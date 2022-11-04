Read full article on original website
Doyle: Commissioners will decide on jail
This year’s edition for the office of Pitkin County sheriff has been the most contentious in recent memory. I have read with great interest the articles and opinions about both candidates. I’ve known Joe for many years and believe he has our community’s best interests at heart. The main...
Dubé: Double down on community
Snowmass Village is my home. I’ve immersed myself in the community through my volunteering, whether side by side with Rotarians or as a member of our Planning Commission. What I find is the most satisfying experience of village life is relishing its essence — the wildness of its landscapes, small town feel, and and authenticity of its people. Learning about our history reveals a struggle ongoing since our inception about balancing resort and community. While the two threads are intertwined, I think it is time to double down on our local well-being because of the rapid escalation of economic challenges weighing on the existential aspects of our community.
Scott: Can they do that?
How is Aspen municipal water (the headwaters of the western agricultural water supply in the midst of historic drought) getting trucked to California to be turned into vodka? That’s not a decision a sheriff can make, is it, but might be one he should be investigating?. The ironically-named Lift...
Balko: Small price to pay
As Emergency Department physicians, we work closely with the Aspen Ambulance District (AAD) EMTs and paramedics, and we witness first-hand on a daily basis the high quality of care that they provide to our patients. For this reason, we urge our community to vote yes on proposition 6A, supporting a...
Milias: Housing at any cost, even history?
As our community barrels recklessly head first toward building subsidized housing of any size, on any lot, and shoe-horned into any crevice, a proposed project stands to overwhelm its neighborhood and destroy a prominent, historically-designated property. The 1890-era Victorian at 205 W. Main St., long the home of the Chisholm...
Neilson: Thanks for fun on gridiron
Hi my name is Carter Neilson. This year, I was a part of the fifth- and sixth-grade Aspen football team. I would like to say thanks to my coaches and the Elks Lodge for sponsoring us this year. It was so much fun playing football this year. Carter Neilson. Carbondale.
Coal Ridge soccer punches ticket to 3A semifinals; Roaring Fork bows out
Coal Ridge High School boys soccer was trailing Middle Park 3-2 with 9 minutes and 24 seconds left. Kicking a gorgeous volley from 20 yards out, Titans junior Alexis Serna buried it in the back of the goal. “That was a beautiful ball,” Titans head coach Michael Mikalakis said of...
