semantic Scholar, AI2’s research tool that pulls from a library of more...
Survey: Boomers more confident than Gen Z about using technology at work
Although there is a common stereotype that young adults are more tech savvy than older generations, a new survey found Boomers and others in the higher end of the age spectrum actually feel more confident about using technology at work. Moneypenny, a leading provider of phone answering, live chat and...
