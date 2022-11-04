ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calbears.com

125th Big Game To Kick Off At 2:30 PM PT

Pac-12 Network To Televise November 19 Contest Between California And Stanford In Berkeley. BERKELEY – The 125th Big Game between California and Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 19, will be televised by the Pac-12 Network and kick off from FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley at 2:30 pm PT. This year's meeting of the Pac-12 and Bay Area rivals will also mark the 40th Anniversary of The Play, a five-lateral kickoff return for a touchdown through the Stanford Band that lifted California to a win in the 1982 Big Game and is arguably the most iconic moment in college football history and all of sports.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Saturday’s Cal-Oregon State Game To Kick Off At 6 PM

BERKELEY – Cal's final regular-season road game of the 2022 season at Oregon State this Saturday, November 12 will kick off from Reser Stadium in Corvallis at 6 pm PT. Pac-12 Network will televise the contest. Cal leads the all-time series, 39-35, and won the most recent meeting between...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Heartbreaker At Haas

BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-17, 0-14 Pac-12) came into Haas Pavilion on Sunday ready to make a statement against Utah (14-11, 7-7), thrilling Bears fans with an offensive explosion right out of the gate – however, the visitors responded with their own offensive surge that was ultimately enough to send the Utes home with a 3-2 victory over Cal.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Opens 2022-23 Season Against UC Davis

BERKELEY – The 2022-23 California men's basketball season gets officially underway when the Golden Bears host UC Davis on Monday night at Haas Pavilion. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. PT on the Pac-12 Network with Roxy Bernstein and Ben Braun on the call. Fans got their first glimpse...
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy