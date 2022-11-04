Read full article on original website
Control Engineering
Ethernet reliability in the age of IIoT, digital transformation
Ethernet has become the default for industrial manufacturing systems. Users can engineer Ethernet reliability into an application by first knowing what products will be using the network and then coordinating the network’s use. The adoption of Ethernet with time-sensitive networking (TSN) can manage reliability through added bandwidth, communications scheduling...
Control Engineering
How AI and machine learning can drive sustainable 5G
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)’s ability to gather and learn information will play a key role in sustainable 5G. 5G networks have five energy-saving pillars uses can take advantage of to reduce costs and improve efficiency. The reconfigurability of SDR platforms allows new IIoT protocols and algorithms...
hackernoon.com
Finance Transformation: The Role Of Technology
Finance transformation is changing your organization's finances to meet your goals and objectives better. Recently, finance transformation has become an emerging trend in finance because it disrupts the traditional system by adopting the efficacy of technology. According to Gartner, a reputable technological research and consulting firm, 69% of business leaders believe digitization initiatives are accelerating and most expect digital technologies to drastically transform the finance industry by 2026. Additionally, Alexander Bant, the Chief of Research for Gartner Finance, opined that CFOs now must invest in digital enterprises, meaning their business models and operations, while at the same time accelerating the digital investments they're making in the finance function itself.
daystech.org
Finding value in AI in the age of digitization
This is an age of digitization and funding. Enterprises are investing in AI expertise to remodel their corporations. However, regardless of efforts to digitize and investments in AI expertise, enterprises are nonetheless coping with new challenges practically three years into the coronavirus pandemic. From adjustments in client shopping for patterns to worker turnover to supply chain problems, enterprises are searching for methods to take care of these challenges whereas staying related within the age of digital transformation.
elearningindustry.com
Innovation Blueprint: 6 Foundational Elements Of An Innovation Ecosystem
Innovation can be defined as novelty that creates value for customers and stakeholders. While more than 80% of executives surveyed by McKinsey in 2021 said that innovation was one of their three key priorities, only 10% are content with their team innovation efforts. If innovation is ubiquitous, why is it so difficult to achieve and sustain? This series of "Innovation Blueprint" articles will explore key elements of cultivating an innovation ecosystem, including measuring and scaling innovation for your organization. This article discusses 6 key elements of an innovation ecosystem.
Spooky artificial intelligence ‘can accurately predict the future’ – and it’s about to be asked more questions
ARTIFICIAL intelligence was asked to predict the future and was right over 99 per cent of the time, according to new research. Fortunately, the AI didn't predict a deadly apocalypse or a robot takeover. Instead, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany asked the...
A newly found loophole enables researchers to see through walls
The Wi-Peep uses many messages to communicate with a target device while it is in the air.
Control Engineering
Platforms launched to enhance asset optimization
Honeywell announced at offerings and enhancements to Honeywell Forge, its enterprise performance management software solution, designed to assist customers in accelerating the digital transformation of their operations. This announcement was made at Honeywell Connect 2022 in Orlando. The Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Industrials | Asset Performance helps customers enhance operational productivity and lower costs by improving asset and process performance.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
daystech.org
DARPA Seeks Abstracts for AI Tools for Adult Learning Program
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is soliciting concepts for a program that seeks to develop artificial intelligence tools meant to improve adult learning of complicated topics wanted for nationwide safety corresponding to cyber protection and AI engineering. DARPA stated Thursday the AI Tools for Adult Learning program seeks to...
Control Engineering
Benefits of SDRs for IIoT device testing
Software-defined ratio (SDR) systems use software-based components instead of traditional hardwired components. SDRs can help make Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) systems more flexible. The reconfigurability of SDR platforms allows new IIoT protocols and algorithms to be implemented by changing the software. Software-defined ratio (SDR) insights. Software-defined ratio (SDR) software...
campussafetymagazine.com
Milestone Systems Announces Specialized Video Management Solution for Healthcare
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Milestone Systems, a provider of open-platform video management software, announces its embarkment on a strategy that will result in solutions that enable video technology to be a value driver for specific industries, including healthcare. Based on a deeper understanding of the customers’ objectives, needs, and challenges...
Cash-Strapped SMBs Tap Digital Tools to Ease Working Capital Challenges
The past few years have put the resilience of Main Street SMBs to the test, and they’re still not out of the woods. When the pandemic hit nearly three years ago, the great digital shift was focused on finding new ways to reach consumers, to find new delivery channels and navigate lockdowns and supply chain disruptions.
geekwire.com
Startup partners with AI2 to help people access information in research studies
A new startup, Consensus, is partnering with the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence (AI2) to help make the information in research studies accessible to the general public. Consensus is part of a growing ecosystem of applications built on Semantic Scholar, AI2’s research tool that pulls from a library of more...
U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems’ Beowulf Vehicle with Allison Automatic for Its Newest Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, will provide the transmission for the U.S. Army’s new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. The Allison-equipped Beowulf vehicle, from BAE Systems, will provide soldiers with capable, reliable mobility and increase their survivability in the harshest conditions that Alaska and the Arctic has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005138/en/ Allison’s 3000 Specialty Series™ transmission enables the Army’s Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle to travel in extreme arctic conditions. The transmission successfully performed down to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit, moved a 10,000-pound payload, climbed 60-degree slopes and accomplished the Alaskan amphibious swim test. (Photo: Business Wire)
daystech.org
Vision of Enterprise AI : Report
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is quick changing into a required cornerstone for any profitable enterprise. The outcomes are in, and in case your company isn’t implementing AI, you’re not simply standing nonetheless; you’re falling behind. Still, implementing AI is a giant endeavor. Our annual AIIA Network Survey acquired suggestions from international company enterprise practitioners. And what our business definitely highlights is that almost all organizations are caught on knowledge. In truth, a whopping 72% responded that they’re nonetheless within the knowledge cleansing and mining section or are nonetheless engaged on understanding what historic/ supplemental knowledge is of worth in making ready for his or her predictive analytics journey. The incontrovertible fact that practitioners are caught grappling with knowledge is telling. Data has really been a stumbling block for the previous three years in accordance with our annual survey. Coupled with this discovering is one other repeat survey highlight- company tradition can also be a stumbling block, with 46% of respondents citing tradition or change administration as their greatest hurdle to implementing AI.
How an electric products company founded in 1836 is helping modern companies solve one of the most vexing problems of our time
Joshua Dickinson, Schneider Electric's new CFO for North America, talks about sustainability, digitization, and automation.
Why your Company Needs a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer
Organizations looking to establish and run an effective cybersecurity program but cannot afford a conventional CISO should consider virtual options. With national surveys showing recent total cash compensation ranging from $208K to $337K per year, hiring a full-time Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) may not be within reach for most small or midsize businesses, despite increasing regulation focus on information security in the wake of high profile data breaches and compromises in recent years.
How to Get a Job in Cybersecurity
This story is a part of Hacker Noon’s **How to get a job in tech **initiative. The series is intended for tech professionals in any field to share their experience of building a career in tech and help bust the common myths beginner techies are facing. If you too...
daystech.org
Global AI Ethics Agreement Commits Universities to Human-Centered AI
A brand new world settlement has been established by eight worldwide universities to decide to the event of human-centered approaches to synthetic intelligence (AI). The latest college to hitch the settlement, which may influence individuals all throughout the globe, was the University of Florida (UF). The Global University Summit was...
