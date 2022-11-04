ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Texarkana, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The De Kalb High School basketball team will have a game with Red Lick Independent School District on November 07, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma

Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
IDABEL, OK
magnoliareporter.com

Tornadoes cause great damage across Four State area

Tornadoes swarmed across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Western Arkansas on Friday night and Saturday morning, causing significant damage in communities including New Boston, TX, Powderly, TX, Paris, TX and Idabel, OK. Officials were still trying to total the number of injuries and the amount of property damage. Downtown Idabel...
IDABEL, OK
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KTBS

Texarkana, Texas names interim fire chief

TEXARKANA, Texas – The city of Texarkana, Texas, has named Chris Black as the interim fire chief. The chief's job was left open when Fire Chief Eric Schlotter left to take the chief's job in Aubrey, Texas. City Manager David Orr congratulated Black on his new appointment. “We welcome...
TEXARKANA, TX
kpyn.net

Queen City Bulldogs End Football season with a win vs New Diana

The old adage “Bulldog Pride Never Dies” showed up Friday night at Smith Wall Stadium. As the Queen City community celebrated the Senior of 2023, the Bulldog football team pulled together in the fourth quarter and overcame a 34-12 deficit to take the win 42-36 in overtime. New...
DIANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

Texas Game Warden arrest man involved in hunting accident

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly accidentally shooting another man with a 12 gauge shotgun while hunting. On Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m., the Texas Game Warden was dispatched to a hunting accident at Black Point, on public hunting land in Cass County, Texas.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Runaway Texarkana teen found

TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
TEXARKANA, TX
K945

Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard

Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
BLANCHARD, LA
KLTV

VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7

Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy