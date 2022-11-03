Beyoncé Pays Homage To Takeoff: ‘Rest In Power’

Celebrities and fans are still mourning the devastating loss of Migos rapper Takeoff. On early Tuesday morning, the Atlanta native died after a chaotic shooting broke out at a Houston-based bowling alley and billiards hall following a private event at the venue. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was only 28 years old.

Fans, politicians, and a few star-studded celebs took to social media to share their reactions to the mega rap star’s untimely passing. 24-time Grammy-award winner Beyoncé updated the background of her website to a black and white photo of Takeoff. The image featured an emotional caption that read “Rest In Power.”

In 2018, Migos collaborated with the Houston native on her single “Apesh*t,” featuring Jay-Z.

A few other famous Houstonites also honored Takeoff. Travis Scott wrote a tribute to the rapper in his Instagram stories, writing, per Chron:

“Forever the space cadet. Forever the rocket the most humble the illest 4ever Take.”

While Machine Gun Kelly recalled how “proud” he was to be featured on Migos’ first mixtape back in 2009.

“I was so proud of that album… I’m just glad I got to experience SOME of his flowers while he was here. RIP Take.”

Investigators are still searching for more clues surrounding Take-off’s fatal shooting.

According to a few employees, the deadly incident occurred after a large group of people gathered outside the front door of the billiards and bowling hall. “It led to an argument where the shooting took place from the disagreement,” Sgt. Michael Arrington of Houston’s homicide division said , CNN reported. Witnesses have yet to come forward with any additional information about the shooting.

“A lot of people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement,” Sgt. Arrington added. “All we can hope is you all will reach out and give us evidence to solve the death of Takeoff.”

On Wednesday, Migos’ record label issued a statement claiming that Takeoff was killed by a stray bullet, though police have not confirmed the news yet.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the statement read. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

Officials believe the suspects responsible for Takeoff’s murder were possibly in their 20s. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at least two guns were discharged during the tragic incident. “Police are in the process of tracing shell casings and reviewing surveillance footage,” CNN noted.

“Mark my words. This great city, with our great citizens, with our police department – we will find who’s responsible for it. … We’re going to get them in custody,” Finner said during a press conference.

Takeoff was the youngest member of the rap trio Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. The Grammy-nominated rappers came together in 2008, selling multi-platinum hits like 2013’s “Versace” and 2016’s “Bad and Boujee.” The latter would earn the rap trio a number-one spot on the Billboard chart.

In 2018, the Atlanta native released his debut solo album, “The Last Rocket.” Earlier this week, Takeoff celebrated his new single “Messy” alongside Quavo.

Here are a few more celebrities mourning the loss of the famous Hip-Hop titan.

1. Lecrae

Source:Getty

Rapper Lecrae took to Twitter to pay his respects to the Atlanta MC after news of the rapper’s fatal shooting made headlines.

“No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss.”

2. Drake

Source:Getty

Drake, who was a regular collaborator with the Migos, posted a photo that captured him performing alongside Takeoff on stage. The Canadian star remixed the Atlanta trio’s breakout single “Versace” in 2013.

Drake wrote: “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”

3. Trae The Truth

Source:Getty

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth criticized witnesses who took photos and images of Takeoff’s lifeless body following the shooting.

“Rest easy bro,” he wrote, captioning a throwback photo of himself standing alongside Migos. “Hate to even have to post this… It’s a few people in life that don’t deserve to go like this. What’s even weaker is everyone posting the videos and pics of him laying on the ground for likes and not thinking of how that pic or video will stick as some last memories… fly high.”

4. Desiigner

Source:Getty

Desiigner, whose best known for his 2015 hit “Panda,” broke down in tears during an Instagram live session on Tuesday morning after learning of Takeoff’s death. The Hip-Hop star said he was considering giving up on rap due to the tragedy.

“This version of me is done. ..can’t live life like this,” he cried.

5. Teyana Taylor

Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor shared a photo of Takeoff wearing a shirt promoting her 2018 album “K.T.S.E” on Instagram. The R&B singer called the young rapper her “lil bro” and pled for the news to be “a bad dream.” : “I don’t want to believe this,” she wrote.

6. N.O.R.E

Source:Getty

“Drink Champs” host N.O.R.E. tweeted that it was a “sad day for all of us,” after the heartbreaking news broke. He also shared a clip of Takeoff recently stating on his podcast that it “was time” for people to give him his “flowers.”

N.O.R.E. added in a follow-up post: “#Takeoff was a true student of #HipHop & gone way too soon glad we gave you your flowers king, you deserved every bit of it!”

7. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

Source:Getty

On Wednesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens opened up about Takeoff’s “senseless” shooting in a lengthy Instagram post, telling the city of Atlanta to “stop the violence.”

“I do not think Hip-Hop equals violence,” he continued. “What I do think is that Hip-Hop has a voice that can change the world. I want us to do something wonderful here and in [Takeoff’s] honor spread love to everybody. We’ve lost too many.”

8. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Source:Getty

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner condemned Takeoff’s murder on Twitter.

“Young men of color are killing themselves,” he wrote. “They are pulling their guns and shooting and just like that someone(s) is dead. Who do we blame? Activists, rappers, family members, faith leaders must confront this reality. This cannot be our future when our young are dying young.”

9. Outkast

Source:Getty

Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast sent their “deepest condolences and prayers” to Takeoff’s” family, friends, and community of people touched by his craft.”

10. Glorilla

Source:Getty

As news of Takeoff’s shooting flooded social media, rising femcee Glorilla took to Twitter with a short tribute to the popular Hip-Hop star.

“RIP @1YoungTakeoff, ” t he rapper tweeted, followed by a broken heart and a tear emoji.