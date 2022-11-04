Snowmass Village is my home. I’ve immersed myself in the community through my volunteering, whether side by side with Rotarians or as a member of our Planning Commission. What I find is the most satisfying experience of village life is relishing its essence — the wildness of its landscapes, small town feel, and and authenticity of its people. Learning about our history reveals a struggle ongoing since our inception about balancing resort and community. While the two threads are intertwined, I think it is time to double down on our local well-being because of the rapid escalation of economic challenges weighing on the existential aspects of our community.

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO