nobody’s perfect
2d ago
Meeks has shown herself, like most of them, to have no backbone. Trump is like a spoiled child that never heard the word no. We need representation that will call him out when it needs to be done. I would vote for any Republican that has the integrity to do that.
IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT HAS LARGE GOP VOTER MAJORITY
ALL FOUR OF IOWA’S REPRESENTATIVES IN THE U.S. HOUSE ARE SEEKING REELECTION, BUT REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S PATH TO A SECOND TERM APPEARS TO BE THE EASIEST. HE’S RUNNING IN A DISTRICT WITH 95-THOUSAND MORE REPUBLICANS THAN DEMOCRATS. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. 4THDIST OC………SOQ. 1:13...
Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll indicates Republican strength in races for Congress
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans have the upper hand in two U.S. Congressional districts in Iowa, according to the final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, with the other two at tighter margins. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, asked respondents whether they favored the...
Republicans have edge in Iowa Congressional districts in final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas. A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away. Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation. Updated: 2 hours ago. As Inflation continues...
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District
Incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) currently serves the 2nd District, and will be running for re-election in the 1st District versus Christina Bohannan (D) in the November 8 election. Incumbent Ashley Hinson (R) currently serves the 1st District, and will be running for re-election in the 2nd District versus challenger Liz...
Early voting down in the state compared to recent midterm elections
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are three days away from the election, and early voting numbers are down in Iowa compared to the past two midterm elections. As of Saturday, 292,000 absentee ballots have been received. That’s down significantly from total absentee ballots in 2018 when 547,000 ballots were received. In 2014, there were more than 469,000.
Land, water expert Hamilton reflects on ag policy in Iowa
About 30 patrons of the Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum enjoyed a data-rich discussion Saturday when author Neil D. Hamilton outlined his new book, “The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future.”. Hamilton is an emeritus professor of law at Drake University Law School...
Final push in race for governor brings big names to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's a race for Iowa, as the two candidates who want to be the state's next governor make their final push to get out the vote. Both Democrat candidate Deidre DeJear and Republican candidate Gov. Kim Reynolds plan to be in different parts of Iowa over the weekend, continuing their campaign. However, during the last few days of the week, both candidates have had big names join them on their campaigns and sing their praises.
Officials: Iowa absentee voters should no longer mail in ballots
DES MOINES, Iowa — A change to Iowa's election laws in 2021 impacted absentee voting in several ways, and a key difference is evident in the final days before the general election. Previously, absentee ballots had to be postmarked prior to Election Day. Under the new law, the date...
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff campaigns for Deidre DeJear
GRIMES, Iowa — The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Iowa in the final days before the midterm election. Instead of talking about the White House, Doug Emhoff encouraged voters to choose Deidre DeJear to lead the Iowa Statehouse as governor. Emhoff and DeJear campaigned together in Grimes Friday night. They were joined […]
Iowa’s drought is worst in 9 years
Extreme drought has expanded in northwest Iowa. (Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) The state is drier than it’s been since March 2013, according to a recent U.S. Drought Monitor report. Drought conditions worsened despite last week’s relatively heavy rains in eastern Iowa that pushed the statewide average rainfall...
Voter Data: Republicans widen registration lead in Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — For only the second time in 2022, Nebraska Democrats gained voters over a one-month period, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Republicans. According to the Secretary of State's website, Nebraska added 1,790 registered voters in October, including 171 Democrats. That was third highest among the parties.
GOP Cries Foul Over Flier Targeting Illinois Supreme Court Candidate
Illinois Republicans are objecting to a mailer that attacks one of the party’s Illinois Supreme Court nominees as a “RINO”… Republican in Name Only. The mailer from a group called “Ballot Access Illinois” contends Justice Michael Burke is soft on the issue of abortion and has failed to defend former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was “stolen.”
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas
People in Ukraine prepare for winter without power amid ongoing war. If Russia continues to strike the country's energy infrastructure, people may have no electricity, water or heat in the coming months. Updated: 48 minutes ago. A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll shows Iowa voters favoring Republican candidates in...
Iowa and Nebraska: Where the general election stands as election day nears
3 News Now spoke to a national and local expert on where races like Nebraska Governor and Iowa Senate stand with days before the polls open.
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
Key Races on Iowa Ballots
Herb Trix's guest is Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief for the Cedar Rapids Gazette. And his work appears here in the Quad City Times, Dispatch-Argus, and Muscatine Journal. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered, or go to our website,...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Pat Grassley is feeling the heat on carbon pipelines
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley wrote to the Iowa Utilities Board this week to object to a waiver request from one of the companies seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. The unusual move reflects strong opposition to the projects in rural Iowa. The top Iowa House Republican...
