Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
KTBS
Tornado in New Boston, Texas takes its toll on property but not in spirits
NEW BOSTON, Texas – Just before 8 p.m. Friday, a tornado tore through New Boston, Texas ripping off rooftops and trees. Damage could be seen down Highway 98 on both sides of Highway 30, and up to Farm Road 1840 toward Telford Prison. Volunteers came from around the area...
Texarkana, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
What New Yummy Restaurant Does Texarkana Really Need?
Now that we have a new Panda Express that is open in Texarkana we asked you the listener what is the next restaurant that Texarkana needs. And as we all know the best way to get someone's opinion is to go on social media and ask away, so we put this honor Facebook page on Wednesday and the responses were pretty cool.
ktalnews.com
Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma
Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
magnoliareporter.com
Tornadoes cause great damage across Four State area
Tornadoes swarmed across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Western Arkansas on Friday night and Saturday morning, causing significant damage in communities including New Boston, TX, Powderly, TX, Paris, TX and Idabel, OK. Officials were still trying to total the number of injuries and the amount of property damage. Downtown Idabel...
Damage reports flood in after large tornadoes in ETX, SE OK
Search and rescue crews from across the country are on their way to Idabel, Okla. which took a direct hit from a large tornado Friday evening.
Possible Tornadoes+Severe Storms Expected Friday Across Texarkana
Buckle down the hatches a very strong cold front is expected to move across Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana beginning Friday evening and could last into the early morning hours on Saturday. This storm is likely to bring some very severe weather to the Ark-La-Tex, so folks should be on notice of threatening weather.
KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
‘Shock and disbelief’: Hughes Springs reacts to tornado damage
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Jodi Taylor was home alone when the tornado ripped through her town. “You know I was thinking that the house was going to come in on me. I really am thankful that it didn’t, I thank God that it did not,” Taylor said. She recalls hearing the gushing winds as […]
KTBS
Texarkana, Texas names interim fire chief
TEXARKANA, Texas – The city of Texarkana, Texas, has named Chris Black as the interim fire chief. The chief's job was left open when Fire Chief Eric Schlotter left to take the chief's job in Aubrey, Texas. City Manager David Orr congratulated Black on his new appointment. “We welcome...
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
Big Car Shows and A Fall Festival Are Things You Can Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Big car shows and a Fall Festival are just some of the awesome things you can do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Fall Festival with a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, and more. This great event is happening on Saturday at Three Chicks Feed and Seed in Texarkana Arkansas. There will be a pancake breakfast as well.
kpyn.net
Queen City Bulldogs End Football season with a win vs New Diana
The old adage “Bulldog Pride Never Dies” showed up Friday night at Smith Wall Stadium. As the Queen City community celebrated the Senior of 2023, the Bulldog football team pulled together in the fourth quarter and overcame a 34-12 deficit to take the win 42-36 in overtime. New...
magnoliareporter.com
Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
KSLA
Texas Game Warden arrest man involved in hunting accident
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly accidentally shooting another man with a 12 gauge shotgun while hunting. On Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m., the Texas Game Warden was dispatched to a hunting accident at Black Point, on public hunting land in Cass County, Texas.
KTBS
Runaway Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
KTBS
Texas game warden arrests man in accidental shooting while hunting
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas game wardens arrest a man in an alleged accidental shooting on a hunting expedition in Cass County on Saturday. Game wardens were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to Black Point on a public hunting land. Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey said Jason Clint Mills, 49...
How Many Of These Closed Texarkana Restaurants Do You Remember?
A little while back I did a post on Facebook asking you what restaurants we needed back in Texarkana. Some of the restaurants have only been closed for a short while and some of them are classic, like back in the 80s and 70s. After a little driving around and...
Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard
Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
KLTV
VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
